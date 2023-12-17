Revenues Not Telling The Story For HomeToGo SE (ETR:HTG)

When you see that almost half of the companies in the Hospitality industry in Germany have price-to-sales ratios (or "P/S") below 0.8x, HomeToGo SE (ETR:HTG) looks to be giving off some sell signals with its 2x P/S ratio. Although, it's not wise to just take the P/S at face value as there may be an explanation why it's as high as it is.

What Does HomeToGo's P/S Mean For Shareholders?

HomeToGo could be doing better as it's been growing revenue less than most other companies lately. It might be that many expect the uninspiring revenue performance to recover significantly, which has kept the P/S ratio from collapsing. If not, then existing shareholders may be very nervous about the viability of the share price.

Do Revenue Forecasts Match The High P/S Ratio?

HomeToGo's P/S ratio would be typical for a company that's expected to deliver solid growth, and importantly, perform better than the industry.

Retrospectively, the last year delivered a decent 8.0% gain to the company's revenues. This was backed up an excellent period prior to see revenue up by 142% in total over the last three years. So we can start by confirming that the company has done a great job of growing revenues over that time.

Looking ahead now, revenue is anticipated to climb by 16% per annum during the coming three years according to the six analysts following the company. That's shaping up to be materially lower than the 325% per year growth forecast for the broader industry.

With this information, we find it concerning that HomeToGo is trading at a P/S higher than the industry. Apparently many investors in the company are way more bullish than analysts indicate and aren't willing to let go of their stock at any price. Only the boldest would assume these prices are sustainable as this level of revenue growth is likely to weigh heavily on the share price eventually.

The Final Word

Using the price-to-sales ratio alone to determine if you should sell your stock isn't sensible, however it can be a practical guide to the company's future prospects.

It comes as a surprise to see HomeToGo trade at such a high P/S given the revenue forecasts look less than stellar. The weakness in the company's revenue estimate doesn't bode well for the elevated P/S, which could take a fall if the revenue sentiment doesn't improve. At these price levels, investors should remain cautious, particularly if things don't improve.

