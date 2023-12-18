Revenues Not Telling The Story For McPherson's Limited (ASX:MCP) After Shares Rise 36%

McPherson's Limited (ASX:MCP) shares have had a really impressive month, gaining 36% after a shaky period beforehand. Unfortunately, the gains of the last month did little to right the losses of the last year with the stock still down 22% over that time.

In spite of the firm bounce in price, there still wouldn't be many who think McPherson's' price-to-sales (or "P/S") ratio of 0.4x is worth a mention when the median P/S in Australia's Personal Products industry is similar at about 0.8x. Although, it's not wise to simply ignore the P/S without explanation as investors may be disregarding a distinct opportunity or a costly mistake.

How Has McPherson's Performed Recently?

While the industry has experienced revenue growth lately, McPherson's' revenue has gone into reverse gear, which is not great. It might be that many expect the dour revenue performance to strengthen positively, which has kept the P/S from falling. If not, then existing shareholders may be a little nervous about the viability of the share price.

How Is McPherson's' Revenue Growth Trending?

There's an inherent assumption that a company should be matching the industry for P/S ratios like McPherson's' to be considered reasonable.

Taking a look back first, the company's revenue growth last year wasn't something to get excited about as it posted a disappointing decline of 1.8%. As a result, revenue from three years ago have also fallen 5.5% overall. Accordingly, shareholders would have felt downbeat about the medium-term rates of revenue growth.

Looking ahead now, revenue is anticipated to climb by 1.6% each year during the coming three years according to the dual analysts following the company. With the industry predicted to deliver 5.9% growth each year, the company is positioned for a weaker revenue result.

In light of this, it's curious that McPherson's' P/S sits in line with the majority of other companies. It seems most investors are ignoring the fairly limited growth expectations and are willing to pay up for exposure to the stock. Maintaining these prices will be difficult to achieve as this level of revenue growth is likely to weigh down the shares eventually.

What Does McPherson's' P/S Mean For Investors?

McPherson's' stock has a lot of momentum behind it lately, which has brought its P/S level with the rest of the industry. It's argued the price-to-sales ratio is an inferior measure of value within certain industries, but it can be a powerful business sentiment indicator.

Given that McPherson's' revenue growth projections are relatively subdued in comparison to the wider industry, it comes as a surprise to see it trading at its current P/S ratio. At present, we aren't confident in the P/S as the predicted future revenues aren't likely to support a more positive sentiment for long. A positive change is needed in order to justify the current price-to-sales ratio.

It is also worth noting that we have found 2 warning signs for McPherson's that you need to take into consideration.

