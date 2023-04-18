Revenues Tell The Story For Aspermont Limited (ASX:ASP)

When close to half the companies in the Media industry in Australia have price-to-sales ratios (or "P/S") below 0.6x, you may consider Aspermont Limited (ASX:ASP) as a stock to potentially avoid with its 2.3x P/S ratio. Nonetheless, we'd need to dig a little deeper to determine if there is a rational basis for the elevated P/S.

What Does Aspermont's Recent Performance Look Like?

Recent revenue growth for Aspermont has been in line with the industry. One possibility is that the P/S ratio is high because investors think this modest revenue performance will accelerate. However, if this isn't the case, investors might get caught out paying to much for the stock.

What Are Revenue Growth Metrics Telling Us About The High P/S?

There's an inherent assumption that a company should outperform the industry for P/S ratios like Aspermont's to be considered reasonable.

Taking a look back first, we see that the company grew revenue by an impressive 17% last year. The latest three year period has also seen a 14% overall rise in revenue, aided extensively by its short-term performance. So we can start by confirming that the company has actually done a good job of growing revenue over that time.

Turning to the outlook, the next three years should generate growth of 28% each year as estimated by the sole analyst watching the company. Meanwhile, the rest of the industry is forecast to only expand by 3.0% per year, which is noticeably less attractive.

With this in mind, it's not hard to understand why Aspermont's P/S is high relative to its industry peers. It seems most investors are expecting this strong future growth and are willing to pay more for the stock.

The Key Takeaway

It's argued the price-to-sales ratio is an inferior measure of value within certain industries, but it can be a powerful business sentiment indicator.

We've established that Aspermont maintains its high P/S on the strength of its forecasted revenue growth being higher than the the rest of the Media industry, as expected. At this stage investors feel the potential for a deterioration in revenues is quite remote, justifying the elevated P/S ratio. Unless the analysts have really missed the mark, these strong revenue forecasts should keep the share price buoyant.

It is also worth noting that we have found 3 warning signs for Aspermont that you need to take into consideration.

