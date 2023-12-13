Revenues Tell The Story For Kanzhun Limited (NASDAQ:BZ)

Kanzhun Limited's (NASDAQ:BZ) price-to-sales (or "P/S") ratio of 8.8x may look like a poor investment opportunity when you consider close to half the companies in the Interactive Media and Services industry in the United States have P/S ratios below 1.4x. However, the P/S might be quite high for a reason and it requires further investigation to determine if it's justified.

View our latest analysis for Kanzhun

How Has Kanzhun Performed Recently?

Recent times have been advantageous for Kanzhun as its revenues have been rising faster than most other companies. It seems that many are expecting the strong revenue performance to persist, which has raised the P/S. If not, then existing shareholders might be a little nervous about the viability of the share price.

Keen to find out how analysts think Kanzhun's future stacks up against the industry? In that case, our free report is a great place to start.

How Is Kanzhun's Revenue Growth Trending?

The only time you'd be truly comfortable seeing a P/S as steep as Kanzhun's is when the company's growth is on track to outshine the industry decidedly.

If we review the last year of revenue growth, the company posted a terrific increase of 21%. The latest three year period has also seen an excellent 181% overall rise in revenue, aided by its short-term performance. So we can start by confirming that the company has done a great job of growing revenue over that time.

Shifting to the future, estimates from the analysts covering the company suggest revenue should grow by 29% per annum over the next three years. With the industry only predicted to deliver 12% per annum, the company is positioned for a stronger revenue result.

With this in mind, it's not hard to understand why Kanzhun's P/S is high relative to its industry peers. Apparently shareholders aren't keen to offload something that is potentially eyeing a more prosperous future.

What We Can Learn From Kanzhun's P/S?

Generally, our preference is to limit the use of the price-to-sales ratio to establishing what the market thinks about the overall health of a company.

Story continues

We've established that Kanzhun maintains its high P/S on the strength of its forecasted revenue growth being higher than the the rest of the Interactive Media and Services industry, as expected. At this stage investors feel the potential for a deterioration in revenues is quite remote, justifying the elevated P/S ratio. It's hard to see the share price falling strongly in the near future under these circumstances.

A lot of potential risks can sit within a company's balance sheet. Our free balance sheet analysis for Kanzhun with six simple checks will allow you to discover any risks that could be an issue.

If companies with solid past earnings growth is up your alley, you may wish to see this free collection of other companies with strong earnings growth and low P/E ratios.

Have feedback on this article? Concerned about the content? Get in touch with us directly. Alternatively, email editorial-team (at) simplywallst.com.



This article by Simply Wall St is general in nature. We provide commentary based on historical data and analyst forecasts only using an unbiased methodology and our articles are not intended to be financial advice. It does not constitute a recommendation to buy or sell any stock, and does not take account of your objectives, or your financial situation. We aim to bring you long-term focused analysis driven by fundamental data. Note that our analysis may not factor in the latest price-sensitive company announcements or qualitative material. Simply Wall St has no position in any stocks mentioned.