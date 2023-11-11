Revenues Tell The Story For LanzaTech Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:LNZA)

When you see that almost half of the companies in the Commercial Services industry in the United States have price-to-sales ratios (or "P/S") below 1.1x, LanzaTech Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:LNZA) looks to be giving off strong sell signals with its 14x P/S ratio. Nonetheless, we'd need to dig a little deeper to determine if there is a rational basis for the highly elevated P/S.

How Has LanzaTech Global Performed Recently?

With revenue growth that's superior to most other companies of late, LanzaTech Global has been doing relatively well. It seems the market expects this form will continue into the future, hence the elevated P/S ratio. You'd really hope so, otherwise you're paying a pretty hefty price for no particular reason.

What Are Revenue Growth Metrics Telling Us About The High P/S?

The only time you'd be truly comfortable seeing a P/S as steep as LanzaTech Global's is when the company's growth is on track to outshine the industry decidedly.

Taking a look back first, we see that the company grew revenue by an impressive 63% last year. Pleasingly, revenue has also lifted 193% in aggregate from three years ago, thanks to the last 12 months of growth. So we can start by confirming that the company has done a great job of growing revenue over that time.

Looking ahead now, revenue is anticipated to climb by 182% during the coming year according to the lone analyst following the company. Meanwhile, the rest of the industry is forecast to only expand by 11%, which is noticeably less attractive.

In light of this, it's understandable that LanzaTech Global's P/S sits above the majority of other companies. Apparently shareholders aren't keen to offload something that is potentially eyeing a more prosperous future.

What Does LanzaTech Global's P/S Mean For Investors?

Using the price-to-sales ratio alone to determine if you should sell your stock isn't sensible, however it can be a practical guide to the company's future prospects.

We've established that LanzaTech Global maintains its high P/S on the strength of its forecasted revenue growth being higher than the the rest of the Commercial Services industry, as expected. It appears that shareholders are confident in the company's future revenues, which is propping up the P/S. Unless the analysts have really missed the mark, these strong revenue forecasts should keep the share price buoyant.

It's always necessary to consider the ever-present spectre of investment risk. We've identified 3 warning signs with LanzaTech Global (at least 1 which is concerning), and understanding these should be part of your investment process.

