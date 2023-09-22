Revenues Tell The Story For Pantaflix AG (ETR:PAL) As Its Stock Soars 51%

Despite an already strong run, Pantaflix AG (ETR:PAL) shares have been powering on, with a gain of 51% in the last thirty days. The last 30 days bring the annual gain to a very sharp 25%.

Since its price has surged higher, when almost half of the companies in Germany's Entertainment industry have price-to-sales ratios (or "P/S") below 0.5x, you may consider Pantaflix as a stock probably not worth researching with its 1.3x P/S ratio. Nonetheless, we'd need to dig a little deeper to determine if there is a rational basis for the elevated P/S.

What Does Pantaflix's P/S Mean For Shareholders?

Pantaflix could be doing better as its revenue has been going backwards lately while most other companies have been seeing positive revenue growth. It might be that many expect the dour revenue performance to recover substantially, which has kept the P/S from collapsing. However, if this isn't the case, investors might get caught out paying too much for the stock.

How Is Pantaflix's Revenue Growth Trending?

There's an inherent assumption that a company should outperform the industry for P/S ratios like Pantaflix's to be considered reasonable.

Taking a look back first, the company's revenue growth last year wasn't something to get excited about as it posted a disappointing decline of 54%. As a result, revenue from three years ago have also fallen 31% overall. Therefore, it's fair to say the revenue growth recently has been undesirable for the company.

Shifting to the future, estimates from the lone analyst covering the company suggest revenue should grow by 17% each year over the next three years. Meanwhile, the rest of the industry is forecast to only expand by 2.1% per annum, which is noticeably less attractive.

With this information, we can see why Pantaflix is trading at such a high P/S compared to the industry. Apparently shareholders aren't keen to offload something that is potentially eyeing a more prosperous future.

The Key Takeaway

The large bounce in Pantaflix's shares has lifted the company's P/S handsomely. It's argued the price-to-sales ratio is an inferior measure of value within certain industries, but it can be a powerful business sentiment indicator.

We've established that Pantaflix maintains its high P/S on the strength of its forecasted revenue growth being higher than the the rest of the Entertainment industry, as expected. At this stage investors feel the potential for a deterioration in revenues is quite remote, justifying the elevated P/S ratio. Unless the analysts have really missed the mark, these strong revenue forecasts should keep the share price buoyant.

You always need to take note of risks, for example - Pantaflix has 3 warning signs we think you should be aware of.

It's important to make sure you look for a great company, not just the first idea you come across. So if growing profitability aligns with your idea of a great company, take a peek at this free list of interesting companies with strong recent earnings growth (and a low P/E).

