Revenues Working Against Dye & Durham Limited's (TSE:DND) Share Price

You may think that with a price-to-sales (or "P/S") ratio of 2.2x Dye & Durham Limited (TSE:DND) is a stock worth checking out, seeing as almost half of all the Software companies in Canada have P/S ratios greater than 3.7x and even P/S higher than 14x aren't out of the ordinary. Although, it's not wise to just take the P/S at face value as there may be an explanation why it's limited.

How Has Dye & Durham Performed Recently?

Dye & Durham could be doing better as it's been growing revenue less than most other companies lately. Perhaps the market is expecting the current trend of poor revenue growth to continue, which has kept the P/S suppressed. If this is the case, then existing shareholders will probably struggle to get excited about the future direction of the share price.

What Are Revenue Growth Metrics Telling Us About The Low P/S?

Dye & Durham's P/S ratio would be typical for a company that's only expected to deliver limited growth, and importantly, perform worse than the industry.

Retrospectively, the last year delivered a decent 7.2% gain to the company's revenues. The latest three year period has seen an incredible overall rise in revenue, even though the last 12 month performance was only fair. So we can start by confirming that the company has done a tremendous job of growing revenue over that time.

Turning to the outlook, the next three years should generate growth of 3.6% per annum as estimated by the five analysts watching the company. That's shaping up to be materially lower than the 20% per year growth forecast for the broader industry.

With this in consideration, its clear as to why Dye & Durham's P/S is falling short industry peers. Apparently many shareholders weren't comfortable holding on while the company is potentially eyeing a less prosperous future.

What Does Dye & Durham's P/S Mean For Investors?

We'd say the price-to-sales ratio's power isn't primarily as a valuation instrument but rather to gauge current investor sentiment and future expectations.

We've established that Dye & Durham maintains its low P/S on the weakness of its forecast growth being lower than the wider industry, as expected. At this stage investors feel the potential for an improvement in revenue isn't great enough to justify a higher P/S ratio. Unless these conditions improve, they will continue to form a barrier for the share price around these levels.

