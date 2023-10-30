Revenues Working Against Kaiser Reef Limited's (ASX:KAU) Share Price

You may think that with a price-to-sales (or "P/S") ratio of 0.8x Kaiser Reef Limited (ASX:KAU) is definitely a stock worth checking out, seeing as almost half of all the Metals and Mining companies in Australia have P/S ratios greater than 93.4x and even P/S above 523x aren't out of the ordinary. Nonetheless, we'd need to dig a little deeper to determine if there is a rational basis for the highly reduced P/S.

What Does Kaiser Reef's P/S Mean For Shareholders?

Kaiser Reef certainly has been doing a great job lately as it's been growing its revenue at a really rapid pace. One possibility is that the P/S ratio is low because investors think this strong revenue growth might actually underperform the broader industry in the near future. If that doesn't eventuate, then existing shareholders have reason to be quite optimistic about the future direction of the share price.

Is There Any Revenue Growth Forecasted For Kaiser Reef?

Kaiser Reef's P/S ratio would be typical for a company that's expected to deliver very poor growth or even falling revenue, and importantly, perform much worse than the industry.

Taking a look back first, we see that the company grew revenue by an impressive 35% last year. Still, revenue has barely risen at all from three years ago in total, which is not ideal. Accordingly, shareholders probably wouldn't have been overly satisfied with the unstable medium-term growth rates.

This is in contrast to the rest of the industry, which is expected to grow by 74% over the next year, materially higher than the company's recent medium-term annualised growth rates.

With this information, we can see why Kaiser Reef is trading at a P/S lower than the industry. Apparently many shareholders weren't comfortable holding on to something they believe will continue to trail the wider industry.

The Final Word

Typically, we'd caution against reading too much into price-to-sales ratios when settling on investment decisions, though it can reveal plenty about what other market participants think about the company.

As we suspected, our examination of Kaiser Reef revealed its three-year revenue trends are contributing to its low P/S, given they look worse than current industry expectations. At this stage investors feel the potential for an improvement in revenue isn't great enough to justify a higher P/S ratio. Unless the recent medium-term conditions improve, they will continue to form a barrier for the share price around these levels.

It's always necessary to consider the ever-present spectre of investment risk. We've identified 3 warning signs with Kaiser Reef (at least 1 which is significant), and understanding them should be part of your investment process.

