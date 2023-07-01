Revenues Working Against REGENXBIO Inc.'s (NASDAQ:RGNX) Share Price

With a price-to-sales (or "P/S") ratio of 7.9x REGENXBIO Inc. (NASDAQ:RGNX) may be sending bullish signals at the moment, given that almost half of all the Biotechs companies in the United States have P/S ratios greater than 11.7x and even P/S higher than 65x are not unusual. Nonetheless, we'd need to dig a little deeper to determine if there is a rational basis for the reduced P/S.

How Has REGENXBIO Performed Recently?

REGENXBIO hasn't been tracking well recently as its declining revenue compares poorly to other companies, which have seen some growth in their revenues on average. The P/S ratio is probably low because investors think this poor revenue performance isn't going to get any better. If this is the case, then existing shareholders will probably struggle to get excited about the future direction of the share price.

What Are Revenue Growth Metrics Telling Us About The Low P/S?

There's an inherent assumption that a company should underperform the industry for P/S ratios like REGENXBIO's to be considered reasonable.

In reviewing the last year of financials, we were disheartened to see the company's revenues fell to the tune of 77%. Even so, admirably revenue has lifted 111% in aggregate from three years ago, notwithstanding the last 12 months. Accordingly, while they would have preferred to keep the run going, shareholders would definitely welcome the medium-term rates of revenue growth.

Looking ahead now, revenue is anticipated to climb by 39% per year during the coming three years according to the ten analysts following the company. Meanwhile, the rest of the industry is forecast to expand by 98% per annum, which is noticeably more attractive.

In light of this, it's understandable that REGENXBIO's P/S sits below the majority of other companies. Apparently many shareholders weren't comfortable holding on while the company is potentially eyeing a less prosperous future.

What Does REGENXBIO's P/S Mean For Investors?

While the price-to-sales ratio shouldn't be the defining factor in whether you buy a stock or not, it's quite a capable barometer of revenue expectations.

We've established that REGENXBIO maintains its low P/S on the weakness of its forecast growth being lower than the wider industry, as expected. Right now shareholders are accepting the low P/S as they concede future revenue probably won't provide any pleasant surprises. The company will need a change of fortune to justify the P/S rising higher in the future.

It is also worth noting that we have found 1 warning sign for REGENXBIO that you need to take into consideration.

