Revenues Working Against Samko Timber Limited's (SGX:E6R) Share Price

Samko Timber Limited's (SGX:E6R) price-to-sales (or "P/S") ratio of 0.1x may look like a pretty appealing investment opportunity when you consider close to half the companies in the Forestry industry in Singapore have P/S ratios greater than 0.8x. Although, it's not wise to just take the P/S at face value as there may be an explanation why it's limited.

How Samko Timber Has Been Performing

For instance, Samko Timber's receding revenue in recent times would have to be some food for thought. One possibility is that the P/S is low because investors think the company won't do enough to avoid underperforming the broader industry in the near future. Those who are bullish on Samko Timber will be hoping that this isn't the case so that they can pick up the stock at a lower valuation.

How Is Samko Timber's Revenue Growth Trending?

In order to justify its P/S ratio, Samko Timber would need to produce sluggish growth that's trailing the industry.

In reviewing the last year of financials, we were disheartened to see the company's revenues fell to the tune of 8.2%. The last three years don't look nice either as the company has shrunk revenue by 8.5% in aggregate. Therefore, it's fair to say the revenue growth recently has been undesirable for the company.

Weighing that medium-term revenue trajectory against the broader industry's one-year forecast for expansion of 7.9% shows it's an unpleasant look.

With this in mind, we understand why Samko Timber's P/S is lower than most of its industry peers. Nonetheless, there's no guarantee the P/S has reached a floor yet with revenue going in reverse. There's potential for the P/S to fall to even lower levels if the company doesn't improve its top-line growth.

The Bottom Line On Samko Timber's P/S

Typically, we'd caution against reading too much into price-to-sales ratios when settling on investment decisions, though it can reveal plenty about what other market participants think about the company.

Our examination of Samko Timber confirms that the company's shrinking revenue over the past medium-term is a key factor in its low price-to-sales ratio, given the industry is projected to grow. Right now shareholders are accepting the low P/S as they concede future revenue probably won't provide any pleasant surprises either. Given the current circumstances, it seems unlikely that the share price will experience any significant movement in either direction in the near future if recent medium-term revenue trends persist.

It is also worth noting that we have found 3 warning signs for Samko Timber (2 are concerning!) that you need to take into consideration.

