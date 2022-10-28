U.S. markets close in 6 hours 23 minutes

Revere Securities acted as placement agent for $4 Million PIPE for Crown Electrokinetics Corp.

·2 min read

NEW YORK, Oct. 28, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Revere Securities is pleased to announce the closing of a $4 Million private placement for Crown Electrokinetics Corp. (NASDAQ: CRKN).

"This new capital will allow Crown to deliver its first-generation product, while also providing us with the runway to continue negotiating debt capital, which the Company will require to initiate our next phase of manufacturing." said Doug Croxall, Chairman and CEO of Crown Electrokinetics.

About Crown Electrokinetics

Crown is a smart glass technology company and the creator of DynamicTint™ We Make Your Glass Smarter™. Originally invented by Hewlett-Packard (HP, Inc.), our technology allows any glass surface to transition between clear and dark in seconds. At the core of our technology is a thin film that is powered by electrically charged pigment which not only replaces common window tints but is also a more sustainable alternative to traditional window treatments. With its unique ability to be retrofitted to existing glass, DynamicTint™ offers myriad benefits related to reducing carbon emissions. The company is supported by a robust patent portfolio.

About Revere Securities

Revere Securities is a global broker-dealer firm providing strategic and financial support to institutional investors, hedge funds, and individual investors. The firm's professionals are involved in all components of the sales and trading process and include extensive compliance and operational personnel. In addition, Revere Securities LLC provides differentiated corporate access, helping institutional clients gain access to management as a component of their investment process. The firm has industry focused sales specialists who possess "buy-side" experience; therefore, providing a sound, alternate perspective, to the investment process.

Media Contact:
Jay Yu
Revere Securities LLC
(212) 688-2350
jyu@reveresecurities.com

https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/revere-securities-acted-as-placement-agent-for-4-million-pipe-for-crown-electrokinetics-corp-301662401.html

SOURCE Revere Securities LLC

