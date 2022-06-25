U.S. markets closed

  • S&P 500

    3,911.74
    +116.01 (+3.06%)
     

  • Dow 30

    31,500.68
    +823.32 (+2.68%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    11,607.62
    +375.43 (+3.34%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    1,765.74
    +54.06 (+3.16%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    107.06
    +2.79 (+2.68%)
     

  • Gold

    1,828.10
    -1.70 (-0.09%)
     

  • Silver

    21.13
    +0.09 (+0.42%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0559
    +0.0034 (+0.33%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    3.1250
    +0.0570 (+1.86%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.2270
    +0.0009 (+0.07%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    135.1700
    +0.2370 (+0.18%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    21,171.29
    +8.58 (+0.04%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    462.12
    +8.22 (+1.81%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,208.81
    +188.36 (+2.68%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    26,491.97
    +320.72 (+1.23%)
     

Revere Securities LLC Retracts Previous Announcement

·1 min read

NEW YORK, June 24, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- On May 12, 2022, a press release with the title "Revere Securities LLC Announces Acquisition of NorthStar Investment Banking" was released to PRNewswire. That press release was incorrect. Revere Securities LLC has not acquired any firm. This press release retracts the incorrect press release of May 12, 2022.

"North Star Investment Bank remains an independent firm," said Scott Fullman, Chief Compliance Officer. "We apologize for any confusion that the previous press release has caused.

About Revere Securities LLC
Revere Securities is a global broker-dealer firm providing strategic and financial support to institutional investors, hedge funds, and individual investors. The firm's professionals are involved in all components of the sales and trading process and include extensive compliance and operational personnel. In addition, Revere Securities LLC provides differentiated corporate access, helping institutional clients gain access to management as a component of their investment process. The firm has industry focused sales specialists who possess "buy-side" experience; therefore, providing a sound, alternate perspective, to the investment process.

Media Contact:
Jay Yu
Revere Securities LLC
(212) 688-2350
jyu@reveresecurities.com

Cision
Cision

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/revere-securities-llc-retracts-previous-announcement-301575245.html

SOURCE Revere Securities LLC

Recommended Stories

  • Jim Cramer Says Earnings Estimate Cuts Will Form an Investable Bottom; Here Are 3 ‘Strong Buy’ Stocks That Are Already Down 50%

    As we move toward the end of Q2, it’s time to start thinking about earnings. Looking back at the quarter, analysts are predicting earnings growth of 8%, which may rise to 11% heading into next year. It’s a rosy picture, but it’s also not a sure thing. GDP contracted in Q1, by nearly 1.5%, and some estimates are showing 0% growth in Q2. Such results would meet the technical definition of a recession – and recession is hardly the usual environment to find robust earnings growth. Looking at current

  • Russia to default for first time in a century as payment deadline looms

    Nuclear submarine supplier to be sold to US buyer after diplomatic row Russian default expected within days Retail sales volumes down 0.5pc in May FTSE 100 rises strongly Ambrose Evans-Pritchard: The pro-Brussels establishment is painting Brexit as an economic disaster to reverse it Sign up here for our daily business briefing newsletter

  • How Much Does a $300,000 Annuity Pay Per Month?

    When you need another stream of income for retirement, you might consider an annuity. You purchase the annuity from an insurance company and receive payments back at a later date. Before buying an annuity, it's important to consider how much … Continue reading → The post How Much Does a $300,000 Annuity Pay Per Month? appeared first on SmartAsset Blog.

  • ‘Peaky Blinders’ Producer Joe Donaldson Launches Magic Hour Television; Signs First-Look Deal With All3Media International & New Pictures

    Peaky Blinders and Cobra producer Joe Donaldson has set an indie, Magic Hour Television, and signed a first-look deal with All3Media International and All3Media-owned drama house New Pictures. Donaldson will develop a slate, funded by All3 and its international arm, and partner with New Pictures co-founder and CEO Willow Grylls to produce scripted TV. Furthermore, Donaldson […]

  • 10 Value Stocks to Buy According to Billionaire David Tepper

    In this article, we will take a look at 10 value stocks to buy according to billionaire David Tepper. If you want to skip our discussion on Tepper’s history and his hedge fund’s performance, go directly to 5 Value Stocks to Buy According to Billionaire David Tepper. With a net worth of $16.7 billion, David […]

  • 8.6% inflation is turning your cash into trash — but these 3 simple income stocks (yielding as high as 12%) can help you come out ahead

    At current levels, investors need a 7% to 8% return just to preserve their wealth.

  • ‘The whole market is in danger of collapsing’: Germany warns of a ‘Lehman moment’ if Russia cuts off natural gas to Europe

    Russia’s fiddling with gas flows to Europe could create an economic spillover effect, warns Germany’s top economy minister.

  • Tesla Shanghai to Halt Production Temporarily. It Isn’t Covid.

    Tesla plant near Shanghai is going to shut down temporarily, according to reports. On Wednesday, Reuters reported that Tesla (ticker: TSLA) will shut down production in China for a couple of weeks at the start of July to upgrade equipment. Tesla didn’t return a request for comment.

  • Live webcam stream captures Miami plane crash

    At least seven people were injured after plane crash-landed and caught fire on Miami International Airport runway

  • The stock market’s return will be minus 3.3% a year over the next decade, says this ‘single greatest predictor’

    This month we’ve received both good and bad news from the “single greatest predictor of future stock market returns.” It is a contrarian indicator, with higher equity allocations associated with lower subsequent market returns, and vice versa. According to a simple econometric model I constructed that bases its predictions on the historical correlation between the indicator and the stock market, the S&P 500’s real total return over the next decade will be minus 3.3% annualized.

  • Keyshawn Johnson: Giants could be this year’s Bengals

    Keyshawn Johnson offered a bold prediction this week and said the New York Giants could be this year's Cincinnati Bengals.

  • Here’s why Warren Buffett bought all the Occidental Petroleum shares he could, even with oil prices well above $100

    Energy prices are high. But bargain-hunter Buffett continues to bet on big oil.

  • 14 Stocks Paying Huge Dividends Totally Burn Investors

    Dividend stocks are the new darlings in S&P 500. But investors are getting burned on those stocks, too.

  • Meme-Stock Probe Finds Robinhood Woes Were Worse Than It Let On

    (Bloomberg) -- Robinhood Markets Inc. faced a more dire situation during the height of last year’s meme-stock frenzy than executives at the online brokerage let on publicly, according to a report from top Democrats on a key congressional committee. Most Read from BloombergSupreme Court Overturns Roe, Transforming Abortion-Rights FightStocks Roar Back With Best Week in a Month: Markets WrapJustice Kavanaugh Says States May Not Bar Travel to Obtain an AbortionProtest Latest: NY, DC Marches Grow as

  • Best early Prime Day Apple deals you can shop now

    Deep discounts on Apple devices have been popping up with increasing frequency lately. Today, however, there are some surprisingly impressive Apple deals at the nation’s top online retailers. In fact, the best Apple deals now have prices so low that it seems like a mistake! With Prime Day 2022 less than a month away, however, … The post Best early Prime Day Apple deals you can shop now appeared first on BGR.

  • Why Bausch Health Stock Is Bolting Higher Today

    Shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company Bausch Health Companies (NYSE: BHC) are surging today in response to the news that Joseph Papa has resigned from the board of directors effective immediately. Over the past six years, Papa has been instrumental in lowering the company's sky-high debt and keeping it out of bankruptcy court. Bausch said in a statement Thursday evening that billionaire hedge fund manager John Paulson will fill the vacant board position.

  • 3 High-Yield Dividend Stocks That Could Soar

    High-yield dividend stocks are a major component of my stock portfolio. Here are three income stocks that have room for solid gains in the next year and even better gains over the long run. The blue-chip business development company (BDC) Main Street Capital (NYSE: MAIN) has held up better than the S&P 500 index, which is down 21% so far this year.

  • This Is No Bitcoin Crash, It's A 'Crypto Ice Age' — And Here's Why

    Bitcoin bear markets aren't unusual. But cryptocurrencies have never faced such an aggressive Federal Reserve. Welcome to the crypto ice age.

  • TVLine Items: SEAL Team Adds Series Regular, Outer Banks Casting and More

    SEAL Team is expanding its ranks, adding Raffi Barsoumian (Legends of Tomorrow) as a new series regular for Season 6 of the Paramount+ drama. The actor will play Omar, “a Senior Chief with 15 years of experience as a SEAL,” our sister site Deadline reports. “The son of Syrian immigrants, Omar has a deep understanding […]

  • Polestar Shares Rise in Electric-Vehicle Maker’s Market Debut

    Shares in Polestar Automotive Holding UK PLC jumped 16% on their first day of trading Friday, after the Swedish electric-vehicle maker completed a merger with a special-purpose acquisition company amid plans to expand globally. Polestar agreed to be acquired by blank-check company Gores Guggenheim in September. The auto maker is a unit of Volvo Car AB, which in turn is owned by Zhejiang Geely Holding Group Co. of China.