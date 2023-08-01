Reversal Of Fortune For Meeka Metals Insiders Who Made A AU$4.1m Purchase

Insiders who bought AU$4.1m worth of Meeka Metals Limited (ASX:MEK) stock in the last year recovered part of their losses as the stock rose by 11% last week. However, the purchase is proving to be a costly gamble, since losses made by insiders have totalled AU$1.5m since the time of purchase.

Although we don't think shareholders should simply follow insider transactions, we do think it is perfectly logical to keep tabs on what insiders are doing.

The Last 12 Months Of Insider Transactions At Meeka Metals

In the last twelve months, the biggest single purchase by an insider was when insider Anthony Poli bought AU$3.0m worth of shares at a price of AU$0.06 per share. So it's clear an insider wanted to buy, even at a higher price than the current share price (being AU$0.039). Their view may have changed since then, but at least it shows they felt optimistic at the time. In our view, the price an insider pays for shares is very important. As a general rule, we feel more positive about a stock if insiders have bought shares at above current prices, because that suggests they viewed the stock as good value, even at a higher price.

Meeka Metals insiders may have bought shares in the last year, but they didn't sell any. You can see a visual depiction of insider transactions (by companies and individuals) over the last 12 months, below. If you click on the chart, you can see all the individual transactions, including the share price, individual, and the date!

Insider Ownership

Looking at the total insider shareholdings in a company can help to inform your view of whether they are well aligned with common shareholders. We usually like to see fairly high levels of insider ownership. It appears that Meeka Metals insiders own 21% of the company, worth about AU$8.9m. This level of insider ownership is good but just short of being particularly stand-out. It certainly does suggest a reasonable degree of alignment.

What Might The Insider Transactions At Meeka Metals Tell Us?

It doesn't really mean much that no insider has traded Meeka Metals shares in the last quarter. However, our analysis of transactions over the last year is heartening. Overall we don't see anything to make us think Meeka Metals insiders are doubting the company, and they do own shares. So these insider transactions can help us build a thesis about the stock, but it's also worthwhile knowing the risks facing this company. Every company has risks, and we've spotted 5 warning signs for Meeka Metals (of which 3 make us uncomfortable!) you should know about.

For the purposes of this article, insiders are those individuals who report their transactions to the relevant regulatory body. We currently account for open market transactions and private dispositions, but not derivative transactions.

