Reversal Of Fortune For QuickFee Insiders Who Made A AU$1.0m Purchase

Some of the losses seen by insiders who purchased AU$1.0m worth of QuickFee Limited (ASX:QFE) shares over the past year were recovered after the stock increased by 21% over the past week. However, total losses seen by insiders are still AU$498k since the time of purchase.

Although we don't think shareholders should simply follow insider transactions, logic dictates you should pay some attention to whether insiders are buying or selling shares.

QuickFee Insider Transactions Over The Last Year

In the last twelve months, the biggest single purchase by an insider was when insider Kenneth Gray bought AU$591k worth of shares at a price of AU$0.37 per share. So it's clear an insider wanted to buy, even at a higher price than the current share price (being AU$0.063). Their view may have changed since then, but at least it shows they felt optimistic at the time. We always take careful note of the price insiders pay when purchasing shares. Generally speaking, it catches our eye when insiders have purchased shares at above current prices, as it suggests they believed the shares were worth buying, even at a higher price.

QuickFee insiders may have bought shares in the last year, but they didn't sell any. Their average price was about AU$0.12. I'd consider this a positive as it suggests insiders see value at around the current price. You can see a visual depiction of insider transactions (by companies and individuals) over the last 12 months, below. By clicking on the graph below, you can see the precise details of each insider transaction!

Insider Ownership Of QuickFee

Many investors like to check how much of a company is owned by insiders. Usually, the higher the insider ownership, the more likely it is that insiders will be incentivised to build the company for the long term. It appears that QuickFee insiders own 31% of the company, worth about AU$5.4m. This level of insider ownership is good but just short of being particularly stand-out. It certainly does suggest a reasonable degree of alignment.

So What Does This Data Suggest About QuickFee Insiders?

The fact that there have been no QuickFee insider transactions recently certainly doesn't bother us. But insiders have shown more of an appetite for the stock, over the last year. Insiders own shares in QuickFee and we see no evidence to suggest they are worried about the future. So while it's helpful to know what insiders are doing in terms of buying or selling, it's also helpful to know the risks that a particular company is facing. For example, QuickFee has 5 warning signs (and 2 which are concerning) we think you should know about.

