Reverse logistics market 2023-2027: A descriptive analysis of five forces model, market dynamics, and segmentation - Technavio
NEW YORK, Jan. 13, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- According to Technavio, the global reverse logistics market size is estimated to grow by USD 324.23 billion from 2022 to 2027. The market is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 7.8% during the forecast period. Moreover, the growth momentum will accelerate. APAC will account for 42% of the growth of the global market during the forecast period.
Global reverse logistics market - Five forces
The global reverse logistics market is fragmented, and the five forces analysis covers –
Bargaining power of buyers
The threat of new entrants
Threat of rivalry
Bargaining power of suppliers
Threat of substitutes
Global reverse logistics Market – Customer landscape
The report includes the market's adoption lifecycle, from the innovator's stage to the laggard's stage. It focuses on adoption rates in different regions based on penetration. Furthermore, the report also includes key purchase criteria and drivers of price sensitivity to help companies evaluate and develop their growth strategies.
Global reverse logistics market - Segmentation assessment
Segment overview
Technavio has segmented the market based on type (recalls, commercial and B2B returns, repairable returns, end of use returns, and end of life returns) and end-user (e-commerce, retail, automotive, healthcare, and others).
The recalls segment will grow at a significant rate during the forecast period. A product recall occurs due to a defect or error in production. Consequently, companies have to compensate consumers to ensure their safety. Recall processing is a part of reverse logistics, as it requires a logistics plan to recall the product. Vendors have to discard or repair the product or refund the purchase price. Hence, the growth of the recalls segment will propel the growth of the market during the forecast period.
Geography overview
Based on geography, the global reverse logistics market is segmented into APAC, North America, Europe, Middle East and Africa, and South America. The report provides actionable insights and estimates the contribution of all regions to the growth of the global reverse logistics market.
APAC is estimated to account for 42% of the growth of the global market during the forecast period. The growth of the regional market is driven by the presence of a large consumer base for food and beverage and healthcare product suppliers. The rise in demand for organic food products and the rising health consciousness in countries such as China, Australia, and New Zealand are fueling the demand for cold chain logistics from the healthcare and food industries. Such benefits will lead to the growth of the market in this region during the forecast period.
Global reverse logistics market – Market dynamics
Key factor driving market growth
The growing e-commerce industry is driving market growth due to the increasing global penetration of the Internet and the increasing availability of smartphones.
This growth directly impacts the logistics sector, as the movement of goods depends on the transport and distribution network.
Sellers offer better return options for reverse logistics than other providers. Such options simplify product return processes and are cost-effective.
Thus, the rapid growth of e-commerce will contribute to the growth of the market during the forecast period.
Leading trends influencing the market
The use of blockchain with logistics is a key trend in the market.
In the logistics industry, the use of blockchain technology increases the visibility of operations and helps effectively track products.
Reverse logistics providers are collaborating with blockchain technology providers to develop platforms that increase security and transparency.
Such developments will support the growth of the market during the forecast period.
Major challenges hindering the market growth
High operational costs are challenging the market growth.
Factors such as lack of skilled labor and rising fuel prices increase transportation costs, which declines the profitability of key vehicle logistics service providers.
Developing countries such as India have high logistics costs when compared to developed countries such as the US and Japan.
A disorganized and inefficient supply chain in developing countries leads to additional indirect costs related to logistics.
Such factors are likely to hinder the growth of the market during the forecast period.
Drivers, trends, and challenges have an impact on market dynamics, which can impact
What are the key data covered in this reverse logistics market report?
CAGR of the market during the forecast period
Detailed information on factors that will drive the growth of the reverse logistics market between 2023 and 2027
Precise estimation of the size of the reverse logistics market size and its contribution to the parent market
Accurate predictions about upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior
Growth of the reverse logistics market across APAC, North America, Europe, Middle East and Africa, and South America
A thorough analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information about vendors
Comprehensive analysis of factors that will challenge the growth of reverse logistics market vendors
Reverse Logistics Market Scope
Report Coverage
Details
Page number
166
Base year
2022
Historic period
2017-2021
Forecast period
2023-2027
Growth momentum & CAGR
Accelerate at a CAGR of 7.8%
Market growth 2023-2027
USD 324.23 billion
Market structure
Fragmented
YoY growth 2022-2023 (%)
6.8
Regional analysis
APAC, North America, Europe, Middle East and Africa, and South America
Performing market contribution
APAC at 42%
Key countries
US, China, Japan, Germany, and France
Competitive landscape
Leading Vendors, Market Positioning of Vendors, Competitive Strategies, and Industry Risks
Key companies profiled
Aramex International LLC, Blue Dart Express Ltd., C H Robinson Worldwide Inc., CMA CGM SA, Core Logistic Pvt. Ltd, Deutsche Post AG, DTDC Express Ltd., Ecom Express Pvt. Ltd., FedEx Corp., First Flight Courier Ltd., GXO Logistics Inc., Happy Returns LLC, Kintetsu Group Holdings Co. Ltd., Nippon Yusen Kabushiki Kaisha, Pitney Bowes Inc., Reverse Logistics GmbH, Safexpress Pvt. Ltd., Shipbob Inc., TCI Express Ltd., and United Parcel Service Inc.
Market dynamics
Parent market analysis, market growth inducers and obstacles, fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and recovery analysis and future consumer dynamics, and market condition analysis for the forecast period.
Customization purview
Customization purview
