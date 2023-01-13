U.S. markets open in 3 hours 27 minutes

Reverse logistics market 2023-2027: A descriptive analysis of five forces model, market dynamics, and segmentation - Technavio

·20 min read

NEW YORK, Jan. 13, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- According to Technavio, the global reverse logistics market size is estimated to grow by USD 324.23 billion from 2022 to 2027. The market is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 7.8% during the forecast period. Moreover, the growth momentum will accelerate. APAC will account for 42% of the growth of the global market during the forecast period.

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Reverse Logistics Market 2023-2027

Global reverse logistics market - Five forces
The global reverse logistics market is fragmented, and the five forces analysis covers –

  • Bargaining power of buyers

  • The threat of new entrants

  • Threat of rivalry

  • Bargaining power of suppliers

  • Threat of substitutes

Global reverse logistics Market – Customer landscape 

The report includes the market's adoption lifecycle, from the innovator's stage to the laggard's stage. It focuses on adoption rates in different regions based on penetration. Furthermore, the report also includes key purchase criteria and drivers of price sensitivity to help companies evaluate and develop their growth strategies.

Global reverse logistics market - Segmentation assessment

Segment overview
Technavio has segmented the market based on type (recalls, commercial and B2B returns, repairable returns, end of use returns, and end of life returns) and end-user (e-commerce, retail, automotive, healthcare, and others).

  • The recalls segment will grow at a significant rate during the forecast period. A product recall occurs due to a defect or error in production. Consequently, companies have to compensate consumers to ensure their safety. Recall processing is a part of reverse logistics, as it requires a logistics plan to recall the product. Vendors have to discard or repair the product or refund the purchase price. Hence, the growth of the recalls segment will propel the growth of the market during the forecast period.

Geography overview
Based on geography, the global reverse logistics market is segmented into APAC, North America, Europe, Middle East and Africa, and South America. The report provides actionable insights and estimates the contribution of all regions to the growth of the global reverse logistics market.

  • APAC is estimated to account for 42% of the growth of the global market during the forecast period. The growth of the regional market is driven by the presence of a large consumer base for food and beverage and healthcare product suppliers. The rise in demand for organic food products and the rising health consciousness in countries such as China, Australia, and New Zealand are fueling the demand for cold chain logistics from the healthcare and food industries. Such benefits will lead to the growth of the market in this region during the forecast period.

Global reverse logistics market – Market dynamics

Key factor driving market growth

  • The growing e-commerce industry is driving market growth due to the increasing global penetration of the Internet and the increasing availability of smartphones.

  • This growth directly impacts the logistics sector, as the movement of goods depends on the transport and distribution network.

  • Sellers offer better return options for reverse logistics than other providers. Such options simplify product return processes and are cost-effective.

  • Thus, the rapid growth of e-commerce will contribute to the growth of the market during the forecast period.

Leading trends influencing the market 

  • The use of blockchain with logistics is a key trend in the market.

  • In the logistics industry, the use of blockchain technology increases the visibility of operations and helps effectively track products.

  • Reverse logistics providers are collaborating with blockchain technology providers to develop platforms that increase security and transparency.

  • Such developments will support the growth of the market during the forecast period.

Major challenges hindering the market growth

  • High operational costs are challenging the market growth.

  • Factors such as lack of skilled labor and rising fuel prices increase transportation costs, which declines the profitability of key vehicle logistics service providers.

  • Developing countries such as India have high logistics costs when compared to developed countries such as the US and Japan.

  • A disorganized and inefficient supply chain in developing countries leads to additional indirect costs related to logistics.

  • Such factors are likely to hinder the growth of the market during the forecast period.

Drivers, trends, and challenges have an impact on market dynamics, which can impact
What are the key data covered in this reverse logistics market report?

  • CAGR of the market during the forecast period

  • Detailed information on factors that will drive the growth of the reverse logistics market between 2023 and 2027

  • Precise estimation of the size of the reverse logistics market size and its contribution to the parent market

  • Accurate predictions about upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior

  • Growth of the reverse logistics market across APAC, North America, Europe, Middle East and Africa, and South America

  • A thorough analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information about vendors

  • Comprehensive analysis of factors that will challenge the growth of reverse logistics market vendors

Related Reports:

The chemical logistics market is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 3.65% between 2022 and 2027. The size of the market is forecasted to increase by USD 53.66 billion. This report extensively covers market segmentation by service (transportation, warehousing, and others), end-user (chemical industry, pharmaceutical industry, specialty chemical industry, and others), and geography (APAC, North America, Europe, Middle East and Africa, and South America).

The e-freight and logistics market is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 16.33% between 2022 and 2027. The size of the market is forecasted to increase by USD 24,524 million. This report extensively covers market segmentation by end-user (manufacturing, automotive, consumer goods, food and beverage, and others), deployment (on-premises and cloud-based), and geography (APAC, North America, Europe, Middle East and Africa, and South America).

Reverse Logistics Market Scope

Report Coverage

Details

Page number

166

Base year

2022

Historic period

2017-2021

Forecast period

2023-2027

Growth momentum & CAGR

Accelerate at a CAGR of 7.8%

Market growth 2023-2027

USD 324.23 billion

Market structure

Fragmented

YoY growth 2022-2023 (%)

6.8

Regional analysis

APAC, North America, Europe, Middle East and Africa, and South America

Performing market contribution

APAC at 42%

Key countries

US, China, Japan, Germany, and France

Competitive landscape

Leading Vendors, Market Positioning of Vendors, Competitive Strategies, and Industry Risks

Key companies profiled

Aramex International LLC, Blue Dart Express Ltd., C H Robinson Worldwide Inc., CMA CGM SA, Core Logistic Pvt. Ltd, Deutsche Post AG, DTDC Express Ltd., Ecom Express Pvt. Ltd., FedEx Corp., First Flight Courier Ltd., GXO Logistics Inc., Happy Returns LLC, Kintetsu Group Holdings Co. Ltd., Nippon Yusen Kabushiki Kaisha, Pitney Bowes Inc., Reverse Logistics GmbH, Safexpress Pvt. Ltd., Shipbob Inc., TCI Express Ltd., and United Parcel Service Inc.

Market dynamics

Parent market analysis, market growth inducers and obstacles, fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and recovery analysis and future consumer dynamics, and market condition analysis for the forecast period.

Customization purview

If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

Table of contents

1 Executive Summary

  • 1.1 Market overview

2 Market Landscape

  • 2.1 Market ecosystem

3 Market Sizing

  • 3.1 Market definition

  • 3.2 Market segment analysis

  • 3.3 Market size 2022

  • 3.4 Market outlook: Forecast for 2022-2027

4 Historic Market Size

  • 4.1 Global reverse logistics market 2017 - 2021

  • 4.2 Type Segment Analysis 2017 - 2021

  • 4.3 End-User Segment Analysis 2017 - 2021

  • 4.4 Geography Segment Analysis 2017 - 2021

  • 4.5 Country Segment Analysis 2017 - 2021

5 Five Forces Analysis

  • 5.1 Five forces summary

  • 5.2 Bargaining power of buyers

  • 5.3 Bargaining power of suppliers

  • 5.4 Threat of new entrants

  • 5.5 Threat of substitutes

  • 5.6 Threat of rivalry

  • 5.7 Market condition

6 Market Segmentation by Type

  • 6.1 Market segments

  • 6.2 Comparison by Type

  • 6.3 Recalls - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

  • 6.4 Commercial and B2B returns - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

  • 6.5 Repairable returns - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

  • 6.6 End of use returns - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

  • 6.7 End of life returns - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

  • 6.8 Market opportunity by Type

7 Market Segmentation by End-user

  • 7.1 Market segments

  • 7.2 Comparison by End-user

  • 7.3 E-commerce - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

  • 7.4 Retail - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

  • 7.5 Automotive - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

  • 7.6 Healthcare - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

  • 7.7 Others - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

  • 7.8 Market opportunity by End-user

8 Customer Landscape

  • 8.1 Customer landscape overview

9 Geographic Landscape

  • 9.1 Geographic segmentation

  • 9.2 Geographic comparison

  • 9.3 APAC - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

  • 9.4 North America - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

  • 9.5 Europe - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

  • 9.6 Middle East and Africa - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

  • 9.7 South America - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

  • 9.8 US - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

  • 9.9 China - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

  • 9.10 Japan - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

  • 9.11 Germany - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

  • 9.12 France - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

  • 9.13 Market opportunity by geography

10 Drivers, Challenges, and Trends

  • 10.1 Market drivers

  • 10.2 Market challenges

  • 10.3 Impact of drivers and challenges

  • 10.4 Market trends

11 Vendor Landscape

  • 11.1 Overview

  • 11.2 Vendor landscape

  • 11.3 Landscape disruption

  • 11.4 Industry risks

12 Vendor Analysis

  • 12.1 Vendors covered

  • 12.2 Market positioning of vendors

  • 12.3 Aramex International LLC

  • 12.4 Blue Dart Express Ltd.

  • 12.5 C H Robinson Worldwide Inc.

  • 12.6 CMA CGM SA

  • 12.7 Core Logistic Pvt. Ltd

  • 12.8 Deutsche Post AG

  • 12.9 DTDC Express Ltd.

  • 12.10 FedEx Corp.

  • 12.11 Happy Returns LLC

  • 12.12 Kintetsu Group Holdings Co. Ltd.

  • 12.13 Nippon Yusen Kabushiki Kaisha

  • 12.14 Pitney Bowes Inc.

  • 12.15 Reverse Logistics GmbH

  • 12.16 Safexpress Pvt. Ltd.

  • 12.17 United Parcel Service Inc.

13 Appendix

  • 13.1 Scope of the report

  • 13.2 Inclusions and exclusions checklist

  • 13.3 Currency conversion rates for US$

  • 13.4 Research methodology

  • 13.5 List of abbreviations

About Us
Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focus on emerging market trends and provide actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions. With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

Contact
Technavio Research
Jesse Maida
Media & Marketing Executive
US: +1 844 364 1100
UK: +44 203 893 3200
Email: media@technavio.com
Website: www.technavio.com/

Global Reverse Logistics Market 2023-2027
Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/reverse-logistics-market-2023-2027-a-descriptive-analysis-of-five-forces-model-market-dynamics-and-segmentation---technavio-301718988.html

SOURCE Technavio

