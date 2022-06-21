Reverse Mortgage Funding LLC (RMF) Expands Presence in Arizona to Meet Rising Demand for Reverse Mortgages

RMF has six Arizona-based loan officers dedicated to serving older homeowners across the state

BLOOMFIELD, NJ / ACCESSWIRE / June 21, 2022 /Reverse Mortgage Funding, LLC (RMF) announced today its expanded presence in the state of Arizona. RMF's Arizona-based loan officers are led by Branch Manager, Robin King, in Scottsdale, and include David Christensen, Neal Melton, Deb Vallow, and William Troy Vallowin Scottsdale and Doug Polk in Sahuarita. This dedicated group of loan officers boasts decades of combined experience in the reverse mortgage industry.

According to RMF loan data, in 2021, Arizona ranked fifth in the nation for the most reverse mortgage loans originated. RMF expects homeowner interest in reverse mortgages to grow in the Arizona market in the coming years, and this expanded team will be able to serve older homeowners in all areas of the state.

"The state of Arizona remains one of the strongest markets for reverse mortgages in the nation and key for our company's continued growth," says David Peskin, President of RMF. "Arizona homeowners ages 55+ are eligible for RMF's proprietary reverse mortgage product, Equity Elite®. We're excited to see our Arizona team expand, and we look forward to helping customers in this area utilize their home equity in smart, strategic ways to improve their cash flow and their retirement lifestyle."

"Our Arizona-based loan officers are well-connected to their communities. Many of them live in retirement communities and interact with retirees daily," says Richard Thorpe, Distributed Retail Leader at RMF. "These loan officers know firsthand many of the financial challenges and concerns that retirees and pre-retirees are facing today. They are well-versed in reverse mortgage strategies and dedicated to informing clients about the ways they can use home equity to offset things like inflation and market instability."

RMF is committed to guiding older Americans in making their imagined retirement lifestyle a reality and in the comfort of their own home. In line with the company's dedication to providing exceptional customer support, straightforward guidance and ensuring an exceptional customer experience, RMF lowered the minimum age requirement to 55+ in certain states* for its proprietary reverse mortgage product Equity Elite®. These lowered age restrictions now qualify an additional 2.7 million households for a reverse mortgage,† granting the ability to have a larger cash flow, especially for those who were unable to save enough for a successful retirement.

About Reverse Mortgage Funding LLC

Established in 2012, Reverse Mortgage Funding LLC (NMLS ID #1019941) is one of the nation's largest GNMA issuers of reverse mortgages and a recognized industry thought leader. RMF focuses on originating, acquiring, investing in, and managing reverse mortgage loans and securities backed by reverse mortgage loans. The company is headquartered in New Jersey, with corporate offices in New York and California and field offices throughout the U.S. RMF is a wholly owned subsidiary of Reverse Mortgage Investment Trust Inc. (RMIT), a specialty finance company in the reverse mortgage sector. RMIT is an affiliate of Starwood Capital Group, a global private investment firm and an innovator in non-agency mortgages. The relationship with Starwood Capital affords RMF the unique ability to develop new product lines and create strategic partnerships within the Starwood Capital family of companies.

RMF is proud to continually earn high praise from their customers-receiving a 98% customer satisfaction1 rating; a 4.7-star / Excellent score on Trustpilot;2 4.8 out of 5 stars on LendingTree;3 and an A+ rating with the Better Business Bureau4.

*Available to borrowers as young as 55 in select states only. Higher minimum age requirements may apply. Visit www.reversefunding.com/equity-elite for details.

†Reverse Market Insight Research Data, June 2021.

1Source: RMF Customer satisfaction survey, December 2021

2Source: Trustpilot, as of January 2022

3Source: LendingTree Ratings and Reviews, as of January 2022

4Source: Better Business Bureau as of January 2022

This material has not been reviewed, approved or issued by HUD, FHA or any government agency. The company is not affiliated with or acting on behalf of or at the direction of HUD/FHA or any other government agency.

NOT FOR CONSUMER USE. ©2022 Reverse Mortgage Funding LLC, 1455 Broad Street, 2nd Floor, Bloomfield, NJ 07003, 1-888-494-0882. Company NMLS ID: #1019941. For licensing information, go to: www.nmlsconsumeraccess.org. Arizona Mortgage Banker License #0927682; Licensed by the Department of Financial Protection and Innovation under the California Residential Mortgage Lending Act; Loans made or arranged pursuant to a California Financing Law license; Georgia Mortgage Lender Licensee #36793; Massachusetts Mortgage Lender License #ML1019941; Licensed by the New Jersey Department of Banking & Insurance; Licensed Mortgage Banker-NYS Department of Financial Services -in-state branch address 700 Corporate Blvd, Newburgh, NY 12550; Rhode Island Licensed Lender. For California consumers: For information about our privacy practices, please visit https://www.reversefunding.com/privacy. Not all products and options are available in all states. Terms subject to change without notice. Certain conditions and fees apply. This is not a loan commitment. All loans subject to approval. L4330-Exp012023

SOURCE: Reverse Mortgage Funding, LLC





