Reverse Osmosis Membrane Market- Global Industry Size, Share, Trends, Opportunity, and Forecast, 2018-2028

Segmented By Material Type (Cellulose-Based and Thin Film Composite Membranes), By Filter Module (Plate & Frame, Tubular-Shaped Membranes, Spiral-Wound Membranes and Hollow-Fiber Membranes), By End-Use (Desalination Systems, RO Purification Systems and Medical Devices & Diagnostics), By Region and Competition.

Global Reverse Osmosis Membrane Market is anticipated to witness modest growth in the forecast period, 2024-2028. This can be ascribed to the rising population worldwide, As of 2022 world population has been crossed over 8 Billion.

Population growth, urbanization, and pollution in emerging countries worldwide contribute to the market’s expansion.Additionally, it is projected that the worldwide Reverse Osmosis (RO) membrane market will rise due to the scarcity of drinkable water.



Furthermore, market growth is anticipated to be fueled by the increasing global demand for water. Desalination facilities are increasing due to the expanding need for water, propelling market expansion.

Worldwide standards for drinking water have been established by international organizations like the World Health Organization (WHO).Throughout the forecast period, the industry is anticipated to grow due to several government initiatives, including the Waste Management Action Plan, the US Clean Water Act, the Environmental and Resource Efficiency Plan in Australia, and the Special Plan for Seawater Utilization in China, among others.



According to UNICEF, Half of the world’s population might be living in areas which can face water scarcity by as early as 2025. Moreover, around 700 million people could be moved to different location because of intense water scarcity by 2030.

Government rules and rising demand for clean water

Governmental laws and the rise in demand for clean drinking water greatly influence the development of water and wastewater treatment businesses.The World Health Organization for all nations has established international rules for drinking water.



According to WHO, at least 140 million people in 50 countries are drinking water containing excessive levels of arsenic.Long-term contact to high levels of arsenic in drinking water and food can cause skin lesions and cancer.



The demand for RO membranes is predicted to rise due to strict government laws and initiatives that make water treatment mandatory.

Rapid Industrial Expansion

The industrial expansion has transformed the social and economic structure of society.The modernization of social and economic lifestyles has led to the production of various goods on a large scale.



The enhancement in the standard of living and the production of goods has resulted in expeditious water use in multiple industries.With depleting water resources and increasing water demand, it has become necessary to reuse and recycle water for public use.



This necessity has led to the extensive use of membrane technologies in various industries, particularly for treating industrial water and wastewater. Hence, these factors can increase the demand for RO membranes.

Market Segmentation

Global Reverse Osmosis Membrane Market is segmented based on Material Type, Filter Module and End-Use.Based on Material Type, the market is divided into Cellulose-Based and Thin Film Composite Membranes.



Based on Filter Module, the market is fragmented into Plate & Frame, Tubular-Shaped Membranes, Spiral-Wound Membranes and Hollow-Fiber Membranes. Based on End-Use, the market is Fuels, Food Processing, Lubricants, Coatings, Pharmaceuticals, Others.



Market players

Alfa Laval AB, Dupont Water Solutions, Koch Separation Solutions Inc, Lenntech B.V., Merck & Co., Inc, Parker Hannifin Corporation, Suez Water Technologies & Solutions SA, Toray Industries, Inc., and Toyobo Co. Ltd. are some of the key players operating in the market.



Report Scope:



In this report, Global Reverse Osmosis Membrane Market has been segmented into following categories, in addition to the industry trends which have also been detailed below:

• Reverse Osmosis Membrane Market, By Material Type:

o Cellulose-Based

o Thin Film Composite Membranes

• Reverse Osmosis Membrane Market, By Filter Module:

o Plate & Frame

o Tubular-Shaped Membranes

o Spiral-Wound Membranes

o Hollow-Fiber Membranes

• Reverse Osmosis Membrane Market, By End-Use:

o Desalination Systems

o RO Purification Systems

o Medical Devices & Diagnostics

• Reverse Osmosis Membrane Market, By Region:

o Europe

France

Germany

United Kingdom

Russia

Sweden

Denmark

Switzerland

o North America

United States

Canada

Mexico

o Asia-Pacific

China

India

Japan

Australia

South Korea

o Middle East and Africa

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Qatar

o South America

Brazil

Argentina

Colombia



Competitive Landscape



Company Profiles: Detailed analysis of the major companies present in the Global Reverse Osmosis Membrane Market.



Available Customizations:



With the given market data, we offers customizations according to a company’s specific needs. The following customization options are available for the report:



Company Information



• Detailed analysis and profiling of additional market players (up to five).

