U.S. markets open in 40 minutes

  • S&P Futures

    4,424.00
    +2.50 (+0.06%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    35,018.00
    +75.00 (+0.21%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    15,118.25
    -49.50 (-0.33%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    2,247.10
    +14.40 (+0.64%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    69.92
    +0.83 (+1.20%)
     

  • Gold

    1,788.80
    -16.30 (-0.90%)
     

  • Silver

    24.86
    -0.43 (-1.69%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1783
    -0.0054 (-0.46%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.2770
    +0.0600 (+4.93%)
     

  • Vix

    16.96
    -1.01 (-5.62%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3906
    -0.0025 (-0.18%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    110.0820
    +0.3290 (+0.30%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    40,734.86
    +3,258.50 (+8.69%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    1,001.40
    +25.51 (+2.61%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,126.39
    +5.96 (+0.08%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    27,820.04
    +91.94 (+0.33%)
     
JUST IN:

Economy adds back 943,000 payrolls, unemployment rate falls to 5.4%

U.S. employers added back more jobs than expected last month

Reverse Osmosis (RO) Membrane Market worth $5.0 billion by 2026 - Exclusive Report by MarketsandMarkets™

·5 min read

CHICAGO, Aug. 6, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- According to the new market research report "Reverse Osmosis (RO) Membrane Market by Type (Thin-film Composite Membranes, Cellulose Based Membranes), End-use Industry (Water & Wastewater treatment, Industrial Processing), Filter Module, Application, and Region - Global Forecast to 2026", published by MarketsandMarkets™, the global RO Membrane Market size is projected to reach USD 5.0 billion by 2026 from USD 3.1 billion in 2021, at a CAGR of 10.0% during the forecast period.

MarketsandMarkets Logo
MarketsandMarkets Logo

Download PDF Brochure: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/pdfdownloadNew.asp?id=423


Browse in-depth TOC on "Reverse Osmosis (RO) Membrane Market"
219 – Tables
43 – Figures
237 – Pages

View Detailed Table of Content Here: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/Market-Reports/reverse-osmosis-membrane-market-423.html

The growing requirement for RO membrane in water & wastewater treatment is driving the market. In addition, increasing water scarcity and evolving government regulations mandating treatment of industrial and municipal wastewater are also driving the RO membrane market. The increase in demand for industrial process water and growth in urbanization in the emerging economies, such as APAC, Middle East & Africa, and South America, are also driving the market.

Based on type, thin-film composite membranes is estimated to be the largest market in the overall RO membrane market in 2021.

Thin-film composite membranes are widely for water & wastewater treatment. Thin-film composite membranes are semi-permeable membranes that are manufactured primarily for use in water purification or desalination systems. These membranes have high rejection for undesirable materials such as metal ions and salts, good mechanical strength, and high filtration rate. In addition, these membranes possess good chemical and mechanical stability and portray excellent membrane formability characteristics.

Request Sample Pages: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/requestsampleNew.asp?id=423

Based on end-use industry, water & wastewater treatment is expected to be the largest RO membrane segment in 2021.

Water & wastewater treatment segment is estimated to be the largest end-use industry for the RO membrane market. Water scarcity and growing regulations mandating wastewater treatment and reuse are driving the market for the water & wastewater treatment segment. Increasing demand for potable water from countries such as China, India, Brazil, and others have also led to the large market size. In addition, increasing desalination activities in countries such as Saudi Arabia, the UAE, India, China, the US, and others are expected to further drive the market for water & wastewater treatment.

Based on region, APAC is projected to grow the fastest in the RO membrane market during the forecast period.

APAC is projected to be the fastest-growing region amongst others in the RO membrane market during the forecast period, in terms of value. Increasing government initiatives in providing water access to all, rise in population, and increased urbanization are driving the market in APAC. China, Japan, and India are the major markets in this region. In addition, growing industrial activities, residential & commercial sector growth in countries such as Singapore, China, Malaysia, Thailand, Vietnam, Indonesia, India, and others, are also driving the market growth of water & wastewater treatment in the RO membrane industry.

The key players in the RO Membrane Market include DuPont Water Solutions (US), Toray Industries (Japan), Suez Water Technologies and Solutions (US)France), Hydranautics (US), LG Chem (South Korea), Koch (US), Mann Hummel Water & Fluid Solutions (Germany), Membranium (Russia), and Toyobo Co. Ltd. (Japan). These players have established a strong foothold in the market by adopting strategies, such as new product launches, investment & expansions, agreements, joint ventures, partnerships, and mergers & acquisitions.

Get 10% Free Customization on this Report: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/requestCustomizationNew.asp?id=423

Browse Adjacent Markets: Membranes Market Research Reports & Consulting

Related Reports:

PVDF Membrane Market by Type (Hydrophilic, Hydrophobic), Technology, Application (General Filtration, Sample Preparation, Bead-based Assays), End-use Industry (Biopharmaceutical, Industrial, Food & & Beverage), and Region - Global Forecast to 2025
https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/Market-Reports/pvdf-membrane-market-256016842.html

Gas Separation Membranes Market by Material type (Polyimide & Polyaramide, Polysulfone, and Cellulose Acetate), Application (Nitrogen Generation & Oxygen Enrichment, Carbon Dioxide Removal, and Hydrogen Recovery), and Region - Global Forecast to 2024
https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/Market-Reports/gas-separation-membrane-market-50564392.html

About MarketsandMarkets™

MarketsandMarkets™ provides quantified B2B research on 30,000 high growth niche opportunities/threats which will impact 70% to 80% of worldwide companies' revenues. Currently servicing 7500 customers worldwide including 80% of global Fortune 1000 companies as clients. Almost 75,000 top officers across eight industries worldwide approach MarketsandMarkets™ for their painpoints around revenues decisions.

Our 850 fulltime analyst and SMEs at MarketsandMarkets™ are tracking global high growth markets following the "Growth Engagement Model – GEM". The GEM aims at proactive collaboration with the clients to identify new opportunities, identify most important customers, write "Attack, avoid and defend" strategies, identify sources of incremental revenues for both the company and its competitors. MarketsandMarkets™ now coming up with 1,500 MicroQuadrants (Positioning top players across leaders, emerging companies, innovators, strategic players) annually in high growth emerging segments. MarketsandMarkets™ is determined to benefit more than 10,000 companies this year for their revenue planning and help them take their innovations/disruptions early to the market by providing them research ahead of the curve.

MarketsandMarkets's flagship competitive intelligence and market research platform, "Knowledge Store" connects over 200,000 markets and entire value chains for deeper understanding of the unmet insights along with market sizing and forecasts of niche markets.

Contact:
Mr. Aashish Mehra
MarketsandMarkets™ INC.
630 Dundee Road
Suite 430
Northbrook, IL 60062
USA: +1-888-600-6441
Email: sales@marketsandmarkets.com
Research Insight: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/ResearchInsight/reverse-osmosis-membrane-market.asp
Visit Our Website: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/
Content Source: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/PressReleases/calcium-formate.asp - utm_source=PRNewswire&utm_medium=Referal&utm_campaign=PaidPRhttps://www.marketsandmarkets.com/PressReleases/reverse-osmosis-membrane.asp

Cision
Cision

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/reverse-osmosis-ro-membrane-market-worth-5-0-billion-by-2026--exclusive-report-by-marketsandmarkets-301350100.html

SOURCE MarketsandMarkets

Recommended Stories

  • General Motors (NYSE:GM) Spooks the Market Even After Raising the Guidance

    General Motors Company(NYSE:GM)hit the 4-month low after the company posted a small positive surprise but warned about the outlook for the rest of the year. The analysts typically update their forecasts at each earnings report, and we can judge from their estimates whether their view of the company has changed or if there are any new concerns to be aware of.With this in mind, we've gathered the latest statutory forecasts to see what the analysts are expecting.

  • This Semiconductor Growth Stock Just Crushed Earnings

    Cohu provides essential technology and testing equipment to major semiconductor producers, and it's thriving.

  • News Flash: Analysts Just Made A Sizeable Upgrade To Their AltaGas Ltd. (TSE:ALA) Forecasts

    Shareholders in AltaGas Ltd. ( TSE:ALA ) may be thrilled to learn that the analysts have just delivered a major upgrade...

  • Party Time: Brokers Just Made Major Increases To Their Piper Sandler Companies (NYSE:PIPR) Earnings Forecasts

    Celebrations may be in order for Piper Sandler Companies ( NYSE:PIPR ) shareholders, with the analysts delivering a...

  • Don’t want a Covid vaccine? Be prepared to pay more for insurance

    Campaigns urging Americans to get vaccinated for their health, for their grandparents, for their neighbors, or to get free doughnuts, or a free joint haven’t done the trick. Get a Covid shot to protect your wallet. Getting hospitalized with Covid in the US typically generates huge bills.

  • I’m a 39-year-old single dad with $600,000 saved — I want to retire at 50 but don’t know how. What should I do?

    Although it is unfortunate that you do not have access to an employer-sponsored retirement plan, you’re far from alone. You mention having individual retirement accounts, but you could look into opening a Roth IRA, which is funded with after-tax dollars. “I would start there,” said Chris Hardy, a certified financial planner at Paramount Investment Advisors.

  • What Crypto Analysts Are Saying About the Ethereum Hard Fork

    "The notion of ethereum becoming a deflationary cryptocurrency in the future is now tangible, and the effects on ethereum’s valuation could be profound," said one analyst.

  • China’s Ban on Taiwan Pineapples Backfires as New Buyers Step In

    (Bloomberg) -- China’s surprise ban on pineapple imports from Taiwan five months ago was widely viewed as an attempt to undermine President Tsai Ing-wen’s standing with a political constituency. Trade data show the move has produced anything but the desired effect.First-half numbers collected by Taiwan’s Council of Agriculture show growers of the fruit on the island have fared better since China blocked imports starting March 1, as sympathetic Japanese shoppers stepped in to provide support. Shi

  • Mortgage rates hit new 6-month low as refinance fee ends, delta variant rages

    Rates are at or near all-time lows this week, a widely followed survey says.

  • Why some student-loan balances grow — even if you’re making diligent payments

    This week's Extra Credit column looks at one unforgiving feature of student debt: 'I forgave myself for not understanding how the interest was going to compound and affect me.'

  • Suze Orman: Medicare is not free, so start doing this now

    Don’t be blind to out-of-pocket costs, add-ons and severe lifelong penalties.

  • ‘Who knows if I’ll live until retirement?’ I have $10,000 in credit-card debt and $4,000 in student loans. Should I tap my 401(k)?

    You need to look at how you got into $10,000 credit-card debt, ask yourself some tough questions, and figure out a plan with your second wife — congratulations, by the way — on how to get out of it. If you were to withdraw that $24,000 early from your 401(k) before age 59½, you would be charged income taxes on the withdrawal in addition to a 10% early withdrawal penalty. The amount you withdraw will be added to your 2021 income tax return.

  • Huawei reports biggest ever revenue drop as consumer growth engine stutters

    SHENZHEN, China (Reuters) -Chinese telecommunications giant Huawei Technologies reported its biggest ever revenue drop in the first half of 2021, after U.S. sanctions drove it to sell a chunk of its once-dominant handset business and before new growth areas have fully matured. The biggest decline came from Huawei's consumer business group, which includes handsets, where revenue fell 47% to 135.7 billion yuan. In 2019 former U.S. President Donald Trump put Huawei on an export blacklist and barred it from accessing critical technology of U.S. origin, affecting its ability to design its own chips and source components from outside vendors.

  • Top China Chipmaker Surges as Supply Crunch Brightens Outlook

    (Bloomberg) -- Semiconductor Manufacturing International Corp. jumped as much as 10% in Hong Kong after raising its annual sales outlook, as a prolonged global chip shortage drove up prices of chipsets.Revenue at China’s biggest chip foundry rose 43% to $1.34 billion in the three months ended in June from a year earlier, beating the $1.3 billion average of analysts’ estimates. Net income almost quintupled to $687.8 million. The company raised its targets for annual revenue growth and gross margi

  • CVS Health Stops Administration Of JNJ COVID-19 Shot In Several Locations: CNBC

    Drugstore chain CVS Health Corporation (NYSE: CVS) is no longer offering Johnson & Johnson's (NYSE: JNJ) COVID-19 vaccine in many of its retail locations, the company told CNBC on Wednesday. According to CVS spokesman Mike DeAngelis, retail locations continue to offer either the Moderna Inc (NASDAQ: MRNA) or Pfizer Inc (NYSE: PFE) - BioNTech SE (NASDAQ: BNTX) vaccine. DeAngelis said the change was implemented "several weeks ago and helps us manage our vaccine supply across the chain, both in our

  • The End of Exorbitant Privilege: Inflation, the Global Dollar and What Comes Next

    What would it mean for the dollar to lose its global reserve status? Why might it happen? And what could take its place?

  • What Is a Good Retirement Income?

    You know why you should save for retirement. Once you retire, you need funds to support your lifestyle and take care of the things you treasure. But with all the talk of how important saving for retirement is, no one … Continue reading → The post What Is a Good Retirement Income? appeared first on SmartAsset Blog.

  • Adidas hit by China boycott, Vietnam factory closures

    Adidas felt the impact of a Chinese boycott of Western brands on its second-quarter results on Thursday and is also suffering from the closure of factories in major supplier Vietnam due to rising COVID-19 infections. The German sportswear company still raised its outlook for full-year sales and profitability as it said it has seen demand recover in China since calls for a boycott in late March, and said it hopes to restore production in Vietnam soon. But Adidas shares were down 4.1% by 0950 GMT as analysts noted that its growth was lagging rivals Nike and Puma, which both reported that sales nearly doubled in recent earnings releases.

  • Reddit Crypto Traders Rush for Riches Before the Pros Invade

    (Bloomberg) -- Matthew Tweed is worlds apart from Wall Street traders. The 20-year-old finished high school just two years ago, never went to college and works out of his bedroom at the family home in Surrey, England.Yet thanks to the fragmented new world of crypto, Tweed is making markets in Bitcoin derivatives with his one-man operation, which is connected to two of the largest exchanges -- alongside the hedge fund pros.After learning how to build low-latency market-making systems from a stran

  • Atlas Air Buys Eight 747 Freighters Off Lease To Maintain Capacity

    Atlas Air Worldwide (NASDAQ: AAWW) said Thursday it is purchasing eight Boeing 747-400 freighters as their leases expire between this summer and the end of 2022 to ensure capacity as strong air cargo volumes collide with supply shortages. The cargo airline holding company's second-quarter revenue increased 20% to $990.4 million and it projected sales will reach $1 billion in the current period as shippers flock to air transport to support heavy ordering from customers and avoid ocean shipping co