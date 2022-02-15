U.S. markets open in 25 minutes

Reverse Vending Machine Market to Garner $736.9 Mn, Globally, by 2030 at 6.6% CAGR: Allied Market Research

·6 min read

Rise in the amount of waste generation, surge in environmental awareness, and government regulation toward illegal dumping have boosted the growth of the global reverse vending machine market.

PORTLAND, Ore., Feb. 15, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Allied Market Research recently published a report, titled, "Reverse Vending Machine Market by Product Type (Non-refillable, Refillable, and Multifunctional), Capacity (Less Than 200 Cans, 200-600 Cans, and More Than 600 Cans), and End User (Supermarkets, Communities, and Utilities): Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2021–2030". As per the report, the global reverse vending machine industry was accounted for $372.0 million in 2020, and is expected to reach $736.9 million by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 6.6% from 2021 to 2030.

Allied_Market_Research_Logo
Allied_Market_Research_Logo

Major determinants of the market growth

Rise in the amount of waste generation, surge in environmental awareness, and government regulations toward illegal dumping have boosted the growth of the global reverse vending machine market. However, fluctuation in raw material prices and high cost of reverse vending machines hinder the market growth. On the contrary, technological advancements in reverse vending machines would open new opportunities for the market players in the future.

Download Sample PDF: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/request-sample/13149

Covid-19 scenario:

  • The Covid-19 outbreak affected the market due to lockdown measures in several countries and delay in manufacturing.

  • The regulations on transportation and import-export created a delay in supply on reverse vending machines.

  • The prolonged lockdown disrupted the supply chain and surged prices of raw materials.

The non-refillable segment segment dominated the market

By product type, the non-refillable segment held the largest share in 2020, accounting for nearly two-fifths of the global reverse vending machine market, due to involvement of major players such as Tomra Sorting GmbH, VendingBox, and others in offering reverse vending machines for non-refillable containers. However, the refillable segment is estimated to register the highest CAGR of 6.9% during the forecast period, owing to surge in demand for refillable pouches across cosmetics, food & beverages, and cleaning products.

The communities segment to portray the highest CAGR through 2030

By end user, the communities segment is projected to manifest the highest CAGR of 7.2% from 2021 to 2030, owing to rise in construction of commercial buildings globally. However, the supermarkets segment held the largest share in 2020, contributing to around half of the global reverse vending machine market, due to surge in demand for reverse vending machines for collection and sorting waste effectively and efficiently.

Get detailed COVID-19 impact analysis on the Reverse Vending Machine Market: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/request-for-customization/13149

North America held the lion's share

By region, the market across North America is anticipated to showcase the highest CAGR of 7.6% during the forecast period, due to surge in population, increase in construction activities, and rise in environmental concerns. However, the global reverse vending machine market across Asia-Pacific dominated in 2020, accounting for around half of the market, due to rapid urbanization and industrialization.

Major market players

  • Sielaff GmbH & CO KG

  • Ake Environmental Technologies

  • Envipco Holding N.V.

  • Endlos Innovations Private Limited

  • Tomra Sorting GmbH

  • Diebold Nixdorf

  • RVM Systems

  • Aco Recycling

  • Kansmacker Mfg

  • Teraoka Seiko Co Ltd.

Interested in Procure Data? Visit: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/purchase-enquiry/13149

Access AVENUE- A Subscription-Based Library (Premium on-demand, subscription-based pricing model) at: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/library-access

Avenue is a user-based library of global market report database, provides comprehensive reports pertaining to the world's largest emerging markets. It further offers e-access to all the available industry reports just in a jiffy. By offering core business insights on the varied industries, economies, and end users worldwide, Avenue ensures that the registered members get an easy as well as single gateway to their all-inclusive requirements.

Avenue Library Subscription | Request for 14 days free trial of before buying: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/avenueTrial

Similar Reports We Have:

Servo Press Market - Global servo press market is projected to reach $1,068.3 million by 2030, registering a CAGR of 4.8% from 2021 to 2030.

Impression Die Forging Market - The Global Impression Die Forging Market is projected to reach $27,163.6 million in 2025, growing at a CAGR of 5.2% from 2018 to 2025.

Hydraulic Press Machines Market - Global hydraulic press machines market forecast is expected to reach $21,089.2 million by 2025, growing at a CAGR of 4.7% from 2018 to 2025.

Die Attach Machine Market - Global die attach machine market is projected to reach $1,813.1 million by 2028, registering a CAGR of 6.1% from 2021 to 2028.

Injection Moulding Machines Market - Global injection molding machines market is projected to reach $14,416.0 million in 2027, growing at a CAGR of 5.7%.

Pre-Book Now with 10% Discount:

Digital Servo Press Market - Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2020-2030

About Allied Market Research:

Allied Market Research (AMR) is a full-service market research and business-consulting wing of Allied Analytics LLP based in Portland, Oregon. Allied Market Research provides global enterprises as well as medium and small businesses with unmatched quality of "Market Research Reports" and "Business Intelligence Solutions." AMR has a targeted view to provide business insights and consulting to assist its clients to make strategic business decisions and achieve sustainable growth in their respective market domain.

We are in professional corporate relations with various companies and this helps us in digging out market data that helps us generate accurate research data tables and confirms utmost accuracy in our market forecasting. Allied Market Research CEO Pawan Kumar is instrumental in inspiring and encouraging everyone associated with the company to maintain high quality of data and help clients in every way possible to achieve success. Each and every data presented in the reports published by us is extracted through primary interviews with top officials from leading companies of domain concerned. Our secondary data procurement methodology includes deep online and offline research and discussion with knowledgeable professionals and analysts in the industry.

Contact us:

David Correa
5933 NE Win Sivers Drive
#205, Portland, OR 97220
United States
Toll Free (USA/Canada): +1-800-792-5285,
UK: +44-845-528-1300
Hong Kong: +852-301-84916
India (Pune): +91-20-66346060
Fax: +1-855-550-5975
help@alliedmarketresearch.com
Web: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com
Follow Us on | Facebook | Twitter | LinkedIn

Cision
Cision

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/reverse-vending-machine-market-to-garner-736-9-mn-globally-by-2030-at-6-6-cagr-allied-market-research-301482419.html

SOURCE Allied Market Research

