Revez Insider Buyers Pleased With S$5.8m Return On Investment

Revez Corporation Ltd. (Catalist:RCU) insiders who acquired shares over the previous 12 months, can probably afford to ignore the recent 27% decline in the stock price. After taking the recent loss into consideration, the S$11.7m worth of stock they bought is now worth S$17.5m, indicating that their investment yielded a positive return.

While we would never suggest that investors should base their decisions solely on what the directors of a company have been doing, logic dictates you should pay some attention to whether insiders are buying or selling shares.

Check out our latest analysis for Revez

The Last 12 Months Of Insider Transactions At Revez

In the last twelve months, the biggest single purchase by an insider was when insider Choon Loong Chng bought S$2.5m worth of shares at a price of S$0.10 per share. So it's clear an insider wanted to buy, even at a higher price than the current share price (being S$0.095). It's very possible they regret the purchase, but it's more likely they are bullish about the company. To us, it's very important to consider the price insiders pay for shares. Generally speaking, it catches our eye when insiders have purchased shares at above current prices, as it suggests they believed the shares were worth buying, even at a higher price.

Over the last year, we can see that insiders have bought 183.94m shares worth S$12m. But insiders sold 8.01m shares worth S$245k. In the last twelve months there was more buying than selling by Revez insiders. Their average price was about S$0.063. We don't deny that it is nice to see insiders buying stock in the company. But we must note that the investments were made at well below today's share price. The chart below shows insider transactions (by companies and individuals) over the last year. If you click on the chart, you can see all the individual transactions, including the share price, individual, and the date!

Revez is not the only stock insiders are buying. So take a peek at this free list of growing companies with insider buying.

Story continues

Revez Insiders Bought Stock Recently

It's good to see that Revez insiders have made notable investments in the company's shares. We can see that insider Heow Ho Chng paid S$1.5m for shares in the company. No-one sold. That shows some optimism about the company's future.

Insider Ownership

Looking at the total insider shareholdings in a company can help to inform your view of whether they are well aligned with common shareholders. A high insider ownership often makes company leadership more mindful of shareholder interests. It's great to see that Revez insiders own 83% of the company, worth about S$21m. This kind of significant ownership by insiders does generally increase the chance that the company is run in the interest of all shareholders.

What Might The Insider Transactions At Revez Tell Us?

It's certainly positive to see the recent insider purchase. And an analysis of the transactions over the last year also gives us confidence. But on the other hand, the company made a loss during the last year, which makes us a little cautious. Once you factor in the high insider ownership, it certainly seems like insiders are positive about Revez. That's what I like to see! So these insider transactions can help us build a thesis about the stock, but it's also worthwhile knowing the risks facing this company. When we did our research, we found 4 warning signs for Revez (2 are concerning!) that we believe deserve your full attention.

Of course, you might find a fantastic investment by looking elsewhere. So take a peek at this free list of interesting companies.

For the purposes of this article, insiders are those individuals who report their transactions to the relevant regulatory body. We currently account for open market transactions and private dispositions of direct interests only, but not derivative transactions or indirect interests.

Have feedback on this article? Concerned about the content? Get in touch with us directly. Alternatively, email editorial-team (at) simplywallst.com.



This article by Simply Wall St is general in nature. We provide commentary based on historical data and analyst forecasts only using an unbiased methodology and our articles are not intended to be financial advice. It does not constitute a recommendation to buy or sell any stock, and does not take account of your objectives, or your financial situation. We aim to bring you long-term focused analysis driven by fundamental data. Note that our analysis may not factor in the latest price-sensitive company announcements or qualitative material. Simply Wall St has no position in any stocks mentioned.