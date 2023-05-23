Revez Insider Buyers See Boost After Market Cap Rose S$4.0m \

Insiders who bought Revez Corporation Ltd. (Catalist:RCU) stock in the last 12 months were richly rewarded last week. The company's market value increased by S$4.0m as a result of the stock's 19% gain over the same period. As a result, the stock they originally bought for S$3.0m is now worth S$6.9m.

Although we don't think shareholders should simply follow insider transactions, we do think it is perfectly logical to keep tabs on what insiders are doing.

The Last 12 Months Of Insider Transactions At Revez

In the last twelve months, the biggest single purchase by an insider was when Non-Independent & Non-Executive Director Kim Swee Tan bought S$1.6m worth of shares at a price of S$0.031 per share. Although we like to see insider buying, we note that this large purchase was at significantly below the recent price of S$0.07. Because it occurred at a lower valuation, it doesn't tell us much about whether insiders might find today's price attractive.

In the last twelve months insiders purchased 98.12m shares for S$3.0m. But insiders sold 21.40m shares worth S$701k. In the last twelve months there was more buying than selling by Revez insiders. You can see a visual depiction of insider transactions (by companies and individuals) over the last 12 months, below. By clicking on the graph below, you can see the precise details of each insider transaction!

Insider Ownership

For a common shareholder, it is worth checking how many shares are held by company insiders. We usually like to see fairly high levels of insider ownership. Revez insiders own about S$9.5m worth of shares (which is 69% of the company). This kind of significant ownership by insiders does generally increase the chance that the company is run in the interest of all shareholders.

So What Does This Data Suggest About Revez Insiders?

It doesn't really mean much that no insider has traded Revez shares in the last quarter. But insiders have shown more of an appetite for the stock, over the last year. Judging from their transactions, and high insider ownership, Revez insiders feel good about the company's future. So while it's helpful to know what insiders are doing in terms of buying or selling, it's also helpful to know the risks that a particular company is facing. For example, Revez has 4 warning signs (and 2 which make us uncomfortable) we think you should know about.

