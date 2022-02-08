U.S. markets close in 2 hours 24 minutes

  • S&P 500

    4,516.62
    +32.75 (+0.73%)
     

  • Dow 30

    35,456.01
    +364.88 (+1.04%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    14,162.82
    +147.15 (+1.05%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    2,040.50
    +27.90 (+1.39%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    89.58
    -1.74 (-1.91%)
     

  • Gold

    1,827.20
    +5.40 (+0.30%)
     

  • Silver

    23.20
    +0.12 (+0.54%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1414
    -0.0031 (-0.27%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.9600
    +0.0440 (+2.30%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3546
    +0.0009 (+0.07%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    115.5500
    +0.4700 (+0.41%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    43,220.88
    -920.50 (-2.09%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    1,000.91
    -30.94 (-3.00%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,567.07
    -6.40 (-0.08%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    27,284.52
    +35.65 (+0.13%)
     
Webinar:

Yahoo Finance Plus presents 'Argus Analysts' Top Picks for 2022'

Argus's Jim Kelleher and John Eade break down stocks they see as well-positioned for 2022 on Wed, 2/9 at 2 PM ET.

Revibe Technologies Announces Clinical Development Updates for its Investigational FokusRx Prescription Digital Therapy for the Treatment of ADHD

·5 min read

- FokusRx™ feasibility study demonstrates positive results -

- Company plans to initiate Phase 3 trial with FokusRx in ADHD in the second half of 2022 -

WAKE FOREST, N.C., Feb. 8, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Revibe technologies, a commercial-stage digital therapeutics company, announced today the positive results of their feasibility study examining the efficacy of FokusRx in school aged children with attention deficit hyperactivity disorder (ADHD). FokusRx is an investigational SaMD (Software as a Medical Device) that has the potential to provide a new nonpharmacologic approach to treating attention, focus and hyperactivity deficits associated with ADHD, and other mental health conditions.

ADHD is one of the most commonly diagnosed and increasingly prevalent mental health disorders in children and adolescents.1,2 In the United States, 6.1 million children aged 2-17 years have been diagnosed with ADHD.3 Approximately 50% of families stop using prescription drug treatments for ADHD within a year.4 Over 30% of parents refuse pharmacologic treatment for their children with ADHD.5,6

In this, single-arm multi-rater feasibility study, parents (n = 38) and teachers (n = 26) rated youth aged 8-12 years with a parent-reported diagnosis of ADHD. Youth were attending in-person classroom learning and not taking medication for their ADHD. The study included a number of outcome measures including the ADHD-RS-5 (Home and School versions), Conners 4 – short version, Weiss Functional Impairment Rating Scale-Parent Form (WFIRS-P), and the Academic Performance Rating Scale (APRS). To be included in the analyses, youth had to have worn the Revibe Connect wearable device to school Monday to Friday for a at least three days per week or a minimum of 15 days total for a period of four weeks.

The study found:

  • Statistically significant improvement in ADHD symptoms as measured by the ADHD-RS-5 Total Score rated by both parents and teachers (Parents: p < .001, d = 1.01; Teacher: p = .004, r = .57). Clinically significant change on Total score (≥ 30%) was demonstrated for parent ratings, while teacher ratings approached this threshold (28% change).

  • Statistically significant improvements in ADHD symptoms (Inattention/Executive Dysfunction, Hyperactivity, Impulsivity, Emotional Dysregulation) and functioning (schoolwork, peer relationships, family relationships) as measured by the Conners 4 and rated by parents ( p ranges from .20 to <.001, d ranges from .39 to 1.21). Similar improvements were reported based on teacher ratings for Inattention/Executive Dysfunction (INA/EDF; p = .005, d = .60), Impulsivity (p = .03, d = .45, and Schoolwork (p = .04, r = .40). Improvements exceeded a 5-point change (0.5 SD) and in the case of INA/EDF and Schoolwork a 10-point change (1.0 SD) based on parent ratings. For teacher ratings a 5-point change was demonstrated for INA/EDF and approached this threshold for Impulsivity and Schoolwork.

  • Statistically significant improvements in 4 of 6 domains of functioning (Family, School, Life Skills, and Social Activities) as measured by the WFIRS-P, as well as the Total Score (p < .001, d = .66). Clinically significant change (≥ .25) demonstrated for both School Learning and Life Skills.

  • Statistically significant improvement in academic performance (Total score) as rated by teachers (p = .007, d = .58).

"We are pleased that the feasibility study has proven to be a successful exercise that de-risks our upcoming randomized sham-controlled pivotal trial. The moderate to large effect sizes observed and change scores that exceed standards for minimally important (clinically significant) differences, provide encouraging preliminary evidence supporting the efficacy of our intervention", says Dr. Lindsay Ayearst, Chief Scientific Officer of Revibe.

Revibe's Scientific and Medical Advisory Board member, Dr. Margaret Weiss, Director of Clinical Research in Child Psychiatry at Cambridge Health Alliance, stated, "These results are consistent across both symptoms and functioning, and across informants. They would translate into clinically significant change. Most impressive is the demonstration of an effect on academic performance."

"The data from the classroom feasibility study suggests FokusRx can effectively and safely improve ADHD symptoms and functioning in school-aged children. It is our intention that FokusRx will provide kids and parents another option to help them succeed and reach their full potential. We are excited to begin designing our pivotal trial planned for the fall," said Joseph Koziak, Chief Executive Officer of Revibe.

About FokusRx
FokusRx is an investigational SaMD designed to provide a new nonpharmacologic approach to treating symptoms and impairment associated with ADHD. The FokusRx software is embedded within a dedicated smart watch to act as a digital therapeutic wearable.

About Revibe Technologies
Revibe Technologies is passionate about leveraging technology to help children and adults with focus and attention problems overcome obstacles in order to succeed in life. Revibe Technologies hopes to be a resource for students, parents, teachers, schools, and clinicians. https://revibetech.com/

References

  1. Perou R, Bitsko RH, Blumberg SJ, et al. Mental health surveillance among children – United States, 2005–2011. MMWR Morb Mortal Wkly Rep. 2013;62(2):1-35.

  2. Xu G, Strathearn L, Liu B, Yang B, Bao W. Twenty-year trends in diagnosed attention-deficit/hyperactivity disorder among US children and adolescents, 1997-2016. JAMA Netw Open. 2018;1(4):e181471.

  3. Danielson ML, Bitsko RH, Ghandour RM, Holbrook JR, Kogan MD, Blumberg SJ. Prevalence of parent-reported ADHD diagnosis and associated treatment among U.S. children and adolescents, 2016. J Clin Child Adolesc Psychol. 2018;47(2):199-212.

  4. Winterstein AG, Gerhard T, Shuster J, et al. Utilization of pharmacologic treatment in youths with attention deficit/hyperactivity disorder in Medicaid database. Ann Pharmacother. 2008;42(1):24-31.

  5. Demidovich M, Kolko DJ, Bukstein OG, Hart J. Medication refusal in children with oppositional defiant disorder or conduct disorder and comorbid attention-deficit/hyperactivity disorder: medication history and clinical correlates. J Child Adolesc Psychopharmacol. 2011;21(1):57-66.

  6. Krain AL, Kendall PC, Power TJ. The role of treatment acceptability in the initiation of treatment for ADHD. J Atten Disord. 2005;9(2):425-434.

FokusRx is an investigational product that is not for sale. Results have not yet been peer-reviewed or published in a journal, and therefore, are considered preliminary. FokusRx has not been cleared by the FDA, nor have these results been validated by the FDA with regard to the safety or efficacy of FokusRx.

CONTACT:
Joseph Koziak, CEO
Revibe Technologies
Cell: 480 254 8530
Email: joseph.koziak@revibetech.com

Cision
Cision

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/revibe-technologies-announces-clinical-development-updates-for-its-investigational-fokusrx-prescription-digital-therapy-for-the-treatment-of-adhd-301477896.html

SOURCE Revibe Technologies

Recommended Stories

  • 2 Beaten-Down Biotech Stocks That Could Make You Filthy Rich

    Biotech stocks are going through a historic drawdown at the moment. Nearly 400 publicly traded biotech companies have lost 40% or more of their value in just the past six months. Many of these beaten-down biotech stocks will ultimately rebound.

  • 2 “Strong Buy” Penny Stocks That Could Rally to $10 (or More)

    The stock markets have started off 2022 with increased volatility, and that’s opened up opportunities for investors – especially for investors willing to shoulder some additional risk. The sharp decline in January lowered prices, while the rapid swings we’ve seen in recent trading sessions makes it possible to take advantage of the lowered entry point. A market situation like this should naturally bring investors’ attention to the penny stocks. These low-cost equities, typically priced below $5

  • Amgen plans $6 billion share buyback this quarter, shares jump 8%

    (Reuters) -Amgen Inc said on Tuesday it would buy back up to $6 billion of its shares in the first quarter and forecast profit to more than double by 2030 on strong sales of its oncology drugs, biosimilars and other important products. Amgen also said it expects to deliver mid-single-digit revenue growth through the end of the decade, driven by treatments such as cholesterol drug Repatha, psoriasis medicine Otezla and a pipeline of innovative products. "This is very far out into 2030 ... many things could change with pipelines, pricing, commercial situations," Jefferies analyst Michael Yee said in a research note.

  • Dermata Therapeutics Shares Plunge 20% Premarket: What Investors Need To Know

    Dermata Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ: DRMA) has requested the FDA to waive the requirements to complete a 90-day dermal minipig study and a standard dermal pharmacokinetics study before the End of Phase 2 meeting for its DMT310 acne program. The Company said it has already planned and budgeted to conduct both studies. The requests come as DMT310 has been used in clinical trials by over 170 patients exhibiting an acceptable safety and tolerability profile. Further, the FDA approved the Company to use

  • Immunome shares seesaw after reporting antibody 'cocktail' passes test against live omicron virus

    During the past two years, Immunonome has received more than $17.5 million from the U.S. Department of Defense’s Joint Program Executive Office for Chemical, Biological, Radiological and Nuclear Defense to support the company's development of the new drug candidate.

  • Baby girl in Slovakia born with thick ‘turtle shell’ skin defies doctors’ expectations for her survival

    The Slovakian girl’s parents carried out a risky procedure to break her out of her ‘cocoon – like a butterfly’

  • 2022 Medicare Advantage Open Enrollment Period

    Medicare is a government-sponsored program designed to help eligible seniors and others pay for healthcare. Medicare Advantage plans offer an alternative to Original Medicare, which includes Part A and Part B coverage. The Medicare Advantage Open Enrollment Period is your … Continue reading → The post 2022 Medicare Advantage Open Enrollment Period appeared first on SmartAsset Blog.

  • Mentally, I'm Rita Ora Soaking Up The Sun In A Bikini RN

    Rita Ora shows off toned abs in a black string bikini in a new Instagram photo selfie from Australia. The singer loves doing HIIT and circuits to stay fit.

  • Medicare Extra Help Basics

    Medicare is designed to help with healthcare expenses for people aged 65 and older, certain younger people with disabilities and people with end-stage renal disease. The Medicare Extra Help program offers additional assistance with paying for prescription drugs for people … Continue reading → The post Medicare Extra Help Basics appeared first on SmartAsset Blog.

  • High drug prices due to ‘complex health care system’ in the U.S., Novo Nordisk CEO says

    Novo Nordisk CEO Lars Fruergaard Jørgensen joins Yahoo Finance Live to discuss the future of obesity and diabetes treatments, innovation in these fields, supply issues, drug prices, and the complexity of the U.S. health care system.

  • Long COVID: 'Numbers are all over the map,' doctor says, and that's an issue

    There’s still a lot to be learned about the long-term effects of the coronavirus — otherwise known as “long COVID.”

  • Doctor who gave ivermectin to inmates commended for "job well done"

    The doctor has also been sued dozens of times for allegedly providing inadequate medical care to detainees, including for mistreating broken bones.

  • Pfizer Forecasts $54 Billion in 2022 Sales From Its Covid-19 Vaccine, Treatment

    The drugmaker is on the hunt for deals to bolster its pipeline of experimental products as it forecast strong sales of its Covid-19 vaccine and treatment.

  • Are Intranasal Sprays The Next $36 Billion Trend in Vaccine Stocks?

    It's no secret that coronavirus vaccines are hot-selling medicines for which there's a massive market. Pfizer is expected to make $36 billion in 2021 alone from sales of its coronavirus shot, Comirnaty, and it's hard to see demand falling while the pandemic rages. If a competitor were to develop a new product that doesn't fall victim to the same pitfalls, Pfizer's dominance might come to an end.

  • 12 biotech stocks to consider buying now as prospects for the sector brighten this year

    Biotechnology is so beaten down, relative valuation metrics suggest some stocks could more than double.

  • Returning to the workplace drives higher well-being but with new expectations

    Basically, we’ve all learned how to cope in our own way.

  • COVID Symptoms Most Often Appear in This Order

    Over 900,000 Americans have now died from COVID, which is a bleak new milestone the U.S. is facing. As the surge continues in many parts of the country, millions are becoming infected with Omicron—the highly contagious variant that's caused overcrowding in hospitals and a shortage of employees in several industries due to people calling out sick. Eat This, Not That! Health spoke with K Health's Chief Diagnosis Officer Dr. Neil Brown and board-certified emergency medicine physician who explained

  • SQZ: IND Cleared for Enhanced APCs

    By John Vandermosten, CFA NYSE:SQZ READ THE FULL SQZ RESEARCH REPORT Since Our Last Update Since our last update , SQZ Biotechnologies Company (NYSE:SQZ) has made progress on the regulatory front with an investigational new drug (IND) clearance, the addition of strategic advisor John Maraganore, Ph.D. and the publication of preclinical research on SQZ APCs. Highlights since our last update: ➢

  • Gay and lesbian Americans are more likely to be vaccinated against COVID-19 — and there’s one big theory why

    ‘Adding sexual orientation and gender identity to national data collection systems would be a major step toward monitoring disparities.’

  • Most People Get COVID This Way, Experts Say

    This week, the U.S. marked a milestone that seemed unthinkable in the early days of the COVID-19 pandemic: More than 900,000 people have died from the virus. Although the face of the pandemic has changed drastically—there are now effective vaccines, antiviral treatments are on the way, and the latest variant generally produces milder illness despite being much more contagious—experts say it's still important to avoid contracting COVID if at all possible. These are the ways most people get COVID