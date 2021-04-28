U.S. markets open in 1 hour 30 minutes

Revibe Technologies Promotes Chief Technical Officer, Welcomes Chief Scientific Officer and Financial Controller as Company Develops ADHD Digital Therapeutic

·4 min read

New CSO brings substantial experience in psychological test development, Controller in accounting and auditing for the healthcare industry

WAKE FOREST, N.C., April 28, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Revibe Technologies today announced the hiring of Dr. Lindsay Ayearst as Chief Scientific Officer, a new position created to facilitate the clinical and regulatory development of the company's upcoming state-of-the-art digital wearable therapeutic device. In addition, Jen Musso, CPA joins the team as Financial Controller. Chris Guidry who has served as Revibe's Director of Technology since 2017 was also promoted to Chief Technical Officer. This restructuring will be crucial to the company as it works towards developing a next-generation Revibe platform as a medical device to assess and treat ADHD.

Revibe's technology is based on a wearable device that uses a proprietary machine-learning algorithm to send personalized reminders to the wearer, empowering them to stay on-task independently. The connecting app tracks and presents user data from numerous parameters ultimately intended to help physicians, clinicians, teachers, and parents make better-educated decisions during the diagnosis and treatment of ADHD.

Dr. Ayearst joins Revibe with nearly 20 years of experience and expertise developing and validating tools used in the assessment and treatment of psychological disorders. Most recently, as Principal Scientific Advisor at Multi-Health Systems Inc. (MHS), she was instrumental in the development and revision of various products in the company's clinical and education portfolio, including the Conners 4 and CAARS 2, their flagship measures of ADHD symptoms. She also played a key role in the company's external partnerships, where she established a relationship with Revibe as a member of their Scientific and Medical Advisory Board, providing invaluable guidance on clinical issues, including trial design and regulatory considerations, and helping to raise $3M in new funding.

"After two years in an advisory role with Revibe, I'm excited to fully invest myself in the continued growth of the company," said Dr. Ayearst. "I believe strongly in the potential for digital therapeutics and next-generation assessment methods that leverage technology to advance diagnostic decision making and lead to personalized treatment and care. To this end, I look forward to working with the Revibe team and their groundbreaking initiative to help children and adults with ADHD reach their full potential."

Musso has over 6 years of experience in public and corporate accounting, including acting as a senior auditor for multiple life sciences and healthcare entities at BDO. Most recently, she worked for Duke University Health Services as a top-level financial analyst responsible for forecasting, budgeting, and reporting. She will be essential in streamlining Revibe's financial processes during their continued expansion.

"I am excited to be joining the innovative and ambitious team at Revibe," shared Musso. "Their technology is addressing a persistent and pressing challenge faced by many. To work alongside the individuals with the drive and passion to create such a product is a privilege for me." She added, "While accountants are not always known for being fun, I hope to contribute to the contagious enthusiasm and camaraderie within the company."

Guidry is a seasoned full-stack developer with a passion for helping others through technology. He brings with him over 20 years of diverse software engineering experience, having both climbed the corporate ladder to the VP level at Bank of America and ventured into entrepreneurship. During his four years as Director of Technology at Revibe, Guidry has been the driving force in building the company's hybrid mobile application and in developing a patent-pending algorithm for optimizing reminder intervals for Revibe's wearable devices.

Recently appointed Chief Executive Officer, Joseph Koziak, who has led the charge in the necessary restructuring noted, "As we forge the clinical and regulatory pathways, Revibe requires a highly knowledgeable and impactful team to meet and exceed our objectives. I am so excited to have Linsday, Jen, and Chris as leaders in their fields work with me to bring the Revibe technology to fruition."

About Revibe Technologies
Revibe Technologies is passionate about leveraging technology to help children and adults with various difficulties, including ADHD and Autism, overcome obstacles to succeed in life. Their machine-learning-powered wearable under development provides personalized reminders optimized for each user to increase focus while tracking various metrics and inputs that provide actionable data through historical and predictive analytics. For more information, see https://revibetech.com/

Information
Joseph Koziak, CEO
Revibe Technologies
Cell: 480 254 8530
Email: joseph.koziak@revibetech.com

Cision
Cision

SOURCE Revibe Technologies

SOURCE Revibe Technologies

  • EU Pushes Back on China With Powers to Thwart State-Backed Firms

    (Bloomberg) -- The European Union is looking to strengthen its hand against the growing economic threat posed by China, with new powers targeted at foreign state-owned companies.The European Commission, the bloc’s executive arm, proposed new rules to levy fines and block deals, according to a draft obtained by Bloomberg. While China isn’t specifically mentioned in the proposal, the move follows complaints from European businesses that the Asian nation’s firms get support they can’t match.Chinese business groups have already complained about the latest initiative, which will need support from EU governments before they become final. The document is a draft and could still change before it’s set to be proposed next week.It’s the next step in the EU’s efforts to ward off China, building on a push by member states to protect strategic companies from takeovers by non-European buyers.Amid the steepest recession in almost a century, Europe has shown signs of increasing protectionism. EU governments have been debating the “repatriation” of supply chains after the pandemic exposed the region’s vulnerability to disruptions, while France and Germany say the bloc should allow the creation of “European champions” big enough to compete with the U.S and China.Member states have voiced growing alarm at the prospect of European companies being bought by firms with unlimited credit lines or being forced out of business because rivals can afford to sell below cost.The new rules would run in parallel with oversight on foreign direct investment, which European governments have been ratcheting up in the last few years to give them more power to stop deals over industries or sectors they view as crucial. The increased scrutiny can be imposed even for minority stakes of more than 10%.Germany blocked a Chinese bid for the first time in 2018 by vetoing the potential purchase of machine-tool manufacturer Leifeld Metal Spinning AG. Last year, Chancellor Angela Merkel’s government agreed to buy a 23% stake in CureVac AG, at the time a key player in the race for a coronavirus vaccine which had been the focus of takeover speculation from the U.S.Alongside similar moves in other member states, Germany’s cabinet on Tuesday approved more changes to rules on foreign investment to give the government enhanced powers to scrutinize transactions that could impact national security. The new regulations, which need parliamentary approval, are targeted at high-technology sectors like artificial intelligence, autonomous driving and quantum computing.France recently halted the purchase of grocery chain Carrefour SA by Canada’s Alimentation Couche-Tard Inc., citing food sovereignty and the need to secure supply chains amid the pandemic. The country also vetoed the Teledyne Technologies Inc.’s purchase of Photonis, a company that makes night-vision gear for the military, citing strategic interests.In recent weeks, Italy coordinated with France to protect truckmaker Iveco SpA from an takeover by China FAW Group Co. Prime Minister Mario Draghi also sent a message by blocking a bid by China’s Shenzhen Invenland Holdings Co. for the small semiconductor firm LPE SpA.Spain’s government has signaled it could block at least two deals, one involving a utility and another involving a maker of aviation components.Under the draft EU rules, companies that generate at least 500 million euros ($600 million) of revenue in Europe and received more than 50 million euros of support from a foreign state in the last three years will need the bloc’s approval for deals.The EU also wants to be able to fine companies as much as 10% of their yearly revenue if it finds a firm unfairly benefited from a foreign subsidy -- including an unlimited state guarantee or credit line that undercuts European rivals. It warns in the draft that it could cancel government contracts granted to firms that gain an unfair advantage from such subsidies.European officials are seeking the power to inspect companies’ offices outside of Europe, with the permission of the company and the knowledge of the foreign state, according to the draft.Regulators suggest ways that companies could allay concerns over subsidies, including granting rivals access to infrastructure, licensing on fair terms or publishing research. Companies can also reduce capacity or market presence, divest assets or refrain from investment, according to the document.The European Commission declined to comment and the Chinese mission to the EU didn’t respond to a request for comment.Despite the tougher stance, the EU continues to actively build business ties with China, including an investment agreement. The bloc has promoted the deal, which could enter into force early next year, as a way to rebalance economic relations with its second-largest trade partner.The accord expands access to the Chinese market for European investors in industries ranging from cars to telecommunications. It also seeks to tackle underlying Chinese policies deemed to be market-distorting, such as industrial subsidies, state control of enterprises and forced technology transfers.For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • China's Huawei reports quarterly revenue drop as smartphone income hit

    China's Huawei Technologies saw revenue fall 16.5% in the first quarter compared to a year earlier, hurt by a dip in sales after selling its budget smartphone unit Honor in November. "2021 will be a challenging year for us, but it's also the year that our future development strategy will begin to take shape," Huawei's rotating chairman Eric Xu said in the statement. The ban put Huawei's once lucrative handset business under immense pressure, prompting the sale of its Honor budget smartphone unit to a group of agents and dealers in November.

  • Putin’s Bid to Ditch Dollar Picks Up as Exports Move to Euro

    (Bloomberg) -- Vladimir Putin’s multi-year push to reduce Russia’s exposure to the dollar hit a major milestone as the share of exports sold in the U.S. currency fell below 50% for the first time.Most of the slump in dollar use came from Russia’s trade with China, more than three-quarters of which is now conducted in euros, according to central bank data published late Monday. The common currency’s share in total exports jumped more than 10 percentage points to 36%, the data for the fourth quarter show.Multiple rounds of sanctions and the constant threat of more to come have pushed Russia to find ways to isolate its economy from U.S. interference. The central bank has also stripped back its holdings of Treasuries in its international reserves, loading up on gold and euros instead.How Virus-Panicked Markets Showed Dollar’s Still King: QuickTakeThe shift away from dollar trade with China accelerated in 2019 when oil major Rosneft PJSC switched export contracts for crude shipments to euros. Lots of mid-cap companies are now also seeking ways to reduce exposure to the U.S. currency, with many switching contracts to yuan or rubles in trade with China, according to Daniel Haindl, the co-head of FX & interest-rates sales at VTB Capital in Moscow.“We also see that a growing portion of settlements between Russia and former Soviet countries is in rubles,” Haindl said.Washington imposed new penalties on Russia this month, including limits on buying newly-issued sovereign debt, in response to allegations that Moscow was behind a hack on SolarWinds Corp. and interfered with last year’s U.S. election.The Biden administration has said it’s prepared to escalate those penalties if the Kremlin fails to rein in hacking attacks and attempts to interfere with the U.S. political process.Russia must take urgent steps to cut its use of the dollar to a minimum to eliminate dependence on “this toxic source of permanent hostile actions,” Deputy Foreign Minister Sergei Ryabkov said in an interview in February.(Updates with VTB Capital comment from fourth paragraph.)For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • Nexon Joins Tesla in Bitcoin Bet With $100 Million Purchase

    (Bloomberg) -- Nexon Co. said it bought $100 million worth of Bitcoin, joining a list of tech companies embracing the digital currency.The online game provider acquired 1,717 Bitcoins at an average price of about $58,226 each, including fees and expenses. The purchase represents less than 2% of Nexon’s total cash and cash equivalents on hand, and is the largest-ever purchase of digital currency made by a company traded in Tokyo, Nexon said.“Our purchase of bitcoin reflects a disciplined strategy for protecting shareholder value and for maintaining the purchasing power of our cash assets,” Owen Mahoney, Nexon’s chief executive officer, said in a statement. “In the current economic environment, we believe Bitcoin offers long-term stability and liquidity while maintaining the value of our cash for future investments.”A growing number of global firms including Tesla Inc. and Square Inc. have moved to purchase Bitcoin in recent months, with more starting to accept the cryptocurrency as a form of payment. Firms in Japan, which was an early leader in Bitcoin acceptance, have been slow to join this trend.Nexon said it intended to guard itself against a potential drop in the value of non-digital currencies in case of inflation, with Mahoney seeing Bitcoin as a “form of cash likely to retain its value, even if it is not yet widely-recognized as such.”For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • Saudis in Talks to Sell Aramco Stake to Global Energy Firm

    (Bloomberg) -- Saudi Arabia’s crown prince said the kingdom is in talks to sell a 1% stake in state oil giant Saudi Aramco to a “leading global energy company” as he forecast an economic rebound after the coronavirus pandemic.The kingdom is looking at the potential sale -- which could be worth about $19 billion, based on the company’s market value -- as a way to lock in customer demand for the country’s crude, Crown Prince Mohammed Bin Salman said in a rare interview on a Saudi television channel late Tuesday. While providing few details on which company is involved in the talks, he said the sale could take place in the next two years.“I don’t want to give any promises about deals finalizing, but there are discussions happening right now about a 1% acquisition by one of the leading energy companies in the world,” Prince Mohammed, the country’s de facto ruler, said. “I cannot mention the name but it’s a huge company. This deal could be very important in strengthening Aramco’s sales in the country where this company resides.”China is the largest buyer of Saudi Arabian oil. Almost 30% of the kingdom’s crude exports went to the Asian country last month, according to data compiled by Bloomberg. Japan, South Korea and India were the next biggest importers.As well as China, Aramco is keen to make further inroads into India, the fastest growing market for oil consumption before the pandemic hit. But the company faces strong competition from other suppliers and Indian refiners are among the most price-sensitive in the world.The crown prince is increasingly leaning on Aramco, the world’s biggest oil company, to help finance his plan to transform and diversify the Saudi economy -- an initiative dubbed Vision 2030. That effort has faced hurdles in recent years, with investors spooked by the kingdom’s domestic political crackdown and the killing of Saudi critic Jamal Khashoggi in 2018, and then with the Covid-19 pandemic last year.Aramco’s 2019 initial public offering -- in which it sold about 2% of its stock on the Riyadh bourse -- raised almost $30 billion. The money was transferred to the kingdom’s sovereign wealth fund and was meant to support investments to shift the biggest Arab economy away from a reliance on oil sales. Since then, Aramco has also taken on debt and started selling off some non-core assets to maintain a $75 billion dividend, most of which goes to the state.Although the Aramco IPO was the biggest share sale in history the majority of the cash was raised from local investors and rich Saudi families. Most foreign investors balked at the valuation and stayed away. The sale only earned a fraction of the $100 billion originally envisaged.Prince Mohammed said the company may sell more shares on the Saudi stock exchange, without giving a timeframe.Aramco AssetsThe kingdom is increasingly looking ways to get money from Aramco’s assets. The company announced this month that a U.S.-led consortium will invest $12.4 billion in its oil pipelines. Is also considering a deal for gas pipelines, Bloomberg reported this week.Aramco has separately started a strategic review of its upstream oil and gas assets that could see the firm opening them up to foreign investors.Last year, the kingdom’s economy shrunk the most in more than three decades, according to estimates from the International Monetary Fund. But the outlook has since improved. The budget shortfall is projected to be 4% of gross domestic product in 2021, narrower than last year’s 12% gap.Speaking on the fifth anniversary of the launch of Vision 2030, Prince Mohammed said the nation’s jobless rate will fall as the economy goes through a “V-shaped” recovery.“Unemployment will fall to less than 11% this year, then it will reach around 10%, then 7% in 2030,” he said in the interview on the Rotana Khalejia television station.Unemployment among Saudi nationals fell to 12.6% at the end of last year, after peaking at 14.9% in September.Prince Mohammed also touched on the delicate ties with the U.S., where President Joe Biden’s administration has said it wants to re-calibrate a relationship that was a centerpiece of former President Donald Trump’s Middle East strategy.‘Neighboring Country’“There will never be 100% agreement between two countries,” Prince Mohammed said. “Between different White House administrations, the margin of differences could increase or decrease but we agree with the Biden administration” about 90% of the time, he added.Asked about the kingdom’s regional rival, Iran, the crown prince softened his tone from previous statements, saying that Saudi Arabia was working to solve its differences with the Islamic Republic.“In the end, Iran is a neighboring country,” he said, adding that the kingdom wanted Iran to prosper but took issue with its nuclear program and support for regional militias.“We’re working today with our partners in the region to find solutions to these issues and we hope to overcome them and have a good and positive relationship with them,” he said.In the 90-minute interview, Prince Mohammed also said:Some of the government’s shares in Aramco could be transferred to the sovereign wealth fund, known as the PIFThe decision to raise the value-added tax to 15% last year “will be temporary from one to five years maximum, with VAT target at 5% to 10%”The kingdom has no plans to introduce an income tax(Updates with details on Aramco asset sales.)For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • Gold slips to one-week low as yields rise ahead of Fed

    Gold eased to a one-week low on Wednesday, pressured by a jump in U.S. Treasury yields and a firmer dollar as investors awaited the Federal Reserve's policy decision. Spot gold was down 0.6% to $1,765.85 per ounce by 1106 GMT, after dipping to its lowest since April 20 at $1,762.50. Fed Chairman Jerome Powell is expected later on Wednesday to reaffirm easy monetary policy will continue for a prolonged period.

  • Bonds Beat Stocks at Pension Funds, Turning 60/40 Inside Out

    (Bloomberg) -- The debate over the traditional 60/40 portfolio seems endless, but for pensions at least, it’s over -- and bonds won.The retirement funds of the top 100 U.S. public companies, with combined assets of about $1.8 trillion, have ratcheted up their fixed-income allocations to a record level. At the end of their last fiscal year, they held 50.2% of assets in debt, while slashing money parked in equities to an all-time low of 31.9%, according to a recent report from pension advisory firm Milliman Inc.The shift, part of a longer-term transition spurred by federal legislation that made fixed-income more appealing, is gaining momentum even though asset class returns have gone in opposite directions with stocks surging to record highs while a four-decade rally in U.S. bonds is in jeopardy. Analysts see the emphasis on debt by the funds accelerating, and maybe most significant, potentially helping to blunt any move higher in yields.“The big improvement in funding ratios implies a high incentive” for “U.S. private defined benefit pension plans to lock in the recent gains in their funding position by accelerating their de-risking going forward,” a team of JPMorgan Chase & Co. strategists including Nikolaos Panigirtzoglou wrote in a recent note. That means “accelerating their buying of long-dated bonds and selling of equities.”Pension funds tend to follow a strategy of matching liabilities -- which are usually long term -- with similar maturity assets, usually debt. Even though rising yields can hurt returns in the short-run, they’re a plus since they can help reduce the present value costs of obligations.Paltry yields that seemingly have nowhere to go but up have been an almost universal worry that has prompted investors to question the wisdom of sticking with the long-favored portfolio diversification recommendation of 60% stocks and 40% bonds.Ten-year Treasury yields have risen over a percentage point since August, nearly reaching 1.8%, as an improved vaccine rollout sparks business reopenings amid trillions in fiscal stimulus. The jump in yields resulted in the worst quarter for Treasuries since 1980, and has prompted Wall Street to predict even higher yields before year-end. Meanwhile, the S&P 500 index climbed 5.8% in the three months ended in March, the fourth consecutive quarterly increase.Until last quarter, it’s mostly been the best of both worlds for pension funds, with equities outperforming long-duration debt even as yields plunged over the past few years. That generated gains that exceeded increases in pension liabilities.The funding status -- a measure of the degree to which pensions have enough assets to meet liabilities -- of the 100 companies tracked by Milliman was 88.4%. Since 2005, the funds have also increased their allocations to “other” investments including private equity, real estate, hedge funds and money market securities to 17.9% from 9.5%. The majority of the companies have a fiscal year end that coincides with the calendar year end.“The main reason for the overall shift from equities into fixed income has had to do with the change in pension regulations,” said Zorast Wadia, a principal at Milliman. “And as these pensions’ funding status have improved they have continued to shed equity risk -- getting more and more into fixed income.”Under the federal Pension Protection Act passed in 2006 companies had a set time to fully fund retirement plans and were required to use a specified market-based rate of return -- tied to corporate bond yields -- to compute liabilities rather than their own forecasts. This change made buying debt in an asset-liability matching framework more appealing than equities.The American Rescue Plan Act of 2021, the most recent Covid-19 pandemic relief bill, provides two forms of general funding relief for single-employer pension plans. It’s not clear yet if that may affect asset allocation decisions.JPMorgan predicts that public pension funds run by states and local governments are also on course to shift more into fixed income. These public defined benefit plans, with about $4.5 trillion in assets, have a funding status that trails their private-sector peers, at about 60%.“So public pension funds have less incentive to de-risk in general,” Panigirtzoglou wrote. “But they do face a problem. Their equity allocation is already very high and their bond allocation stands at a record low of 20%. So, from an asset/liability mismatch point of view they are under some pressure to buy bonds.”On the surface, any preference of fixed income makes little sense. Since 2005, the Bloomberg Barclays U.S. Aggregate Bond Index increased about 5% annually, about half the S&P 500’s return. But when adjusted for volatility, equity performance was 23% worse than bonds.While optimism about the bull market in stocks seems endless, aversion among pension funds persists. This month, Bank of America Corp.’s pension fund clients have been net sellers of stocks, extending a year-long trend of outflows.What corporate pension plans “are looking for is to be well funded, not necessarily to get strong returns,” said Adam Levine, investment director of Aberdeen Standard Investment’s client solutions group. “It is possible that as rates rise, corporate pensions move enough to the fixed income that to some degree it counters the rise in rates. You can certainly make that case if the moves are big enough and the industry is big enough.”For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • 28 Days Later: Dozens of Hong Kong Firm Results Are Still AWOL

    (Bloomberg) -- The clock is ticking for scores of Hong Kong-listed companies that could miss a deadline to post their 2020 earnings reports in coming days.Mainland solar power maker GCL-Poly Energy Holdings Ltd. and Hainan Meilan International Airport Co., which operates an airport in China’s southernmost Hainan province, are among the more-than-40 Hong Kong-listed companies that are just days away from missing final deadlines to report their 2020 results.These companies have a combined market value of HK$146.8 billion ($18.9 billion), although most of them, apart from GCL and embattled state-owned debt-clearing agency China Huarong Asset Management Co Ltd., are small-caps.If they fail to meet the April 30 deadline, several of these 44 companies risk losing index membership status, according to analysts.Huarong is a member of the MSCI Emerging Markets Index as well as the Hang Seng Composite Index, which also includes GCL and Asia Cement China Holdings Corp.At the very least, these late-to-report Chinese companies will raise investor concerns about their financial health. They are already part of a slew suspended when they missed an earlier March 31 deadline for preliminary earnings.“Of course, investors in these stocks are worried about their financial situation,” said Louis Tse, Hong Kong-based managing director at VC Asset Management Ltd. “It’s difficult for their auditors to get enough information to form an opinion,” he added, saying the pandemic made it tough for auditors to travel and verify information in person, for instance.Unpaid debt or weak corporate governance could also be blamed for delayed audit reports, he said.Of the more than 50 companies that missed the March 31 deadline for preliminary reporting, just seven have ended up releasing reports. Among them, mobile technology firm China Baoli Technologies Holdings Ltd. has halved since it resumed trading, while computer hardware firm Jiangsu Nandasoft Technology Co is down 24%.GCL-Poly Energy, Hainan Meilan International Airport and Asia Cement were suspended from trading on April 1, the day they disclosed in filings to the stock exchange that their auditors needed more time to sign off on results. The firms did not respond to Bloomberg emails and calls seeking comment on their plans to release earnings.China Huarong, which recently faced a meltdown in its bonds, said on Sunday its 2020 earnings results would be delayed past April 30, because its auditors needed more time to finalize an unspecified transaction before it can publish its earnings.In each of the past four years, no more than 10 companies have delayed their annual earnings reports. Numbers were small for delays even last year, when the pandemic disrupted business activities and in 2019 -- a year of pro-democracy protests in Hong Kong.Long-term trading suspensions by companies that fail to report their earnings on time have exposed problematic companies in the past. China Huiyuan Juice Group Ltd., once one of the nation’s biggest juice companies, had been suspended from trading from April 2018 after it failed to submit its 2017 results on time. The company was delisted in January this year.Kenny Wen, strategist at Everbright Sun Hung Kai Co., said there is a risk that some index compilers might review and remove shares that have been suspended for too long.“If index compilers remove stocks like Huarong from their indexes when these companies are suspended, there could be selling pressure when they resume trading,” Wen said.The Hong Kong stock exchange delists companies that have been suspended from trading for 18 months, although the firm can appeal in that period and actual delistings tend to be rare.(Updates with details throughout)For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • UBS Joins Morgan Stanley With Surprise $861 Million Archegos Hit

    (Bloomberg) -- UBS Group AG disclosed an $861 million hit from the implosion of Archegos Capital Management and vowed to improve risk management, joining Morgan Stanley in blindsiding investors who’d been kept in the dark for weeks about the size of the losses.The loss, mostly booked in the first quarter, overshadowed a better-than-expected profit, with strong performance in the key wealth management business. Chief Executive Officer Ralph Hamers said while the bank will require more transparency from clients to prevent such losses in the future, he defended the business with hedge funds as “strategic” and said he had no plans to follow rival Credit Suisse Group AG in cutting back lending.“Clearly, we are very disappointed at this situation,” he said in an interview with Bloomberg TV. “We are reviewing the different prime brokerage relationships, as well as the GFO -- the family office relationships.”Switzerland’s largest bank had remained quiet on the collapse of Bill Hwang’s family office for weeks, even as Credit Suisse unveiled a $5.5 billion hit and Japan’s Nomura Holdings Inc. also warned of steep losses. While Goldman Sachs Group Inc., JPMorgan Chase & Co. and Wells Fargo all managed to limit or avoid damage, Morgan Stanley was criticized by some investors and analysts for revealing a $911 million loss only during its earnings this month.UBS fell as much as 4% in Zurich trading, leading European bank stocks lower, as investors digested the Archegos impact, which the bank had considered not material enough to disclose earlier.The “Archegos losses have taken the shine of these results,” JPMorgan analysts Kian Abouhossein and Amit Ranjan wrote in a note.The turmoil at cross-town rival Credit Suisse had afforded Hamers a period of relative calm, even as the bank fights a $4.5 billion penalty in France and the new CEO himself saw his short tenure complicated by a Dutch probe into his role in a money-laundering case at his former employer ING Groep NV.UBS booked a $774 million hit from Archegos in the first quarter, driving down revenue from equities trading by 20%. That figure would have been up 48% excluding Archegos. Fixed income trading declined about 37%. Hamers said he expects an additional $87 million trading loss in the second quarter from exiting the bank’s remaining exposure in April.The losses overshadowed a strong quarter at the bank’s key wealth management business, where UBS benefited from higher average fee-generating assets and transaction fees, compensating for a decline in net interest income. The unit, led by Iqbal Khan and Tom Naratil, posted better-than-expected pretax profit of $1.41 billion, the bank said in a statement on Tuesday. It gave a mixed outlook for the second quarter, warning of lower seasonal activity while saying higher asset prices should have a positive effect on recurring fee income.Momentum continued with $36 billion in net new fee-generating assets. UBS has decided to no longer report the broader metric of net new money, which includes idle deposits and custody assets. The bank issued $11 billion in net new loans in the first quarter, following a year of $26 billion in issuance leading the bank to meet its target early.Highlights from UBS’s first-quarter earnings:Net income of $1.82b vs. estimate of $1.63bWealth management pretax profit of $1.4b vs $1.19b estimateAsset management pretax profit of $227mHamers, six months into the job, is taking a deep look at where he can cut costs and digitalize operations, including in the high-touch business of serving the world’s wealthiest people. He wants to use artificial intelligence to target how to sell more products to the world’s wealthy and rethink what markets the bank operates in, with a heavy focus on Asia.The new initiatives are expected to provide $1 billion in gross savings per year by 2023. The bank will also take a restructuring charge of $300 million in the second quarter related to their implementation.As part of his digital plans, Hamers replaced the chief operating officer position with that of chief digital and information officer. UBS named Mike Dargan to that role, joining the group executive board on May 1, according to a separate statement. He has been head of group technology at the Zurich-based bank since joining in 2016.For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • Dollar Hitches Ride on Rising Yields as Fed Meeting Gets Underway

    By Yasin Ebrahim

  • Bond Investors Take Ever-Riskier Bets in Hunt for Returns

    (Bloomberg) -- Bond investors, emboldened by a recovering economy and a global vaccine rollout, are taking on more risk, sometimes a lot more risk.Insurers, pension systems and high-grade credit managers in the U.S. and Europe are buying bigger amounts of junk-rated debt to offset shrinking yields, forcing high-yield investors to jostle for allocations of BB rated bonds -- the safest and largest part of their class with 60% of the market. Some fund managers, used to having their pick of speculative-grade bonds, have seen their orders for new bonds cut in recent months, they said, declining to be identified because the information is private. One high-yield fund manager said his orders have been scaled back by as much as 15%.The soaring demand has reduced yields to record lows, pushing investors into the chancier subordinated parts of a company’s capital structure. It’s a bonanza for companies seeking to raise cash, with borrowing costs dropping and even the highest risk ones able to get a loan and sometimes increase the size of their sale.“The market’s running hot, and that’s forcing investors to look more broadly at opportunities because of how tight things have been squeezed to,” said John Cortese, co-head of U.S. credit trading at Barclays Plc in New York. “The traditional high-yield investor that’s wanted to get paid 5%-7% yield is looking at higher-yielding parts of credit markets,” like CCC rated bonds, private credit and even collateralized loan obligations, bundles of junk debt packaged into chunks of varying risk and return.Investors have been piling into speculative debt to wager on what they expect to be a roaring global economy in the second half of 2021 as more people are vaccinated. U.S. gross domestic product is projected to rise 6.1% this year, according to the latest Bloomberg monthly survey of economists. That would be the largest growth rate since 1984. Covid-19 death forecasts and other pandemic indicators have improved in recent weeks, although variants and a slower vaccine roll-out in the European Union are complicating the picture.This optimism has driven down U.S. junk-bond yields. Average yields for dollar-denominated CCC rated bonds, the last credit rating before default, stood at 6.1% on Friday, the lowest on record. In Europe, CCC yields are touching 5.8%, the lowest since 2017, and down from a whopping 19% at the height of the pandemic last year.“The issue with high-yield in general is the valuations are still quite stretched on a historical basis,” said Matt Brill, head of North America investment-grade at Invesco Ltd., a $1.4 trillion asset manager. “You think you’re getting a really interesting, attractive opportunity, and it still only yields 3.5% to 4.5%.” Contrary to his usual strategy, Brill says he’s been dipping into BB junk bonds with funds typically used for high-grade debt.As a result, traditional high-yield investors have had to search even harder for investment opportunities. Mark Benbow, a high-yield fund manager at Aegon Asset Management in the U.K., said he has been shifting out of BB credit since the middle of last year.“Our strategy at the moment is going bigger on short-dated high coupon debt and for this we’re having to look at riskier names,” Benbow said. Only 24% of his fund currently is in BB rated debt, down from as much as 60% in 2017, and he has increased its exposure to CCC credit.Little UpsideSome investors worry that junk bonds are priced to perfection. Right now, central banks are supporting financial markets with low rates and easy monetary policy. The European Central Bank on Thursday said it’s stepping up its emergency bond-buying program, another support for economic recovery. But rising government bond yields, triggered by an uptick in inflation forecasts, means that sentiment could turn quickly. For those who loaded up on riskier debt, the scope for losses is much bigger.“With spreads and yields as tight as they are and such a lack of dispersion in the market right now, there’s very little upside, but plenty of downside if things don’t go to plan,” said Jeff Mueller, the London-based co-director of high-yield bonds at Eaton Vance, who helps manage $486 billion in assets.Bank of America preached caution in a note to clients last week, saying that corporate bond buying by investors seeking to benefit from the post-pandemic recovery has made some parts of the market look “eye-wateringly stretched.”Still, the buying pressure for riskier debt has been relentless, helped by a surge into junk bonds by pension funds and insurance companies, typically more conservative investors. These institutions are increasing their orders of BB rated bonds by as much as 30% compared to last year, according to a person familiar with the matter.Regulatory filings show insurance companies, including Manulife Financial Corp. and Allstate Corp., are among the largest holders of Carvana Co.’s CCC rated bonds issued last fall. Carvana, a used-car retailer, has never posted a quarterly profit. In Europe, insurance funds have been buying significantly larger portions of new issue junk bond deals than they did last year.U.S. pension funds are also seeking high-yield debt. The California Public Employees’ Retirement System and the Kentucky Public Pensions Authority both purchased 11.75% American Airlines Group Inc. junk bonds issued amid pandemic uncertainty last summer, according to their annual reports.Read More: Risk-Shy Funds Are Wading Deeper Into High-Stakes World of JunkTroubled BorrowersThe borrowers benefiting from this hunger for yield are a Who’s Who of companies with problems.German beauty retailer Douglas GmbH recently raised a 2.4 billion-euro refinancing, with investors overlooking falling sales and shuttered stores. A Douglas representative didn’t respond to an email and voicemail seeking comment.In the U.S., CEC Entertainment Inc., the parent of Chuck E. Cheese, issued $650 million of junk bonds in April, less than four months after it exited bankruptcy. Moody’s Investors Service assigned the bonds a Caa1 rating, putting them in the riskiest tier, and noted CEC’s “very high debt leverage and weak same store sales trends.”Investors were undetered, placing so many orders for bonds that CEC increased the sale’s size and cut the interest payment, to 6.75%.The betting is that a downturn is still years away. “We’re probably two to three years out before we start seeing a traditional default cycle play out,” Ares Management Corp. Chief Executive Officer Michael Arougheti said at a virtual Bloomberg News event earlier this month.(Updates with valuation comment in paragraph 12.)For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • China Is Probing Ant’s Speedy Listing Process After Halting IPO

    (Bloomberg) -- Chinese authorities are probing the speed with which Ant Group Co.’s ill-fated listing was approved, according to people familiar with the matter.The investigation, being carried out by officials from multiple agencies, has for several months inquired into the process by which China’s securities regulator approved the public offering, the people said, asking not to be identified discussing a sensitive matter. Among questions being explored by the probe are why Ant’s IPO was fast-tracked, if the company made sufficient disclosures and whether it received preferential treatment in the allocation of its stock code, they said.The Wall Street Journal, which reported the probe earlier, said Beijing was also looking into what support local officials provided Ant and into big state-owned firms that stood to gain from a listing of Jack Ma’s financial technology giant.The scrutiny points to the continuing fallout from the abrupt suspension of Ant’s initial public offering, days before a trading debut in Shanghai and Hong Kong last year.The derailment of what was slated to be the world’s largest IPO marked the start of a sweeping crackdown by Beijing on China’s celebrated financial technology giants, which authorities have pledged to rein in this year. Founder Jack Ma has since kept a low profile, with regulators directing Ant to drastically revamp it business and hitting his crown jewel Alibaba Group Holding Ltd. with a record $2.8 billion fine for abusing its market dominance.Ripples from the debacle are also being felt at China’s regulatory bodies. The securities watchdog last week unveiled plans to ban former staff from investing in pre-IPO companies.Chinese leaders are also concerned that Ant’s IPO stood to benefit a swathe of well-connected individuals and institutions, including state funds such as sovereign wealth fund China Investment Corp. and insurer China Life Insurance Co., the Wall Street Journal reported.It’s unclear what investigators have uncovered and whether anyone will be singled out for censure. Ant declined to comment in an emailed statement. The securities regulator, Shanghai stock exchange and local government, CIC and China Life didn’t immediately respond to requests for comment.Ma managed to get Ant’s IPO application through various levels of securities regulators relatively quickly even as banking regulators were concerned about its business model and weighing tougher regulations for the company and its peers, the Wall Street Journal said.In the run up to the IPO, Ant seemed particularly fond of the number eight, which is often associated with wealth in China. Eight is pronounced “ba” and rhymes with the word for “prosperity” or “getting rich” in Mandarin. Six is also considered lucky as its Mandarin translation is close in sound to the word associated with smooth progress.Ant’s stock ticker was 688688 in Shanghai and 6688 in Hong Kong. Its shares were priced in Shanghai at 68.8 yuan and at HK$80 in Hong Kong.One fallout from the probe has been a tightening of listing requirements at Shanghai’s STAR Market to ensure that only companies whose main business is technology are traded there, according to the Wall Street Journal.China’s financial regulators will continue to support Ant’s listing once the probe is completed and the company overhauls its business, one of the people familiar told Bloomberg. The firm’s transformation into a financial holding company that will effectively be supervised more like a bank could mean Ant will no longer be eligible to list on the STAR market.Ant’s Chairman Eric Jing promised staff that the company would eventually go public, according to a post on an internal website in March.For now, the future of Ma’s company -- and its valuation -- remains shrouded in uncertainty as regulators sort through the details of the fintech industry overhaul that derailed Ant’s $35 billion IPO, which had valued the company at $280 billion.The company will need to adhere to new rules, which will curtail its operations in every sector from payments to lending, and wealth management to insurance. Investors are awaiting final guidelines aimed at curbing online consumer lending, which were unveiled late last year.Early investor Warburg Pincus LLC marked down the valuation of the fintech giant to a range of $200 billion to $250 billion at year end, people familiar have said. That’s a fall from its peak valuation but better than estimates by Bloomberg Intelligence, which now sees Ant dropping to $29 billion to $115 billion after it becomes regulated more like a bank.For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • 13M homeowners can still save big by refinancing their mortgages, data says

    It's not too late to cut your monthly costs by hundreds of dollars with a new loan.

  • Saudis in Talks to Sell 1% of Aramco to ‘Leading’ Foreign Peer

    (Bloomberg) -- Saudi Arabia is in talks to sell a 1% stake in state-controlled oil giant Aramco to a foreign company, Crown Prince Mohammed Bin Salman said in an interview with a local TV station.The kingdom could also announce a secondary offering of shares in the company within the next two years, he said.“I don’t want to give any promises about deals finalizing, but there are discussions happening right now about a 1% acquisition by one of the leading energy companies in the world,” the Crown Prince said. “This deal could be very important in strengthening Aramco’s sales in the country where this company resides,” he said, adding it’s a very large nation. The prince has already taken steps many thought would never occur with the 2019 initial public offering of Aramco on the Saudi stock exchange.That deal raised about $30 billion for the kingdom’s sovereign wealth fund to plow into new investments abroad and economic diversification projects at home. He’s previously said that the government may look to sell further shares in the company to the public.For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • Boeing posts another big loss; sees 'inflection point' as COVID-19 recovery takes shape

    The aerospace giant continued its slow recovery from the double-barreled blast of the COVID-19 pandemic and the idling of its flagship 737 MAX plane.

  • Yields Rise With Dollar as Fed, Biden Loom Large: Markets Wrap

    (Bloomberg) -- Longer-dated Treasury yields extended their advance and the dollar strengthened as investors awaited clues on the timing of stimulus tapering by the Federal Reserve. U.S. stock-index futures were mixed as Americans braced for President Joe Biden’s tax plans.The 10-year rate traded at a two-week high, extending a bounce-back from its 50-day moving average. Russell 2000 Index futures fell, while June contracts on the S&P 500 gauge added 0.1%. The dollar headed for its first back-to-back gain this month. Alphabet Inc., Google’s parent, jumped more than 5% in pre-market trading as analysts raised price targets for the stock after strong results.Global markets are searching for new catalysts with stocks trading near record highs. Traders may need further assurance that policy makers will overlook stronger economic data to keep rates ultra-low and bond purchases at pace. Amid looming tax increases, they can ill-afford any hint of tapering.“A lot of dovishness from the Fed was already priced in, which has weighed on U.S. yields and the dollar since the start of April despite the strong U.S. data,” strategists led by Jean-Francois Paren, global head of research at Credit Agricole SA in Montrouge, France, wrote in a note. “Even if the Fed is very likely to leave its monetary stance totally unchanged today, there is still a high bar for the Fed to surprise markets on the dovish side. This, in turn, may continue to support a rebound in the dollar and U.S. yields.”A string of encouraging data and rapid vaccination progress have boosted optimism about growth prospects in the developed world, reviving the so-called reflation trade in recent days. A release Thursday may show the U.S. gross domestic product increased an annualized 6.9% in the first quarter. All these recovery signals are stoking speculation over when the Fed will start slowing its stimulus.While markets expect no change in the Fed’s policy or its message Wednesday, they seemed to be going into a wait-and-see mode before ruling out hawkish surprises. A rally in commodities including copper and wheat paused, while European stocks drifted lower. Emerging-market stocks and currencies also fell, underscoring the nervousness.“Repeated positive economic surprises mean that quantitative policy is a subject of interest,” Paul Donovan, chief economist at UBS Global Wealth Management said in an audio comment. “No one expects bond buying to end now, but there may be hints at it ending later this year.”Class A shares of Alphabet rallied in early New York trading after reporting a first-quarter revenue beat. Analysts at Barclays Plc raised their price target for the stock by 20%. Morgan Stanley increased theirs by 10%. Microsoft Corp., whose results beat expectations but failed to impress analysts, dropped 2.2%.Crude-oil futures fluctuated between gains and losses after OPEC+ confirmed plans to add more barrels to the market at a time when India’s raging Covid-19 crisis is dragging the demand outlook.European stocks were little changed amid a busy earnings-reporting day. The Australian dollar fell after weaker-than-expected inflation data reinforced the view that monetary policy normalization will lag behind the Fed.Here are some key events to watch this week:Fed Chair Jerome Powell holds a press conference Wednesday following the Fed meetingJoe Biden makes his first address as president to a joint session of Congress WednesdayU.S. GDP Thursday is forecast to show growth strengthened in the first quarterFor live updates and commentary on the markets see the MLIV blogThese are some of the main moves in markets:StocksFutures on the S&P 500 Index advanced 0.1% as of 11:55 a.m. London time.The Stoxx Europe 600 Index gained 0.1%.The MSCI Asia Pacific Index was little changed.The MSCI Emerging Market Index was little changed.CurrenciesThe Bloomberg Dollar Spot Index gained 0.1%.The euro declined 0.1% to $1.2073.The British pound sank 0.3% to $1.3874.The onshore yuan was little changed at 6.484 per dollar.The Japanese yen weakened 0.2% to 108.91 per dollar.BondsThe yield on 10-year Treasuries gained two basis points to 1.64%.The yield on two-year Treasuries decreased less than one basis point to 0.18%.Germany’s 10-year yield gained three basis points to -0.22%.Britain’s 10-year yield increased five basis points to 0.821%.Japan’s 10-year yield increased one basis point to 0.098%.CommoditiesWest Texas Intermediate crude gained 0.4% to $63.19 a barrel.Brent crude climbed 0.3% to $66.62 a barrel.Gold weakened 0.6% to $1,766.25 an ounce.For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • Price of Gold Fundamental Weekly Forecast – Fed’s Influence on Treasury Yields Will Set the Tone

    The Fed is expected to defend its policy of letting inflation run hot, while assuring markets it sees the pick-up in prices as only temporary.

  • Australia Core Prices Slow to Record Low in Policy Challenge

    (Bloomberg) -- Australia’s core inflation decelerated to the slowest pace on record as government programs lowered costs in the economy, highlighting the scale of the Reserve Bank’s challenge to reignite stronger price growth.Annual trimmed mean core inflation eased to 1.1% in the first quarter, the weakest reading in a series dating back to 1983, versus an estimated 1.2% gain, the Australian Bureau of Statistics said in Sydney Wednesday. The gauge, the RBA’s preferred measure, advanced 0.3% from the final three months of last year, compared with economists’ estimates of a 0.5% rise.“Core inflation is likely to remain weak for some time,” said Sarah Hunter, chief economist for BIS Oxford Economics. “Wages growth remains subdued and demand for many services is still recovering to pre-pandemic levels, which will limit any immediate pressures on prices.”The Australian dollar slid after the release and was trading at 77.39 U.S. cents at 12:56 p.m. in Sydney. Australia’s 10-year bond yields erased earlier gains, while stocks advanced.Compounding its challenge, the RBA recently adjusted its inflation framework to allow the economy to run a little hotter, saying it won’t raise interest rates until prices are actually -- not forecast to be -- sustainably within the 2-3% target. That’s likely to be a prolonged wait given both core inflation and wages are now hovering around record lows.Governor Philip Lowe has said he doesn’t expect to raise rates until 2024 at the earliest, based on his expectation that wages will need to be rising by more than 3% on a sustainable basis in order to fuel faster inflation.Today’s report showed the headline consumer price index rose 0.6% from the final three months of last year, compared with economists’ estimates of a 0.9% gain. It increased 1.1% from a year earlier versus an estimated 1.4% increase.“The introduction, continuation and conclusion of a number of government schemes remained a factor in the March quarter,” said Michelle Marquardt, head of Prices Statistics at the ABS. “The fall in new dwelling prices was due to the impact of the Federal Government’s HomeBuilder grant and similar grants by the Western Australian and Tasmanian state governments.”Global FactorsLowe is not alone among central bankers struggling to rekindle consumer-price growth. His Japanese colleague Haruhiko Kuroda is set to fail to reach his goal of stable 2% price growth during his term after what will have been more than a decade of stimulus. In contrast, Canada last week accelerated its timetable for a possible rate rise as inflation gathered strength.The RBA, like its U.S. and and European peers, maintains it will persist with stimulus as it tries to drive the economy toward full employment. The Federal Reserve has said it won’t scale back the pace of its $120 billion-a-month bond purchases until it sees “substantial further progress” on jobs and inflation.Among global influences on local prices, crude oil recovered through the latter part of 2020 and the first few months of this year. Yet, a stronger Australian dollar might have helped curb some of the flow through to pump prices.Today’s Australian inflation report showed tradables prices, which are typically impacted by the currency and global factors, rose 1.1% in the first quarter from the previous three months. Non-tradables, which are largely affected by domestic variables like utilities and rents, advanced 0.4%.Other details in the report include:The most significant rises in the March quarter were automotive fuel jumping 8.7%, medical and hospital services up 1.5% and pharmaceutical products gaining 5.3%.A 7.3% rise in prices for accessories reflected high consumer confidence and demand for discretionary items, the ABS saidGovernment programs saw 0.1% falls in new dwelling prices and a 1.7% drop in tertiary educationRents fell 1.4% from a year earlier, the largest annual fall on record for the seriesThe weighted-median gauge, another core measure, advanced 0.4% from the fourth quarter for an annual increase of 1.3%, compared with forecast rises of 0.5% and 1.3%, respectively.The RBA meets Tuesday and is expected to keep its key policy instruments unchanged: the cash rate and three-year yield target at 0.1%; and a quantitative easing program involving A$5 billion ($4 billion) a week of purchases.(Updates with comment from economist in third paragraph.)For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • Huarong Repays Offshore Bond With Help From State-Owned Bank

    (Bloomberg) -- China Huarong Asset Management Co. repaid an offshore bond maturing Tuesday with funds provided by the nation’s largest state-owned bank, people familiar with the matter said, a sign that Chinese lenders are heeding government calls to support the embattled distressed-debt manager.Industrial & Commercial Bank of China Ltd.’s Singapore branch gave Huarong a loan to help the company repay its S$600 million ($452 million) bond due April 27, the people said, asking not to be identified discussing private information.The support comes after China’s financial regulator asked banks to extend loans to Huarong by at least six months to help the company refinance debt, the people said. While news outlets including REDD have previously reported aspects of the China Banking and Insurance Regulatory Commission’s guidance, investors have been looking for clues as to whether it would apply to offshore debt.Huarong’s offshore bonds tumbled this month after the company missed a deadline to report earnings, fueling speculation of a looming debt restructuring that has roiled credit markets across Asia. With more than $20 billion of offshore notes outstanding -- including $3.7 billion due this year -- Huarong is one of China’s most prolific borrowers in international markets. It’s also majority-owned by the country’s finance ministry, making it a closely watched proxy of the government’s willingness to backstop the liabilities of state-owned companies.The lack of clarity around Beijing’s support led Fitch Ratings to cut its credit rating on Huarong by three levels on Monday, a day after the company said it would miss a second deadline to report its annual results at the end of April. Huarong’s dollar bonds due 2022 were indicated slightly higher on Wednesday, with the 3.75% note up 0.2 cent to 81.1 cents on the dollar. The 4.5% perpetual bond was at 65.2 cents, down about 0.2 cent, according to Bloomberg-compiled prices.ICBC declined to comment. The CBIRC and Huarong didn’t immediately respond to requests for comment. Huarong units said earlier Tuesday that they repaid the Singapore dollar bond along with 960 million yuan ($148 million) of debt also maturing April 27.Click here for more on Huarong’s debt maturities.While support from banks may help Huarong avoid a near-term default, it’s unclear whether Chinese authorities have decided on a plan to resolve the company’s longer-term challenges. Regulators have been largely silent on the issue, saying only that Huarong is operating normally and has ample liquidity.Outlines of plans under consideration have emerged in bits and pieces via people familiar with discussions at Huarong and within China’s government.Bloomberg reported earlier this month that Huarong has drafted an overhaul proposal that would see it offload unprofitable and non-core businesses while avoiding the need for a debt restructuring, though the plan would require approval from Chinese regulators.Authorities are also said to be mulling a proposal to shift more than 100 billion yuan of assets from Huarong to a unit of China’s central bank. Meanwhile, the Ministry of Finance is considering transferring its ownership stake to a unit of the nation’s sovereign wealth fund that has more experience resolving debt risks.Huarong, the nation’s largest distressed-debt manager, has financed itself primarily with bank loans and bond issuance. Its borrowings from onshore banks and financial institutions amounted to 766 billion yuan as of June 30, more than double its total bonds and notes outstanding. About 440 billion yuan of its loans are due within a year, according to its 2020 semi-annual report.Much of that cash is ultimately funneled back into state-run banks via Huarong’s purchases of non-performing loans -- an arrangement that helps the banks clean up their balance sheets and may add to their incentives to keep Huarong operating smoothly.Chinese banks disposed of a record 3 trillion yuan of NPLs last year, nearly a third more than in 2019. The CBIRC said this month that banks should tackle even more soured credit in 2021.(Updates with indicative bond prices in fifth paragraph.)For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • Deutsche Bank Posts Banner Quarter After Escaping Archegos Loss

    (Bloomberg) -- Half-way through his restructuring of Deutsche Bank AG, Chief Executive Officer Christian Sewing took a big step toward convincing investors that Germany’s largest lender is no longer just a “show-me” case.The bank on Wednesday raised its outlook after beating Wall Street traders for a third straight quarter. The performance handed Sewing the strongest profit in seven years and fueled the biggest jump in the shares in almost a year. And in a quarter that left many competitors blindsided by the collapse of Archegos Capital Management, Deutsche Bank -- once infamous for lapses in controls -- steered clear of the carnage. Even long-term skeptics were impressed.“We have a sell rating,” said Andrew Coombs, an analyst at Citigroup Inc., “but nonetheless have to commend the company on an impressive quarter.”Income from buying and selling debt securities rose 34% in the first three months of the year, compared with an average 17% gain for the largest U.S. investment banks. The performance prompted Sewing to predict that he’ll be able to match last year’s strong revenue, even as trading gains are expected to slow. The CEO has seen his two-year-old turnaround plan kept alive by soaring investor demand for corporate bonds and hedges that fueled a boom in the investment bank, while the lending businesses that he sought to strengthen struggled amid negative interest rates.Shares of Deutsche Bank rose as much as 9.5% and traded 9.3% higher at 12:48 a.m. in Frankfurt, bringing gains this year to 24%. Analysts welcomed the result, while cautioning that the unusual support from the trading business is bound to peter out.Deutsche Bank “has reported not only better-than-expected results in all divisions, but also the cleanest set of results of any global investment bank in our coverage so far,” Kian Abouhossein and Amit Ranjan, analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co., wrote in a note. “Guidance and targets for 2021 are improved and ambitious, which we welcome.”The analysts, and even some Deutsche Bank executives, had called the bank a “show-me” stock at the time Sewing took over, saying the CEO first needs to show he can deliver on his turnaround plan after many years in which prior management teams failed to deliver. They said they kept their “neutral” rating on the stock because the bank still had a “long way to go” to reach its profitability target.Chief Financial Officer James von Moltke said in a Bloomberg Television interview that the support from the trading business was bound to slow. “We see encouraging ongoing activity,” he said, though “we would not expect a similar pace to the first quarter” in the three months through June.Von Moltke also signaled that the bank’s plan to cut adjusted costs to 18.5 billion euros this year has been upended by higher levies for the European fund for winding down failed lenders, along with costs for the fallout from the collapse of Greensill Capital. Those “uncontrollable” items will add about 400 million euros to expenses this year. The bank doesn’t plan to offset them to avoid jeopardizing needed investments.Still, net income of 908 million euros ($1.1 billion) in the first quarter was the highest since the start of 2014, beating analysts’ estimates. Deutsche Bank also benefited from lower provisions for credit losses as the economic outlook improved. The investment bank saw revenue rise 32%, driven by the gain in fixed income trading, which was better than all Wall Street peers with the exception of Morgan Stanley.Revenue at the corporate bank declined 1% from a year earlier, though it rose 2% when adjusting for currency swings as Deutsche Bank passed on costs from negative rates. At the private bank, revenue was flat in euros and up 2% after excluding the effect of currencies. Both businesses have been hit hard by Europe’s negative interest rates.As part of his 2019 turnaround plan, Sewing had sought to refocus Deutsche Bank on its historical strength in corporate lending while exiting equities trading, including the prime brokerage business that caters to hedge funds. While the bank still had some exposure to Archegos, it was among a handful of lenders to Bill Hwang’s family office that were quick enough to exit those positions without losses, Bloomberg reported earlier.Von Moltke confirmed in the interview that the bank incurred no losses and was able to return excess collateral to Archegos.“We’re very pleased with the way our risk management functions functioned through the process, both in advance of the market events and then in the liquidation and managing through that event,” he said.On Tuesday, UBS Group AG announced a surprise $861 million loss from Archegos, while Nomura Holding Inc. disclosed a $2.9 billion hit. Credit Suisse Group AG last week put the cost of its relationship with the former hedge fund manager at $5.5 billion, the worst toll among global banks. It’s now planning a sweeping overhaul of the prime business and has tapped investors for fresh capital.At the two Swiss banks, the Archegos losses overshadowed what was otherwise a strong quarter for investment banking, including for advising on initial public offerings for so-called special purpose acquisition companies. Deutsche Bank, too, has gotten a boost because it’s among the few major firms that had a significant SPAC business long before it was fashionable.For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.