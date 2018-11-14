Review: Apple's New iPad Pro Is An Incredible Tablet With One Major Shortcoming

Apple’s new iPad Pro won’t replace your computer. As the company’s latest take on its idea of “the future of computing,” it’s a fantastic understudy to your current laptop. As an iPad, it outshines the competition, and lets artists and creative professionals get work done without a mouse or keyboard. As a tool, it still benefits from amazing portability, and a strong ecosystem of apps. But conducting your activities the way you would on a computer will only lead you to frustration. Sorry, but Apple’s iPad Pro will not replace your computer, unless you’re willing to speak its esoteric language.

The latest version of the company’s professional-grade tablet pulls out all the stops when it comes to hardware. The laundry list of changes, enhancements, and upgrades is impressive, and builds on what was already a capable tablet with a pretty good stylus. The software, on the other hand, is in need of some serious improvement if it ever wants to compete with the versatility of the personal computer you know and tolerate today.

But first, the iPad Pro itself. The device’s tapered aluminum edges are gone, replaced with flat band of metal that wraps around the entire device and doubles as the cellular antenna for the LTE version. On the top and bottom of the iPad Pro’s edges sit two pairs of speakers, while the bottom edge also features the brand new USB-C port. Its back is completely flat, save for the 12-megapixel camera. The right side of the iPad Pro is home to the new Apple Pencil, which wirelessly charges when magnetically attached. There are magnets hidden throughout the iPad Pro for attaching everything from the Pencil to its Smart Keyboard Folio.

Both the 11-inch and 12.9-inch iPad Pro have incredible high-resolution displays with rounded corners like those found on the iPhone X. Surrounding it is a thin bezel, one that ditches the aging Touch ID button for the front-facing TrueDepth camera; that camera enables features like portrait mode photography, Face ID for secure logins, and Animoji. Unlike Apple’s smartphones, there’s no unsightly notch in the screen, making me thankful for small blessings. Reading comics on that huge display is a treat, and watching films on it might convince me to break my rule about tablets in bed.

Instead of Apple’s own Lightning port, the iPad Pro sports the more versatile and reversible USB-C port, like the company’s latest MacBooks. Apple has released its own set of dongles (great) for USB-C devices that let you input SD cards, connect to external displays, or use a wired Ethernet connection. A USB-C port means you’ll have an easier time connecting your iPad Pro to other USB-C devices, like cameras or hard drives, with a single cable. You can also use that port to charge other devices, like your iPhone or even another iPad. Unfortunately, more robust support for browsing external storage devices and USB drives is nonexistent, but you can import photos from these external devices using the Photos app. If you know you’ll be connecting to external monitors, it’s best to check to see if they require cables that support higher data transfer rates or else you’ll find yourself disappointed and confused.

While switching connectors may have been a smart move, the iPad Pro did get rid of the headphone jack, an annoying choice for a device targeting creative professionals (which includes musicians) who love experimenting with audio production apps, many of which are featured in Apple’s advertisements. Don’t worry, you can get a USB-C to 3.5mm dongle if you’ve got $9 burning a hole in your pocket after your (minimum) $799 purchase.

Inside the iPad Pro is Apple’s A12X Bionic chip, an upgraded version of the one inside the iPhone XS, which has an even more powerful graphics processor. It’s blazing fast, and lag when switching apps is basically nonexistent. Apple claims the iPad Pro is faster than most laptops sold in the last year, and after opening every huge app I owned, running a few performance benchmark tests, editing nearly a dozen photos, and playing some graphically intense games, I believe it.

Along with the iPad Pro comes an updated pair of accessories for the device, which highlight how capable the device can be. The revamped Apple Pencil is a marked improvement from the first version of the pressure and tilt-sensitive stylus. Gone is the glossy white exterior and easily misplaced cap, replaced by a stylus with a touch-sensitive area for quickly switching between tools during work, and a flat edge that lets it snap to the iPad Pro’s magnetic side for easy storage and dead simple wireless charging. The pencil also features a touch-sensitive area near where your fingers naturally rest, and double-tapping it allows you to easily switch brushes and tools in supported apps.

