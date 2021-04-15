[Review] Does BioFit Probiotic Work? Hidden Dangers Revealed

BioFit is Nature's Formulas flagship weight loss supplement that is a unique blend of seven gut healing probiotic strains that work to alleviate digestive disturbances and restore balance in the microbiome, but are there hidden dangers about using the BioFit probiotic pills to effectively burn fat? Learn about the hidden dangers of using fake BioFit formulas found online and how to stay far away from these negative side effect causing products that are causing all kinds of consumer confusion and customer complaints!

If you’re like me and have had to deal with weight gain your whole life you know what a struggle it can be. Despite your best efforts to diet, exercise, and count calories you still end up having to sacrifice your favorite foods and starve yourself just to lose a couple of pounds. You’re not alone, 34% of Americans are obese, and many others struggle with weight gain and poor digestion. So, I couldn’t believe it when I stumbled across BioFit which claimed that you could eat the food that you love while losing 3 or more pounds of fat per week and decided to look into it. What I found out was shocking.

BioFit utilizes the power of a seven-ingredient probiotic to facilitate weight loss without the need to diet or exercise in order to see results fast. Like most probiotics, BioFit promotes better digestion to eliminate pesky issues like bloating, weight gain, stomach pains, and inflammation. But unlike other supplements that claim to improve your life with their formula, BioFit probiotic has been proven to get results based on reviews from thousands of satisfied customers on their website. But are there hidden dangers to know about that must be revealed before buying the BioFit weight loss probiotic supplement from Nature's Formulas? Anyone who does any amount of research online about the BioFit probiotic pills will see there are controversial customer complaints that must be addressed before moving forward with a purchase of the top trending weight loss supplement in 2021.

In order to understand how BioFit can help you improve your digestion and lose weight without having to make unhealthy sacrifices it’s important to review its powerful probiotic formula and get a look at the woman behind the revolutionary new product, Chrissie Miller. Then this BioFit review will reveal all of the hidden dangers and shady tactics these scammers use to try and dupe consumers into ordering fake BioFit probiotic weight loss pills online. First, let's start from the beginning and discuss what it is, how it works, and the star studded ingredients this uniquely formulated product contains to give it all of its luster and buzz online.

What is BioFit?

BioFit makes some bold claims, 3 pounds of weight loss per week isn’t something that comes easily. Millions of Americans starve themselves with unproven diets that can often lead to nutrient deficiencies or count calories to the point of starvation and go to bed hungry each night. Despite these tremendous sacrifices, they can only hope for a couple of shed pounds if they’re lucky. The fact is that the vast majority of Americans who struggle with weight loss won’t find a diet or exercise program that allows for them to lose weight and live comfortably. Even worse, after a few days or weeks of terrible diets that require expensive foods and tiny portions most people find themselves right back where they started after gorging themselves because they’re tired of being hungry all the time.

So how can BioFit claim that you can lose three pounds a week at a minimum and continue to eat whatever you want regardless of its calories?

BioFit probiotic’s official website, GoBioFit.com boasts that their all natural probiotic which contains seven clinically proven ingredients are the key to this tremendous breakthrough in weight loss. These seven strains are designed to improve your body’s natural fat-burning process regardless of the foods that you eat. They do this by targeting the dormant bacteria in your gut that are crucial for weight loss and a healthy digestive system.





BioFit Probiotic’s Success

BioFit’s website is full of testimonials to its effectiveness, and the scientific community has long touted the positive influence that probiotics can have on weight loss. Most studies on regular probiotics show anywhere from 2 to 10 extra pounds being lost in a one year period along with a normal diet and exercise routine. But BioFit’s special blend of seven powerful probiotics appears to go above and beyond. According to the detailed product page on GoBioFit.com, it’s possible to lose as much as 72 pounds while taking BioFit. Numbers like these are unheard of in the world of diet pills. And even the strictest diets couldn’t hop to bring this level of success.

On BioFit’s website, the testimonials of real women who have taken BioFit are shown in a persuasive video presentation right on the website’s homepage.

In one testimonial, a customer named Mellissa claims that she was able to lose three pounds in the past week while still eating foods like milkshakes and donuts.

Another man who struggled with his weight and digestive problems for year lost nearly 30 pounds while on BioFit and felt better overall after a few months on BioFit.

BioFit’s success is well documented and has been seen in health magazines who have called BioFit’s formula “5 years ahead of the diet community” because of its innovative and effective results. The key to BioFit’s success comes from its formula, which instead of requiring you to stop eating certain foods, uses those foods as a part of your weight loss plan. With BioFit the key to weight loss lies in an unlikely place, your gut’s bacteria.

When you hear about bacteria you tend to think of the dreadful microorganisms that make you feel sick and harm your body. But there are also good kinds of bacteria that are vital to your bodies health. In your stomach there are millions of bacteria, some good and some bad. The key to maintaining a healthy gut is making sure that the good bacteria is able to overpower the bad bacteria. BioFit’s probiotic formula is designed to unlock the potential of the good bacteria in your gut through seven “super strains” of beneficial bacteria that Chrissie calls “miracle microbes” that are often lacking in the average digestive system.

Super Strain #1: Bacillus Subtilis

You’ve probably never heard of Bacillus Subtilis, but it’s making waves thanks to recent clinical trials showing its untapped power. It’s been proven to be one of the most beneficial bacteria when it comes to jumpstarting weight loss and proper digestion. Not only that but it’s also been found to boost your immune system and help protect your body from harmful diseases. BioFit’s creator, Chrissie Miller claims that it will become a household name in the next few months and even calls it a “miracle” that’s the key to BioFit’s unique success.

Super Strain #2: Bifidobacterium Longum

This strain is unique because it’s supposedly one of the only ones that prevents your body from storing fat. Chrissie claims that by moving the fat out of your system your body won’t absorb the majority of the fat that you introduce to your system. Allowing for you to eat whatever you want regardless of it’s fat content and calories while still losing weight. It’s also used to treat irritable bowel syndrome, constipation, and diarrhea making it a powerful tool for both weight loss and gut health.

Super Strain #3: Lactobacillus Rhamnosus

This type of bacteria has been extensively studied and is found in many probiotics. Why? Because it’s been proven time and time again to provide powerful benefits when introduced to the gut including better gut health and weight loss when taken.

Super Strain # 4: Lactobacillus Casei

Lactobacillus Casei has been dubbed the “carbohydrate killer” because of its insane ability to break down carbohydrates in the digestive system. Carbs often sit in your gut, undigested and unabsorbed making you feel bloated and increasing fat storage. With this powerful strain of bacteria, your body is able to break down carbs quicker for a boost in energy and improved fat burning.

Super Strain #5: Lactobacillus Plantarum

A powerful anti inflammatory often found in fermented foods and drinks that often taste bad or are expensive. This bacteria has been proven to improve gut health and serves as a foundation for healthy weight loss as well.

Super Strain #6: Lactobacillus Acidophilus

This bacteria strain is commonly found in the gut, but when someone is deficient in it there’s an increase in weight gain, poor digestion, and even bacterial infections in the gut and its surrounding areas. That’s because Lactobacillus Acidophilus is responsible for balancing out the bad bacteria in your gut and preventing infection. Increasing your body’s natural reserve of this bacteria will make your digestive system much healthier and facilitate weight loss and nutrient gain.

Super Strain # 7: Bifidobacterium Breve

While this strain of bacteria is important for charging your immune system and preventing harmful bacteria from infiltrating your gut it’s often in short supply. Adding a boost to your Bifidobacterium Breve supply will make your skin healthier and supercharge your immune system making you look and feel healthier in no time.

BioFit’s Durable Casing

Not only is BioFit’s formula groundbreaking and full of powerful probiotics, but its delivery system ensures that the powerful super strains get to your gut quickly. While other probiotics are made with a flimsy shell that will quickly dissolve even before it gets to your gut (if don’t believe me, hold a generic probiotic supplement in your mouth for thirty seconds and feel how quickly it dissolves). BiFit makes sure that the powerful probiotics get to your gut by utilizing a heavy duty casing that won’t dissolve until it reaches your stomach and slides down your digestive system quickly to get you the benefits you need as quickly as possible.

Who Created BioFit?

While BioFit is making waves among the supplement and scientific community it wasn’t created in a lab by people who have never had to struggle with losing weight. Instead, it was created by Chrissie Miller, a 43-year old mother with an ordinary background. After gaining more than twenty pounds each time she had one of her three kids she tried to find a way to get her natural and healthy figure back. She was able to use natural strategies to lose that weight and used that real-world experience to help her create BioFit. After trying diet after diet and failing, she decided to create one that wouldn’t have to sacrifice the delicious and inexpensive foods she loved. Her new weight loss plan was created after extensive research into a probiotic formula that would “hack” the human body into jumpstarting the weight loss process. She developed a new wight loss system based on this research that didn’t involve a diet or harsh exercise routine. After finding the key ingredients that the weight loss industry forgot, Chrissie quickly found success in losing large amounts of weight almost instantly.

After just three days she had lost one pound, and after five days she lost three pounds, showing real results fast. She quickly lost her baby weight, weighing 123 pounds, down from the 165 pounds that she previously weighed. Not only did she find this success quickly, but she was able to keep her weight loss gains because her diet didn’t involve calorie counting and bland foods. The secret of BioFit made it possible for her to lose weight, improve her digestion, and feel fantastic by filling her gut with the beneficial gut flora which is the key to weight loss. Chrissie calls the microbes in BioFit, “mini miracles”.

Chrissie is now becoming an emerging, leading figure in the weight loss and health industry, and she touts her inspiration for her weight loss product comes from faith and family. Her drive to create this product came from a real situation where she had to lose weight quick, now she has shared her formula with the world to help other people struggling with weight loss.

Nature’s Formula

Alongside Chrissie Miller, BioFit is produced by Nature’s Formula, a health company that has been around for over 25 years. They’ve had over half a million clients who they’ve helped manage their weight and optimize their health. They are on a mission to show people the power of natural supplements so they don’t turn to unhealthy drugs or surgeries. On their website they explain their commitment to their customers’ health with three core guiding principles.

To “provide breakthrough information about natural health that is simple and easy to use and understand.”

“Create wellness services and products that deliver results and create the best customer experience possible.”

And “build a health community that empowers people to take control of their own health.”

The success of Nature’s Formula is well documented, and their products and services have been finding new ways to help people get healthier since day one. Their products also include supplements such as Curcumin 180, Fiber Fit, and Sight Care, offering a holistic range of healthy supplements.

Nature’s Formula alongside Chrissie Miller has reportedly helped thousands of people who struggle with weight loss thanks to the BioFit formula.





BioFit’s Full Ingredients

As mentioned, BioFits seven “super strains” are packed into an 800mg probiotic bacteria filled capsule that is taken daily.

The full list of ingredients is as follows:

Bacillus Subtilis (DE111 TM )

Lactobacullus Rhamonosus

Lactobacullus Casei

Lactobacullus Acidophilus

Lactobacullus Plantarum

Bifidobacterium Longum

Bifidobacterium Breve

While I gave a brief description of the seven super strains and their benefits it’s important to give as much information out about these ingredients so you can make an informed decision. BioFit also lists their clinically tested ingredients on their website showing that they are transparent in their formula and aren’t trying to sell a magic pill without any proven research backing it up.

It’s also important to note that these bacteria differ from the super strains in the BioFit formula and work with them to effectively increase their effects and keep your gut healthy. The seven types of probiotics contain over 5.75 Billion CFU’s per unit allowing for each supplement to pack a large amount of healthy bacteria that will supercharge your digestive system. Below is a breakdown of each ingredient listed in BioFit’s groundbreaking formula.





Bacillus Subtilis (DE111TM)

DE111TM is commonly known as Bacillus Subtilis and produced by Deerland Probiotics and Enzymes. This probiotic has been clinically studied and found to support the growth of good bacteria and reduce or eliminate harmful ones, balancing your gut and cleansing it. It has also been shown to reduce occasional constipation and diarrhea while also improving physical performance and facilitating healthy weight loss. Not only is it beneficial, but over 30 clinical studies have found that DE111TM is both safe and effective.

Lactobacillus Rhanosus

This bacteria is already naturally found in the body and can be increased by consuming dairy products. Putting it in probiotic form makes it easier for people with lactose intolerance and other food allergies to safely increase this type of healthy bacteria which has been extensively studied in both adults and children. In studies it has been reported that women especially benefit from this type of bacteria and also keep off the weight that they lose better than those without it.

Along with these two powerhouse probiotic strains, the Lactobacillus Casei, Lactobacullus Acidophilus, Lactobacullus Plantarum, Bifidobacterium Longum, and Bifidobacterium Breve are all highly touted beneficial bacteria that are necessary to have in order to overcome the good vs bad bacteria within the gut biohm.

Buying BioFit

BioFit’s proven and tested seven ingredient product can only be found online at GoBioFit.com and is sold at the following prices:

1 Bottle: $69.00

3 Bottles: $177.00

6 Bottles: $294.00

Each bottle contains a recommended month’s supply of 30 capsules which have been proven to be most effective when taken once per day.

The prices listed also include shipping to the United States.

While there aren’t many probiotic supplements sold over $20 per bottle, BioFit’s expensiveness is claimed to be a product of quality and not to make more money. Chrissy, the creator of BioFit has consistently insisted that the high price point is not to make money for her and her small team, but instead because each capsule has a high dose of powerful probiotics that lower priced supplements can’t afford to add in their full and most effective amount. When it comes to supplements, the phrase “you get what you pay for” is very clearly true as countless scam artists advertise supplements at a low price point, not because they have an affordable product, but so they can skimp on quality and still get you to buy it. BioFit claims that its commitment to quality ingredients is necessary to its success and yields the extraordinary results that they and their customers claim it brings.

Along with the supplements themselves, each BioFit purchase includes three free bonuses.

Bonus #1: The Truth About Dieting

This eBook reveals how you can lose weight without sacrificing your favorite foods in a clear and easy to understand way that will change the way that you look at dieting. By taking BioFit, eating whatever you want, and losing weight you’ll see why BioFit claims to be the easiest diet plan available.

Bonus #2: Favorite Recipes

Another eBook that showcases delicious recipes that you can make at home and won’t have to worry about gaining weight from. These recipes help you lose weight with ease while still enjoying the foods you love.

Bonus #3: Private Members Access

Each buyer gets exclusive access to a private members only area on the GoBioFit.com website that comes complete with meal guides, quick start guides, and delicious recipes.

The BioFit Refund Policy

BioFit includes a 180-day refund policy allowing for customers to complete a full six bottles to decide whether or not BioFit is right for them. Anyone can request a full refund within 180 days of their original purchase and receive their money back, minus the original shipping costs.

Contact BioFit

BioFit is easy to contact and all of their information can be found on their website, GoBioFit.com where you can also purchase their products.

The makers of BioFit are available through both Email and by phone at the following addresses:

The Verdict on BioFit

After researching BioFit, the results found in their customers seem to speak for themselves. The claim of easy weight loss fast certainly seems too good to be true, but thousands of reviews and testimonials appear to validate BioFit’s claim that it is an effective tool for weight loss.

The BioFit formula is clinically proven to be a safe and effective probiotic with seven “miracle microbes” designed to boost you gut health and jumpstart weight loss.

If you are struggling with weight loss it would be worth your time to visit GoBioFit.com and decide for yourself whether you want to give it a try. The good thing about BioFit is that they have a 180-day refund policy, which means that if you try it and it doesn’t work you can get your money back without any hassle. BioFit’s novel way of combatting weight gain will undoubtedly be talked about for years to come and has shown the strong customer satisfaction that customers expect when it comes to their health.

In conclusion, As far as the hidden dangers, they are real and do exist unfortunately. From the fake BioFit pills to the fraudulent BioFit probiotic offers setup on non verified platforms and online marketplaces, it is truly a buyer beware situation to acknowledge and act accordingly. Nature's Formulas, Chrissie Miller and the BioFit presentation make it crystal clear the only place to buy the truly authentic, potent and pure seven ingredient blend is on the official website GoBioFit.com. All of the fake BioFit customer testimonials online are setup to lure unsuspecting consumers into buying an inferior product under the same name but will not offer the same level of potency, quality or purity. Make sure to avoid all of the BioFIt probiotic hidden dangers as these shameful bad actors have no remorse when it comes to trying to con customers into buying cheap counterfeit pills online. These fraudulent BioFit supplements can cause serious adverse reactions and negative side effects as there is no telling what kind of cheap fillers, binders and preservatives they use. Not only is it the easiest, smartest and only way to buy BioFit from its official product page, but it will ensure the 6 month, 180 day money back guarantee is in play along with the free bonuses that will add hundreds of dollars in value no matter if you purchase just one, three or six month supply.

Official Website: https://gobiofit.com/video/

Contact Details: BioFit ProBiotic

Email: support@goBiofit.com

Phone: 1-866-460-6008 (24/7)

