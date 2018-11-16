Review: Facebook's Amazon Echo Rival Is Nice, But Not Worth the Paranoia

Facebook’s had a rough year. From the improper use of users’ personal data to a report this week detailing the company’s efforts to delegitimize its critics, the company’s not on good terms with almost anyone. So it’s not exactly ideal timing for Facebook to launch the Portal and Portal+, a line of smart home hubs with displays and cameras for making video calls to other Facebook users. Facebook’s issues with cybersecurity and transparency are likely to kill both devices in their cradles, especially when considering the superior rival products already on the market.

And that’s a real shame. Both the Portal and larger Portal+ are interesting smart home gadgets, and boast a surprising level of refinement on the hardware end. The smaller Portal is similar to smart home devices from Amazon and Google. Like Amazon’s Echo Show, the chunky tablet-sized Portal sports a 10.1-inch 720p touchscreen display. The 12-megapixel camera and a set of microphones is housed in its thick black bezel, and its speaker grille sits below.

The larger Portal+ is different, looking more like a sleek all-in-one computer. It’s essentially a monitor mounted to a speaker, with a 15-inch 1080p display that rotates smoothly with the push of a finger from portrait to landscape mode. It’s great for chatting from afar, or watching high-definition video. Above the monitor is the camera, and at its base is the large, square speaker grille. It offers punchier sound than the smaller Portal, but neither will win any awards compared to actual smart speakers.

Unlike the smaller Portal, the Portal+ commands attention. That isn’t a good thing. That sizable screen is useful when you’re standing a few feet away, but it’s so large as to be distracting, and finding a place to put it without getting in the way of your furniture or walls is harder than it seems. In addition, the monitor in portrait mode partially obscures that booming speaker. That being said, I prefer the larger Portal+ due to bigger screen and better audio.

Atop both Portals are volume controls and a mute button that cuts off the device’s access to the camera and microphone. There’s also an included camera cover for the especially paranoid. It should be integrated into the devices themselves, given Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg’s own penchant for camera covers.

The Portal doubles as a smart home assistant using both Amazon’s Alexa or Facebook’s own assistant, also called Portal. While you can use the built-in Alexa assistant as though the Portal were a traditional Echo device, Facebook’s assistant is limited to rudimentary call and navigation-based commands.

Otherwise, the Portal’s interface is simple enough. It presents a set of recently-contacted friends in a grid, along with a separate section for the people you most regularly chat with. You can swipe on the display (or ask Portal to show you your apps) to see the available services. There aren’t many right now, with Facebook Watch, Pandora, Spotify, and a weird webapp version of YouTube making up the only truly interesting offerings.

When off, the Portal devices will show scenic images chosen by Facebook, or your own photos and videos stored on the social network. No, you can’t see any Instagram photos (unless you’re sharing them to your Facebook page as well), and you can’t import photos from another service like Google Photos or Flickr. That might compel you to just let the Portal display pictures of the scenic wilderness instead of the embarrassing pictures from 2012 you’ve still got stored in your seldom-visited Mobile Uploads albums. Portal will also display information like the weather, upcoming birthdays, and which of your frequently contacted friends is available (or at least online).

When it’s time to contact them, the Portal makes it dead simple. You can have up to six users on a call, and easily transition from the Portal to your smartphone running Messenger. The calls themselves are pretty seamless and fun to make thanks to the wide angle 12-megapixel camera (identical on both models). It won’t wow you with its image quality, which can vary based on factors like internet speed or room lighting. But it will impress you with how much it can see and how smart it is.

The Portal has a surprising 140-degree field of view, which captured my apartment’s front door, living room, and kitchen. That wide-angle camera tracks people as they move, too. Step away from the Portal and it will smoothly zoom in, pan left or right, and generally follow you around to ensure you’re the center of attention. It can also track multiple people, and zoom out to make sure everyone’s in view. All that people-tracking is done thanks to AI running locally on the Portal. The device is able to track multiple people without using facial recognition, though you can selectively track people by selecting their, well, faces. This “Spotlight” mode is perfect for shifting the attention from yourself to your partner, child, or whoever’s chatting while you move about your home.

