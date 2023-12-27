Year in Review: Poets&Quants’ Most Popular Stories Of 2023

Folks love rankings. (Business schools, not so much — unless they do well in them.) The evidence: Of the 16 most-read Poets&Quants stories in 2023, half are rankings or lists that serve the same function. That includes our own ranking, released this month, our coverage of the U.S. News, Financial Times, and Bloomberg Businessweek rankings, and a story about how ChatGPT would rank the top B-schools.

Folks love rankings, but they love scandals even more, and two of the three stories by P&Q that drew the most eyeballs — and raised the most eyebrows — were about one of the biggest controversies of the year: the suspension of Harvard Business School professor Francesca Gino. HBS Dean Srikant Datar’s handing of the allegations of Gino’s misconduct, including a review of her tenure, reported on first by Poets&Quants, was our single biggest story of the year, drawing more than a quarter million pageviews; put together, the two stories on this list (just two among many we wrote this year) account for more than 420,000.

Other popular 2023 stories include some of the usual suspects: trend stories on how to get into B-school (Acceptance Rates & Yield at the Top 50 U.S. B-Schools) and what MBAs make after they graduate (a pair of stories on MBA salaries and bonuses at the leading schools). Another very popular piece in the tradition of past features: Our story on Jay Bhandari, who got into Harvard, Wharton and Stanford and who gave a very in-depth description of the process he followed to accomplish the feat.

Enjoy these stories, if you haven’t already, listed here in the order of their popularity — and check out their counterparts, P&Q’s Most Overlooked Stories, as well.

Harvard Business School Dean Srikant Datar

Seven tenured professors at Harvard Business School, remaining anonymous out of fear of retaliation by Dean Srikant Datar, say his handling of the Francesca Gino case has rocked their confidence in the school’s leadership.

In a letter published in The Harvard Crimson, the professors accuse Dean Datar of violating the school’s norms of policy development by pushing through a new process to deal with professors accused of research misconduct without the knowledge or collaboration with the faculty. In fact, according to the professors, the new policy was in place for two years before ever being mentioned to faculty.

It is another extraordinary development in a widening controversy over accusations that Gino, an award-winning behavioral scientist at Harvard Business School, has been accused of fabricating data in at least four published research papers, and possibly many more. After a three-person investigation committee found her guilty of research misconduct, Dean Datar placed Gino on unpaid administrative leave, taken away all her benefits, including healthcare, banned her from campus and Harvard’s publishing platforms, and began the unusual process of stripping her of tenure. The controversy has led to widespread media coverage, including The New York Times and The New Yorker, and a $25 million lawsuit against Dean Datar, the university, and the authors of a blog, Data Colada, that first raised the accusations.

Every MBB firm is elite. McKinsey, Bain, and the Boston Consulting Group – you can’t go wrong with any of them. Their lavish pay and benefits enable them to attract top talent. And their deep connections and all-around expertise cover every industry. At an MBB firm, consultants aren’t just mastering the best practices, they’re creating them.

That doesn’t mean you won’t find differences among the Big Three. Be it culture, perks, or training, each firm sets different priorities. When it comes to the big picture, Bain & Company stands apart – again. For the third consecutive year, Bain & Company ranked as the #1 consulting firm in the world according to the Vault Consulting 50 from Firsthand – regarded as the gold standard for evaluating consulting firms. In a survey of 16,000 practicing consultants across North America, Bainies were bullish on their Compensation, Culture, and Long-Term Outlook. On top of that, Bain posted the second-highest employee satisfaction rate too.

Francesca Gino

If Harvard Business School is successful in stripping Professor Francesca Gino of tenure, it could be the very first time any faculty member at Harvard University has lost the lifetime protection tenure offers a faculty member.

Harvard’s Office of the President notified Gino that it had begun the process of reviewing her tenure on July 28 over allegations of research misconduct, nine years to the month in which she was promoted to a full professor and granted tenure by Harvard Business School on July 1 of 2014. HBS Dean Srikant Datar had already put Gino on an unpaid administrative leave, banned her from campus, revoked her named professorship, and prevented the professor from publishing on Harvard Business School platforms. Gino’s lawyers, who filed a $25 million lawsuit against Harvard, HBS Dean Datar and the authors of the Data Colada blog that initially alleged data fraud in her research, confirmed that the process had begun.

If Gino loses tenure, it would likely be the first time Harvard University has forcibly stripped a tenured faculty member’s position since the 1940s, when the American Association of University Professors formalized tenure rules. Tenured faculty have long been considered invincible. More often than not, professors who are under pressure from a university administration voluntarily surrender their tenure or simply retire.

Poets&Quants’ “10 Business Schools To Watch” honors the MBA programs that aren’t just adapting to the marketplace – they’re disrupting it. These schools have closely monitored trends, recognized ripples, and tailored programming that makes employers more competitive and graduates more agile. In the process, they’ve acted as roadmaps as much as inspirations.

Now entering its eighth year, the feature showcases schools that act like real businesses. Understanding that complacency represents their biggest threat, the “Business Schools To Watch” are always looking to do more and be more. They embrace their competencies and leverage their assets – and they invest to maximize their impact. Take the Wharton School. This year, the program is bringing an Ivy League Executive MBA to the masses online, the first M7 program to attempt this feat. By the same token, Georgetown University’s McDonough School has laid out an ambitious five-year plan predicated on sustainability, global business, and mentorship that taps into its Jesuit DNA. In addition, Northeastern University’s D’Amore-McKim School of Business has pioneered employer partnerships that enable students to gain practical experience that stands out.

What do the “10 Business Schools To Watch in 2023” have in common? For one, they charged ahead, unafraid of risk or criticism; they never let their creations get swallowed by bureaucracy or diluted by compromises. They’ve mined what’s important to students to harness the spirit of our age. Most of all, they’ve carved out an advantage, created an identity, and charted a course that set them apart. Along the way, they’ve captured their peers’ attention and become the programs that everyone is watching.

They call it the grind. The long hours and heavy workloads. Always on: rapid response and nonstop vigilance – head down and obedient. Bankers are the masters of appearances, Amid changing conditions and mounting demands, they operate with calm and certainty. They roll up their sleeves and cover every angle, boiling it all down to a 10-page pitchbook.

And they carry their loves lost, vacations missed, and weekends worked as their badges of honor.

Maybe that’s how banking used to be – the playground for technical wizards and wheeler-dealers, the overworked and overstimulated overlords who live to max their year-end. These days, bankers – associates and directors alike – are pushing back against this life. Forget money, they crave time and freedom. They seek a more balanced and relaxed approach, one where every client doesn’t call for all-hands-on-deck urgency. And the best banks are heeding this call according to the newly-released Vault Banking 25 ranking from Firsthand.

It’s long been known that business schools have a love/hate relationship with MBA rankings. When they go up, you’ll find little complaint. But when they go down, the knives come out.

Well, there will be plenty to love and much to hate in the 2023-2024 composite ranking from Poets&Quants. Few would likely disagree with Stanford’s re-emergence at the top of the list for having the best full-time, residential MBA program in the U.S. After all, Stanford Graduate School of Business has rightly claimed that title five times in the 14 years of the ranking, including four of the last five. And few would likely argue with the No. 2 ranking for Harvard Business School, which has topped our list for seven of the 14 years. But then the surprises come fast and furious.

Dartmouth’s Tuck School of Business has its best showing, securing third place, while No. 4 Columbia Business School and No. 5 Yale School of Management also have their best showings ever in this ranking. Rounding out the Top Ten are No. 6 Duke University’s Fuqua School of Business, No. 7 Cornell University’s Johnson Graduate School of Business, No. 8 UVA’s Darden School of Business, No. 9 Michigan’s Ross School of Business, and No. 10 New York University’s Stern School of Business. The higher-than-expected ranks for these schools is a testament to their outstanding quality, often diminished in many traditional rankings.

In a year in which U.S. News has revamped the way it ranks MBA programs, the fearsome threesome widely considered the best business schools in the world find themselves mere also-rans. According to U.S. News’ 2023-2024 MBA ranking, Stanford Graduate School of Business now ranks sixth in a tie with Dartmouth Tuck; Harvard Business School continues to languish in fifth place for the third consecutive year, while Wharton slips to the third position from first behind both No. 1 Chicago Booth and No. 2 Northwestern Kellogg.

The big news at the top of the new U.S. News ranking, however, is the upward movement of Dartmouth College’s Tuck School of Business. The school jumped five places to sixth, up from 11th a year ago, largely the result of U.S. News‘ decision to increase the emphasis on outcome measures and to reduce the weight it places on reputation.

Notable changes among the top schools include the falling out of the Top Ten by both Columbia Business School and UC-Berkeley Haas. MBA programs at both of those schools fell by three places to rank 11th. Meantime, the University of Southern California’s Marshall School and Emory University’s Goizueta Business School both climbed four spots to rank 15th and 17th, respectively.

For the very first time in a quarter of a century of rankings, Columbia Business School has captured first place in the Financial Times Global MBA ranking. But the biggest bombshell in the new 2023 ranking is the complete disappearance of The Wharton School, which claimed top honors last year. It’s the most glaring of many surprises on FT ranking which is celebrating its 25th iteration since launching in 1999.

The Financial Times tossed Wharton out of its ranking after it failed to reach the minimum threshold of responses to its alumni survey. While other MBA programs have suffered a similar fate over the years, that has never happened to as prominent an MBA program as Wharton, particularly because the FT‘s survey requirement is a low bar to overcome for a school with ample resources to track and keep in touch with its alums. Wharton’s absence is an embarrassment for both the school and the Financial Times, particularly for a school that has won more No. 1 places on the FT lists than any other business school (see below table). Wharton’s MBA program has topped this list 11 out of the 25 times it has been published. Wharton’s inability to generate enough responses is a sign of the lingering resentment and anger among alumni who believe the school poorly managed the pandemic.

Yet, there are plenty of other surprises on the list. Only four of the M7 business schools made the Top Ten: Columbia in first, Stanford and Harvard tied in fourth place, while Northwestern Kellogg took ninth. INSEAD lands in second, while IESE Business School in Spain takes third place just ahead of both HBS and the GSB. Italy’s SDA Bocconi, UC-Berkeley Haas and Cornell University’s Johnson Graduate School of Business all make notable jumps into the Top Ten.

Jay Bhandari applied to three of the world’s most elite business schools, Harvard Business School, Stanford Graduate School of Business, and the Wharton School at the University of Pennsylvania, in round 1 of the 2022-2023 cycle. Between them, they are among the most selective B-schools in the world, with acceptance rates between 8% and 23%.

Bhandari got into all three.

How did he do it? Was there something he did that can be emulated by another applicant? Can his success be copied?

Poets&Quants sat down with Bhandari to get the answers — to help anyone thinking about applying to business school this fall.

In spring 2022, Poets&Quants reported that the window of opportunity to get into a “reach” business school in the United States had narrowed dramatically. Applications were up, acceptance rates were down, and yield — the percentage of admits who actually enroll — was on the rise across the board, all of which suggested that the leading MBA programs had fully recovered from the coronavirus pandemic and were returning to their normal, highly selective selves.

That was an assessment based on 2021 data. With 2022 data available in spring 2023 with the release of the U.S. News MBA ranking, it’s clear that declarations of “the window” closing were a bit premature.

At the elite B-schools of the top 50 U.S. MBA programs as ranked by Poets&Quants, acceptance rates have climbed back up, meaning more applicants are gaining admission even as class sizes have shrunk (in some cases severely). These elite schools (including all of the M7 schools), where applications plummeted in the 2021-2022 cycle, responded by admitting significantly more applicants (and watching their yield slip as more of those applicants enjoyed the luxury of choosing other schools).

If you ever doubted the ROI of an MBA, 2022 should dispel them — though after 2021, you’d be forgiven for having those doubts.

Starting salaries for MBAs graduating from the top 30 business schools flat-lined between 2020, the first year of the coronavirus pandemic, and 2021. But a year later, salaries and signing bonuses are looking robust, with new school records aplenty, whether those B-schools measure in averages or medians.

In 2020, the average starting salary at 18 schools that reported means was $135,874; a year later, that number had actually declined by 0.6% to $135,098. Not good!

But in 2022, the average at 17 schools — minus Dartmouth College’s Tuck School of Business, which switched last year to reporting medians — was $147,648, up $12,550 or 9.3%. Indeed, the MBA had made a dramatic comeback.

U.S. college enrollment numbers are finally rising after years of decline, though the number of first-year students is still down overall since the Covid-19 pandemic. But by one key measure, higher education in the U.S. is thriving: It is still the preferred destination of a huge and growing population of young people around the world who hope to climb the socioeconomic ladder to a better life.

U.S. State Department data show that U.S. colleges have largely rebounded from the Covid enrollment slump: In the first nine months of 2023, the U.S. issued over 372,000 F-1 student visas, compared with 335,000 for the same period of 2022. Thats 11% growth. According to Sasha Ramani, chief strategist at MPOWER Financing, a leading international student loan lender, the U.S. is on track to issue over 460,000 visas during 2023.

“The story in American higher education is empty seats in classrooms,” Ramani tells Poets&Quants. “There are fewer American students in their late teens and twenties who are at university-going age. There’s actually a lot of room to fill those seats with international students, since we also need to fill jobs in healthcare, high-tech, manufacturing — the growth areas in the American labor force.”

Who is Tyler Kelley? That’s tough to pin down in a few words. A first-generation student who grew up in a low-income home headed by a single parent? That’s where he started. The student president of the University of Virginia’s Darden School who’ll be joining McKinsey & Company after graduation? That’s where he is now. In between, Kelley was named the Outstanding Male Leader for Bloomington, Indiana, and won the heart of the eventual first runner-up for Mrs. America.

Come May, Kelley can add another feat to the list: Darden MBA (to go along with his MEd in Education Innovation).

Kelley describes himself as a “storyteller” who seeks to “build bridges and empower others” – an example of someone who “pushed past [the] odds.” More than that, Kelley is a Renaissance Man who embraces leadership and pursues service. In the process, he has fostered an environment where everyone feels “seen, heard, valued, and supported.” This track record of elevating talent and building consensus makes Kelley a force among the Class of 2023.

How would ChatGPT rank business schools? And how accurate would a list of full-time MBA programs actually be from the AI chatbot?

To put it to the test, we asked the former question to get at the latter query. The result?

Naming the top MBA programs was too complex a task for ChatGPT-4. Though the artificial intelligence program that is all the talk of the technosphere generated a list of reputable programs, the rankings were contextually vague and inconsistently founded upon further interrogation. Some information the AI chatbot identified as its ranking evidence was plainly false. ChatGPT also changed ranking placements in different answers with no real sense of justification, but one always remained first. By and large, ChatGPT’s ranking is more a reflection of a business school’s longstanding reputation, rather than a revealing list that uncovers MBA programs that are more likely to slip through the cracks.

ChatGPT named Harvard Business School the best program in the world. But while HBS is undoubtedly a world-class school, it has been languishing in the rankings lately, generally situated somewhere in the top five but not No. 1 in any reputable list since 2020. Harvard has ranked fifth in Poet&Quants’ aggregate ranking the last two years; in 2023, The Financial Times named HBS’ MBA program the third best, while U.S. News & World Report ranked it fifth in 2022; the latter’s 2023 ranking is due in mid-April.

For the fifth straight year, Stanford Graduate School of Business came out on top of the 2023 Bloomberg Businessweek MBA ranking published today (Sept. 13). But the more surprising news on this year’s list is the continued rankings slump for Harvard Business School and the University of Pennsylvania’s Wharton School, widely regarded as the two other business schools that form the triumvirate at the top of the business education pecking order.

Harvard sunk to sixth place, falling four spots from last year, while Wharton slid to eighth, losing one notch from its seventh-place ranking a year earlier. It is HBS’ lowest ranking from Businessweek since 2014 when the school’s MBA program ranked eighth. The last time Harvard Business School took first place was in 2017. This year’s position for Wharton was its worst since 2021 when Wharton’s MBA program was ranked ninth by Businessweek.

With the two powerhouse MBA programs failing to make the Top Five, several other highly prominent business schools gladly took their place. Rounding out the Top Five was No. 2 Chicago Booth, tied in third are Dartmouth Tuck and UVA Darden, and No. 5 Columbia Business School. Northwestern University’s Kellogg School placed seventh, slipping three positions, while the University of Michigan’s Ross School of Business was ninth and MIT Sloan finished tenth.

If you stare long enough at columns of MBA salary figures, the numbers start to run together, becoming a blur. It’s a form of semantic satiation where even as you search for trends and distinctions, the data become a meaningless blob of numbers, and your mind zones out.

Fortunately, there’s a cure. Nothing breaks the spell faster than a juicy seven-figure number.

In the mountain of salary and bonus stats released in conjunction with U.S. News‘ annual ranking, two graduates of Harvard Business School’s MBA Class of 2022 earn special notice. Even as HBS took the prize for highest MBA salary for a U.S. citizen, a cool $550,000, one of Harvard’s international MBAs nearly doubled up his classmate, reporting a $1 million starting salary at a finance/accounting job based in the U.S. Northeast. Both of these HBS grads’ salaries dwarf the highest salaries reported in 2021.

$1 million is a special number, a pinnacle rarely reached but always dreamed of by elite MBA students, and it’s no surprise to see someone from Harvard reach it. Yet Harvard did not corner the market on flashy numbers in 2022. Six schools reported high U.S. salaries of $300K or more, and four reported the same for foreign graduates. Bonuses of the eyebrow-raising variety were abundant as well. One international student at Hawaii Manoa Shidler College of Business — a school with 14 total students in its latest MBA class — reported a $200K sign-on bonus, and a graduate at Michigan State Broad College of Business reported a bonus of $107K. The latter student was, again, a non-U.S. citizen.

The standard measure of success for business schools is how well they place their MBAs three months after graduation: how many get job offers, and how many accept them. This fall, at school after school, placement rates are down: At Yale School of Management, by more than 4 percentage points in both offers and acceptances; at Chicago Booth School of Business, by a couple of points in each measure; and at Dartmouth College Tuck School of Business, by 2 points in each. Offers and acceptances were likewise down at Michigan Ross School of Business, Duke Fuqua School of Business, Cornell Johnson Graduate School of Management, and every other top B-school to release employment data so far.Nowhere were they down by more than Harvard Business School. Harvard on Wednesday (November 29) published Class of 2023 employment data showing that 86% of this year's grads received job offers 90 days after graduation, down from 95% one year ago, and 80% accepted, down 10 percentage points from last year's 90%.That’s one in five Harvard MBAs unemployed three months after graduating — as strong a sign of a tough jobs market as you’ll find anywhere."This year’s slow hiring market created unique dynamics as students with deferred start dates sought gap employment or alternative full-time roles," Kristin Fitzpatrick, HBS's managing director of MBA Career & Professional Development, tells Poets&Quants, "and more students than usual pursued post-grad internships, some of which have since converted to full-time roles."

