Reviewed: Apple HomePod goes stereo and multi-room

When the Apple HomePod “smart speaker” debuted in February, there were some big fat reasons not to buy it. For example:

You can voice-command it to play music only from Apple’s own music service ($10 a month)—not Spotify, Pandora, or any other service.

It costs $350, far more than the similar smart speaker from Sonos ($200).

It requires an iPhone or iPad to operate.

Siri isn’t nearly as smart as Amazon’s Alexa or Google’s Assistant. (Isn’t Apple sick of hearing that? Why doesn’t it make Siri-smartening a priority?)

Unlike its rivals from Sonos and Google, you couldn’t set up two HomePods as a stereo pair. You also couldn’t set them up in different rooms of the house and direct them by voice (“Hey Siri, play Barry White in the bedroom”).

With the arrival of a software update (iOS 11.4), you can take that last bullet off the list. Stereo pairing and multi-room audio have now come to the HomePod, courtesy of a technology that Apple calls AirPlay 2. The update also brings calendar commands to the HomePod’s Siri version.

And here’s the happy news for the true-blue Applehead: it works great.

Stereo HomePods

The key to operating two HomePods is an iOS app called Home. It’s Apple’s central app for managing smart-home gadgets.

Once you’ve set up your two HomePods (or more, you wealthy thing), their icons show up in this app. Long-press one, and then hit Details, to open its details screen. Here, you can change its name (“Living room,” “Mancave,” or whatever)—and this is also where the “Create stereo pair” button appears (below, left). (If, during setup, you indicate that two HomePods are already in the same room, the app offers to stereo-pair them.)

Once you’ve chosen the second speaker, a little diagram (below, right) lets you tap to indicate which one you’d like to be the right channel, and which to be the left.

HomePods have always sounded fantastic. Reasonable people can disagree on whether or not it’s the best sounding smart speaker on the market (see my blind listening panel here), but few complain about its sound quality.

But in stereo—ooh, man. Yes, obviously, there’s twice as much sonic power now. But there’s more to it than that; the sum of the two speakers sounds somehow greater than its parts. The clean, musical bass, already a HomePod specialty, blossoms.

Apple’s breathless website says that “A HomePod stereo pair works in concert to instantly create a wider, more immersive soundstage with a significantly bigger sweet spot than traditional stereo speakers. Each HomePod automatically detects its placement in the room and precisely adjusts the music in balance with the other, from the very first song it plays.”

Well, whatever. Basically, stereo HomePods sound terrific.

