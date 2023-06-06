Reviewed-approved Bose QuietComfort noise-canceling headphones and earbuds are on sale

Save $50 on Reviewed-approved Bose noise-canceling headphones and earbuds at Amazon.

Shopping for the best headphone deals? Whether dad needs a new pair of earbuds for Father's Day or you're in the market for some over-the-ear headphones for yourself, Amazon is always the place to go. Right now, the online retailer has quality deals on some Reviewed-approved Bose headphones and earbuds you won't want to miss.

Not all headphones are created equal, but Bose is synonymous with excellent sound quality. Today, Amazon has the Reviewed-approved Bose QuietComfort 45 noise-canceling headphones available for $50 off. Our reviewers even called the headphones the “rightful [heirs] to the noise-canceling throne.” We decided that the Bose QC45 headphones were worth the typical price of $329 thanks to the impressive battery life (up to 24 hours with ANC) and straight-forward functionality. Now, with a $50 discount, we're totally sold on these Bose headphones.

If earbuds are more your style, Amazon also has the Bose QuietComfort Earbuds II available for a $50 discount, ringing up at $249. Our tester actually said that these Bose buds offer "noise canceling that meets or beats every pair of headphones we’ve tested, period." Bose recently updated the tech so if one earbud runs out of power you can continue to use the other. With incredible sound quality, a slim design for a comfortable fit and a $50 discount, this Amazon deal is a clear winner.

Whether you want a pair of headphones or earbuds that offer exquisite comfort as well as a great listening experience, these are two of the best Amazon deals on Bose devices available today.

