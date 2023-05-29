The Reviewed-approved Casper mattress is on sale for under $1,000 this Memorial Day

The Reviewed-approved Casper mattress is on sale for under $1,000. Shop the Memorial Day sale today.

— Recommendations are independently chosen by Reviewed’s editors. Purchases you make through our links may earn us and our publishing partners a commission.

Mattress shopping can be a long and expensive process, so it's a dream come true when major mattress sales come along. Thankfully Casper is offering some amazing Memorial Day discounts on its stellar collection of mattresses—right now, you can get 25% off all mattresses, pillows and sheets, including first-time discounts on brand-new mattresses.

Shop the Casper mattress sale

Casper is hosting a huge mattress sale with up to $1,050 off mattress and bedding bundles. The Memorial Day discounts apply to the brand's entire suite of mattresses. One of the best deals right now is on the Casper Original mattress in a queen size. Typically $1,295, you can get the Reviewed-approved sleeper for just $1,036, saving you 20%.

$1,036 at Casper (Save $300)

► Memorial Day deals: 60+ best deals to shop for Memorial Day 2023

► Amazon deals: 130+ best Amazon Memorial Day deals to shop today

For even greater savings, check out The Casper, which is on sale for the first time ever. This newly released mattress is already wallet-friendly, retailing at $995 for a queen. But during the sale, you can snag this mattress for $796, or about $200 off. We haven't yet tested The Casper, but it's currently in our sleep labs undergoing evaluation.

$796 at Casper (Save $199)

For the complete package, consider the Best Selling Bundle with Original Mattress, typically listed for $1,743 in its queen size but now available for $1,307.25 during the sale. The bundle features the Casper Original mattress, the Casper Foundation box spring and a waterproof mattress protector. We tested Casper's flagship mattress and found it did a solid job of giving an undisturbed sleep. Our testers also noted how it cushioned their landing when they flopped down on the bed (as we all do at the end of the day). Even Reviewed's editor-in-chief, Dave Kender, tried the Casper Original and called it "just the right mattress for me—and very likely, for you as well."

Here's the deal: Subscribe to our Perks and Rec newsletter for daily savings on all the things you want and need.

The mattress isn't a bundle's only selling point. Casper says the Foundation box spring can be assembled with ease in mere minutes, not even needing any tools to bring everything together. The brand says the box spring is made from solid wood and has slats placed four inches apart for the best possible support. As for the mattress protector, Casper says it can keep your sleeper unharmed by liquids and dirt. It can securely hug any mattress up to 16 inches deep while being made from materials that don't crinkle and make annoying sounds when you move.

► Memorial Day mattress sales: Shop the best discounts from Purple, Leesa, Mattress Firm

Discover new levels of comfort with Casper mattress bundles that you can get for wallet-friendly prices right now! Shop this Memorial Day sale before these prices drift away.

Shop the Casper mattress sale

The product experts at Reviewed have all your shopping needs covered. Follow Reviewed on Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, TikTok or Flipboard for the latest deals, product reviews and more.

Prices were accurate at the time this article was published but may change over time.

This article originally appeared on Reviewed: Casper Memorial Day mattress sale: Shop Casper mattresses for under $1,000