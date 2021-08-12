U.S. markets open in 19 minutes

  • S&P Futures

    4,438.00
    -2.50 (-0.06%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    35,390.00
    +18.00 (+0.05%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    14,989.75
    -29.75 (-0.20%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    2,248.20
    -0.50 (-0.02%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    69.01
    -0.24 (-0.35%)
     

  • Gold

    1,746.20
    -4.20 (-0.24%)
     

  • Silver

    23.25
    -0.24 (-1.03%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1737
    -0.0008 (-0.07%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.3670
    +0.0280 (+2.09%)
     

  • Vix

    16.17
    -0.62 (-3.69%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3838
    -0.0030 (-0.22%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    110.5150
    +0.0970 (+0.09%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    44,648.95
    -1,417.19 (-3.08%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    1,114.13
    -17.70 (-1.56%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,202.25
    -17.89 (-0.25%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    28,015.02
    -55.49 (-0.20%)
     
JUST IN:

New weekly jobless claims met expectations

Another 375,000 Americans filed unemployment claims last week

ReviewTrackers Takes Lead After Launching New Partner Platform

·3 min read

CHICAGO, Aug. 12, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- With a surging agency and reseller partner base, ReviewTrackers has launched new offerings to provide partners with even more industry-leading reputation management and insights tools.

ReviewTrackers Logo (PRNewsfoto/ReviewTrackers)
ReviewTrackers Logo (PRNewsfoto/ReviewTrackers)

20% of local SEO is directly impacted by reviews. See why partners are flocking to ReviewTrackers' partner platform.

ReviewTrackers, the leader in extracting consumer and competitor insights from feedback and reviews, is launching an enhanced partner platform, enabling their agency and tech partners to grow faster with sales enablement and automation to drive customer engagement and longer customer retention.

Learn more about ReviewTrackers' partner platform and tools, and see how to grow your business and retain more clients.

Recent studies show how reputation management is a key factor of a business' acquisition and retention strategies. Partners of ReviewTrackers can see:

  • 93% of consumers say that online reviews influenced their purchase decisions (Qualtrics)

  • 44.6% are more likely to visit a local business if the owner responds to negative reviews (ReviewTrackers)

  • 20% of local SEO is directly impacted by reviews (Search Engine People)

Partners looking to add reputation management services to their offering will find not only is it a value-add for their customers, but it will also put them ahead of their competition, decrease their churn rate, and increase new leads.

In addition to actionable acquisition and retention strategies leveraging reviews, partners can increase the value of their offering by leveraging competitive tools and technology that will help both their business, as well as their clients. 61% of respondents agree on the role competitive intelligence plays in their organization's success (Crayon).

ReviewTrackers offers industry-leading support and guidance to their partners in regards to driving adoption of the new feature set. This is crucial when businesses are looking to add new reputation management tools and services to their company.

You can download their free action plan to get insight into expanding your offering and how to price, package, and sell reputation management services that grow your value and revenue.

Agencies and technology companies that partner with ReviewTrackers can leverage reputation management and key business insights, which will make them invaluable to help their clients acquire and retain more customers. Utilizing resources such as ReviewTrackers' Custom Scorecard Landing Pages and risk management tools, such as score trends dashboards, enable partners to generate more leads and mitigate client risk by keeping tabs on account behavior.

"Our partner platform allows our resellers to increase their overall value and expand their offering," says ReviewTrackers CEO Chris Campbell. "We have created a platform where businesses who want to implement reputation management solutions can do so seamlessly and easily, providing a new level of value to improve customer retention and drive more lead acquisition. "

About ReviewTrackers
ReviewTrackers empowers over 150,000+ business locations to understand their customers better through advanced review and customer feedback technology. ReviewTrackers solutions allow for analyzing, amplifying, and maximizing customer feedback to accelerate customer acquisition and improve customer retention while driving more authentic connections with customers. Follow ReviewTrackers on LinkedIn or Twitter to get updates on their product and company.

CONTACT: marketing@reviewtrackers.com

Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/reviewtrackers-takes-lead-after-launching-new-partner-platform-301352431.html

SOURCE ReviewTrackers

