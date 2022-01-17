U.S. markets closed

ReviR Therapeutics Raises ~$20M in Pre-A Financing

·3 min read

SOUTH SAN FRANCISCO, Calif., Jan. 17, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- ReviR Therapeutics, a South San Francisco based biopharmaceutical company, completed a Pre-A financing round with ~$20M.

The funds will be used to advance the company's voyageR discovery platform, which integrates machine learning and RNA exploration at scale to identify novel RNA targets and RNA-targeting small molecule drugs. Launched in May 2021, ReviR's mission is to harness machine learning as well as advanced RNA technologies in order to develop novel medicines for treating human disease.

The round was led by 5Y Capital (formerly Morningside Venture Capital) and CDH Investments, with participation from additional investors, including Shunwei Capital, Sky9 Capital, and Tiantu Capital.

"ReviR aims to establish a world-class RNA therapeutics company empowered by AI and a deeper understanding of the complex life cycle of RNA. This Pre-A financing allows us to expand our existing research team of ~25 wet/dry lab scientists and to further develop our AI-driven target and drug discovery platforms," said Peng Yue, Ph.D., co-founder and CEO of ReviR.

"Combined with high-throughput experimental assays, the application of AI and computation is re-defining drug discovery and development," said Ted Jing, ReviR board member and 5Y Capital managing director. "RNA-focused therapeutics is a new but exciting area. I believe the drug discovery experience and technical knowhow of ReviR's team uniquely positions them to fully explore this new opportunity."

"The drug discovery and development process is becoming more data-centric especially in this new era of RNA-targeting therapeutics," said Dan Liu, partner of CDH Investments. "The founding team of ReviR has broad experiences in the fields of RNA biology and AI. We are confident that ReviR will become a world-leading RNA technology company and discover treatments for challenging human diseases by focusing on RNA."

About ReviR Therapeutics

  • ReviR Therapeutics aims to build a world-leading RNA research and development organization by harnessing advanced machine learning technology and innovative RNA techniques. Presently, ReviR has adopted three key strategies:

  • Invent and build technologies to unlock first-in-class medicines for the treatment of cancer, rare genetic disorders, and infectious diseases

  • Decipher disease relevant structural and functional RNA motifs by integrating human genetic data, functional genomics, and AI

  • Integrate Machine Learning tools and advanced the mechanistic understanding of the RNA life cycle at scale in order to deliver transformative therapies for millions of patients

  • ReviR Therapeutics was founded in South San Francisco in 2021. The company's core team includes experts in the fields of RNA biology, cancer/rare genetic/infectious diseases, Machine learning/computational biology, small molecule drug discovery, multinational pharmaceutical companies, and world-renowned medical research centers.

About 5Y Capital
5Y Capital (formerly Morningside Venture Capital) is a private equity and venture capital firm with a mission to better the world by supporting entrepreneurs to build great companies. Today, 5Y Capital manages over US$5 billion in capital from global investors, including world-renowned sovereign wealth funds, endowments, foundations, family offices, and fund of funds.

About CDH Investments
Established in 2002, CDH Investments is one of today's leading Asian-focused alternative investment fund managers, with over US$25.7 billion in assets under management.

About Shunwei Capital
Shunwei Capital is a premier venture capital firm specializing in early to growth stage investments in disruptive businesses, managing over US$5 billion in funds.

About Sky9 Capital
Sky9 Capital is a leading venture capital fund dedicated to supporting disruptive technologies and outstanding innovators in driving change and creating a positive impact on society, the environment, and individual lives. Since 2011, the team has managed a number of funds, with total assets under management of nearly US$2 billion.

About Tiantu Capital
Founded in 2002, Tiantu Capital is one of the earliest professional institutions engaged in equity investment in Asia. At this time, Tiantu Capital has accumulated more than US$3 billion in funds under management.

Cision
Cision

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/revir-therapeutics-raises-20m-in-pre-a-financing-301462251.html

SOURCE ReviR Therapeutics

