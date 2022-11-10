U.S. markets closed

REVISED TIME - Canacol Energy Ltd. Will Hold Conference Call on Friday, November 11, 2022 at 11am ET


Canacol Energy Ltd.

CALGARY, Alberta, Nov. 10, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Canacol Energy Ltd. ("Canacol" or the "Corporation") (TSX:CNE; OTCQX:CNNEF; BVC:CNEC) will announce its third quarter 2022 financial results on Thursday, November 10, 2022, after the market closure. Senior Management will hold a Conference Call to discuss results on Friday, November 11, 2022 at 9:00 a.m. MT / 11:00 a.m. ET, one hour later than previously announced.

The conference call may be accessed by dial in or via webcast:

Pre-register for the Conference Call:

https://dpregister.com/sreg/10172053/f4c23d4c05

Dial In Toll Free:

1-844-784-1724

Participant International Dial In:

1-412-317-6716

Canada Toll Free:

1-866-450-4696

Colombia Toll Free:

01800-9-156803

UK Toll Free:

08082389064

Webcast link:

https://event.choruscall.com/mediaframe/webcast.html?webcastid=8QEAui2A

All remarks made during the conference call will be current at the time of the call and may not be updated to reflect subsequent material developments.

Third quarter 2022 financial results will be available through the Investor Relations section of the company’s website. A replay of the webcast will be available on our website until November 18, 2022. The transcript of the webcast will be posted on the website within five days after the call is completed.

About Canacol

Canacol is a natural gas exploration and production company with operations focused in Colombia. The Corporation's common stock trades on the Toronto Stock Exchange, the OTCQX in the United States of America, and the Colombia Stock Exchange under ticker symbol CNE, CNNEF, and CNEC, respectively.

This press release contains certain forward-looking statements within the meaning of applicable securities law. Forward looking statements are frequently characterized by words such as “plan”, “expect”, “project”, “target”, “intend”, “believe”, “anticipate”, “estimate” and other similar words, or statements that certain events or conditions “may” or “will” occur, including without limitation statements relating to estimated production rates from the Corporation’s properties and intended work programs and associated timelines. Forward-looking statements are based on the opinions and estimates of management at the date the statements are made and are subject to a variety of risks and uncertainties and other factors that could cause actual events or results to differ materially from those projected in the forward-looking statements. The Corporation cannot assure that actual results will be consistent with these forward looking statements. They are made as of the date hereof and are subject to change and the Corporation assumes no obligation to revise or update them to reflect new circumstances, except as required by law.

CONTACT: For more information please contact:         Investor Relations South America: +571.621.1747 IR-SA@canacolenergy.com Global: +1.403.561.1648 IR-GLOBAL@canacolenergy.com http://www.canacolenergy.com


    Shares of four of the Dow Jones Industrial Average's components are seeing price gains of more than $10, which are adding more than 400 points to the price-weighted index. Shares of Home Depot Inc. powered up $24.01, or 8.4%, to add 158 points to the Dow's price; Microsoft Corp. rose $13.78, or 6.1% to provide a 91-point boost; Goldman Sachs Group Inc. gained $11.93, or 3.3%, to add 79 points; and Salesforce Inc. climbed $11.25, or 7.9%, to add 74 points. Combined, those stocks were adding 402 p