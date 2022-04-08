U.S. markets closed

  • S&P 500

    4,488.28
    -11.93 (-0.27%)
     

  • Dow 30

    34,721.12
    +137.55 (+0.40%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    13,711.00
    -186.30 (-1.34%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    1,994.56
    -15.24 (-0.76%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    97.90
    +1.87 (+1.95%)
     

  • Gold

    1,950.40
    +12.60 (+0.65%)
     

  • Silver

    24.91
    +0.17 (+0.69%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0875
    -0.0008 (-0.08%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    2.7130
    +0.0610 (+2.30%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3038
    -0.0038 (-0.29%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    124.3200
    +0.3500 (+0.28%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    42,414.39
    -1,217.18 (-2.79%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    1,004.16
    -18.44 (-1.80%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,669.56
    +117.75 (+1.56%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    26,985.80
    +97.23 (+0.36%)
     

REVISED - TransUnion Observes Travel and Leisure Industry Fastest Growing Target for Fraudsters in Canada

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
TransUnion
·5 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • TRU
    Watchlist
TransUnion
TransUnion

TransUnion study reveals the rate of suspected digital fraud attempts across industries coming from Canada increased 21% from 2020 to 2021

  • Suspected digital fraud attempt rate from Canada increased 88% from 2019 to 2021

  • Nearly four in 10 (40%) Canadians stated they have been targeted by a digital fraud from Oct. 2021 to Jan. 2022

  • 43% of Canadians stated they conduct the majority of their transactions online

  • Concerns about fraud is one of the top reasons Canadians say they abandon online shopping carts (41%)

  • The suspected digital fraud rate for transactions coming from Canada in the travel and leisure industry increased 116% from 2020 to 2021

  • The suspected digital fraud rate for transactions coming from Canada in gaming and financial services increased 85% and 74% from 2020 to 2021, respectively

TORONTO, April 08, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Fraudsters are continuing to seek out industries that are seeing an immense growth in transactions. According to TransUnion’s 2022 Global Digital Fraud Trends Report, the travel and leisure industry saw the largest growth in the percentage of digital fraud for transactions coming from Canada in 2021 with an increase of 116.0% year-over-year (YoY)1. This became especially prevalent as economies normalized from the height of the pandemic and Canadians began to travel again. Gaming (85%) and financial services (74%) were the second and third industries with the largest growth in the rate of suspected digital fraud attempts coming from Canada.

According to TransUnion’s recent survey, more than one in four Canadians (43%) stated that they conduct between 51 – 100% of their transactions online, including retail, finance and business. As consumer adoption of digital channels continued to accelerate, the rate for all types of suspected digital fraud attempts from Canada increased 21.5% YoY from 2020 to 2021 and 88% from 2019 to 2021. This is much higher than the increase in suspected digital fraud attempts globally at 9% and 52% respectively. Furthermore, according to TransUnion’s recent survey, four in 10 (40%) Canadians stated that they have been targeted by a digital fraud scheme and nearly nine in 10 (89%) Canadians are concerned about falling victim to digital fraud.

“As Canadians shifted from brick-and-mortar retailers to e-commerce platforms over the course of the pandemic, fraudsters gravitated toward where consumers were increasingly spending both time and money,” said Patrick Boudreau, head of identity management and fraud solutions at TransUnion Canada. “Fraud continues to impact a variety of different business sectors and fraudsters are always looking for the next opportunity. It’s more important than ever for businesses to be vigilant and to take pre-emptive measures to better serve customers and protect their bottom line.”

Concern around security is top-of-mind for Canadian consumers when it comes to their digital experience.

  • 91% of Canadians stated that confidence that their personal data will not be compromised is important when choosing who to transact with online;

  • 67% stated that fraud concerns would cause them not to return to a website;

  • 41% stated that a top reason for abandoning online shopping carts is due to fraud concerns;

  • 26% cited concern around not having enough security on the site is a top reason for abandoning their cart.

Top Industries Targeted by Suspected Digital Fraud – Canada vs. Global

Globally, financial services and travel and leisure ranked as the top two industries with the largest growth in the rate of suspected digital fraud attempts from 2020 to 2021. Digital fraud in the travel and leisure sector saw the greatest YoY increase and grew 68.4% with credit card fraud as the predominant type – which is where a customer uses a fake or stolen credit card for a purchase, resulting in a chargeback to the site.

Year-over-Year Growth Rates of Digital Fraud Attempts (2020 – 2021)

Industries Affected by Fraud

Canada

Global

Travel and Leisure

116%

68%

Gaming

85%

33%

Financial Services

74%

34%

Logistics

30%

-36%

Retail

22%

-11%

Digital fraud in financial services remains a prime target for fraudulent activity worldwide and grew 33.5% YoY, making it an increasing area of concern for businesses and consumers alike. The number one fraud type in financial services is true identity fraud – where the victim is a real person and a fraudster uses a stolen identity to commit fraudulent transactions. As such, many financial institutions have taken steps to put greater security measures and authentication solutions in place, especially since digital banking is regarded as the industry standard.

TransUnion came to its conclusions about fraud against businesses based on intelligence from billions of transactions and more than 40,000 websites and apps contained in its flagship identity proofing, risk-based authentication and fraud analytics solution suite – TransUnion TruValidate™. The percent or rate of suspected digital fraud attempts are those that TruValidate customers either denied or reviewed due to fraudulent indicators compared to all transactions it assessed for fraud.

For more information and insights on global fraud trends, please download the report.

About TransUnion (NYSE: TRU)
TransUnion is a global information and insights company that makes trust possible in the modern economy. We do this by providing an actionable picture of each person so they can be reliably represented in the marketplace. As a result, businesses and consumers can transact with confidence and achieve great things. We call this Information for Good.® TransUnion provides solutions that help create economic opportunity, great experiences and personal empowerment for hundreds of millions of people in more than 30 countries. Our customers in Canada comprise some of the nation’s largest banks and card issuers, and TransUnion is a major credit reporting, fraud, and analytics solutions provider across the finance, retail, telecommunications, utilities, government and insurance sectors.

Contact

Fiona Bang

Ketchum PR Canada

E-mail

Fiona.Bang@ketchum.com

Telephone

647-680-2885

1 The percent or rate of suspected or risky fraudulent digital transaction attempts are based on those that TransUnion customers receiving TruValidate services have either denied or reviewed due to fraudulent indicators compared to all transactions it assessed for fraud.


Recommended Stories

  • How Much Interest Does $2 Million Pay Monthly?

    For older Americans, living off the interest and returns of your retirement account is how retirement is structured. The goal is that by the time you hit your late 60s you will ideally have enough saved up to coast indefinitely. … Continue reading → The post How Much Interest Does $2 Million Pay Monthly? appeared first on SmartAsset Blog.

  • Why Nvidia Stock Continued to Slump on Friday

    Shares of Nvidia (NASDAQ: NVDA) continued to tumble on Friday, falling as much as 4.5%. While the stock was no doubt caught up in the broader market downdraft, bearish comments by a Wall Street analyst about the state of the industry added further pressure to the share price. Truist analyst William Stein painted a bleak picture for the semiconductor industry, at least in the near term, according to The Fly.

  • J.P. Morgan Says There’s Room for Over 90% Gains in These 2 Stocks

    We’ve wrapped up the first week of April, and it feels like the April Fools’ pranks are still with us. Market headwinds have multiplied and receded, all at once. Covering the macro situation from banking giant JPMorgan, global market strategist Marko Kolanovic writes: “Equities risk-reward is not as poor as it is currently fashionable to believe... While the exogenous geopolitical crisis continues to present a binary set of outcomes, the activity momentum ahead of this shock was resilient, even

  • Giannis Antetokounmpo Put His Money in 50 Banks Until Bucks Owner Helped Him Invest

    (Bloomberg) -- Milwaukee Bucks superstar Giannis Antetokounmpo had more banks than letters in his name before Avenue Capital Group founder Marc Lasry stepped in. Most Read from BloombergCanada to Ban Foreigners From Buying Homes as Prices SoarMocked as ‘Rubble’ by Biden, Russia’s Ruble Roars BackPutin Army Regroups for Ukraine Showdown After Invasion SetbackRussia Sidesteps Sanctions to Supply Energy to Willing WorldIf Stocks Don’t Fall, the Fed Needs to Force ThemThe National Basketball Associa

  • Nvidia, AMD, and Intel Price Targets Are Cut. This Analyst Sees Semiconductor Demand Slowing.

    Semiconductor stocks have soared over the last few quarters, driven higher by robust demand for chips amid a global supply shortage. “On Wednesday afternoon we learned of a sudden negative shift in demand signals from a wide swath of computer, consumer, and communications OEMs [original equipment manufacturer] to at least some of their semi suppliers,” he wrote in a research note. While a single-quarter adjustment or a temporary headwind was possible, he was concerned that “a combination of just enough demand destruction and just enough additional supply is leading to a traditional cyclical downturn.”

  • Early signs of cooling housing market seen in some U.S. cities, Redfin says

    There are early signs of a cooldown in some of the hottest corners of the U.S. housing market, Redfin said in a report on Friday, a fresh indication that high house prices and rising mortgage rates are cutting into homebuyer demand. Among those early tells, according to Redfin: Google searches for "homes for sale" dropped by double digits in Baltimore, Boston, San Francisco and Los Angeles in the second week of March from a year earlier; tours of homes for sale in California were down 21% as of March 31 from the first week of 2022, data from ShowingTime shows; Redfin agents in San Francisco, Los Angeles, Washington DC, Boston and Seattle reported a drop in requests for homebuying help at the start of this year compared with last year, even as requests nationwide surged; and agents in California say they are seeing fewer offers on each home than previously.

  • Want $1 Million in Retirement? Invest $250,000 in These 3 Stocks and Wait a Decade

    Since 2020, many investors have developed exceptionally high expectations for the stock market because of the jaw-dropping performances of some companies. Fulgent Genetics (NASDAQ: FLGT), for example, gave investors over 763% returns from the start of 2020 to March 2021. Roku (NASDAQ: ROKU) has certainly been an underwhelming performer, falling 68% over the past year.

  • 3 Surefire Warren Buffett Stocks That Are Screaming Buys in April

    When Berkshire Hathaway (NYSE: BRK.A)(NYSE: BRK.B) CEO Warren Buffett speaks, Wall Street and investors pay close attention. Since taking the helm as CEO of Berkshire in 1965, Buffett has overseen the creation of more than $760 billion in shareholder value. In terms of percentages, the aggregate value of Berkshire Hathaway's Class A shares (BRK.A) is up 4,184,213% since 1965.

  • Why Novavax Stock Dropped 23.6% This Week

    The company is still waiting for the FDA to give Emergency Use Authorization for its COVID-19 vaccine.

  • 3 of the Safest Dividend Stocks That Can Help You Crush Inflation

    These income stocks, with yields ranging from 2.3% to 7.1%, can put historically high inflation in its place.

  • Dow Jones Rallies; New Warren Buffett Stock Explodes; Tesla Gains Amid Cyber Rodeo

    The Dow Jones rallied as the stock market tried to find its footing. A Warren Buffett stock shot up while Tesla stock raced into the green.

  • 10 Consumer Technology Stocks to Invest In According to Ken Fisher

    In this piece, we will take a look at the top ten consumer technology stocks to invest in according to Ken Fisher’s Fisher Asset Management. If you want to skip the details about Mr. Fisher and his hedge fund and want to jump ahead to the top five stocks in this list, then head on […]

  • NYC Won’t Open Wells Fargo Accounts Over Racial Disparities

    (Bloomberg) -- New York City vowed not to open any new bank accounts with Wells Fargo & Co. after a Bloomberg News investigation found the bank approved Black homeowners seeking to refinance mortgages in the pandemic at a far lower rate than White ones. Most Read from BloombergUkraine Update: Deripaska, Putin’s Daughters Hit by EU SanctionsDHL Jet Skids Off Runway, Breaks Up After Emergency LandingCanada to Ban Foreigners From Buying Homes as Prices SoarMocked as ‘Rubble’ by Biden, Russia’s Rubl

  • Bitcoin 2022 Conference: Peter Thiel calls Warren Buffett a ‘sociopathic grandpa’

    Yahoo Finance's David Hollerith breaks down the top takeaways from day two at the Bitcoin 2022 conference, including Peter Thiel's remarks on crypto.

  • 6 Investing Mistakes the Ultra Wealthy Don't Make

    Understand who ultra-high-net-worth individuals are and how they invest. Discover which six investment mistakes the ultra-wealthy avoid.

  • AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) Looks Interesting, And It's About To Pay A Dividend

    Regular readers will know that we love our dividends at Simply Wall St, which is why it's exciting to see AbbVie Inc...

  • Is It Better to Take RMD Monthly or Annually?

    After a certain age, you must begin to take minimum withdrawals from your tax-advantaged retirement accounts. The exact amount of this required minimum distribution or RMD is determined by a number of factors, including your age and the amount you … Continue reading → The post Is It Better to Take RMD Monthly or Annually appeared first on SmartAsset Blog.

  • Here is How we Valued PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL) using Relative Metrics

    Since PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL) lost all gains made after the March 2020 drop, we decided to revisit the future profit capacity of the company as well as make a relative value analysis.

  • Cathie Wood Still Sees Bitcoin Heading to $1 Million

    'We think bitcoin has just begun,' she said. Several companies are fighting for digital wallet primacy, Wood said.

  • ‘We are not sure how prepared we are for retirement’ – we are 60 and 61, and don’t know how much longer we can work, have $360,000 in retirement savings and a pension

    HELP ME RETIRE Hello, I am a 61-year-old teacher in Missouri who plans to work 3-4 more years before retiring. Depending on what option my husband and I choose from the Public School Retirement System, we should get between $5,200 – $6,000 per month for the rest of our lives.