Revitalize the Beauty of Chinese National Style

·3 min read

League of Legends joins hands with Jingdezhen Cultural Tourism, Passing on the culture and charm of blue and white porcelain.

JINGDEZHEN, China, Jan. 30, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Countless failures complemented by the close-knit Dragon Kiln Tempering can create unique blue-and-white porcelain. For centuries, the craftsman's skills and spirit have been polished and tempered on and on. In League of Legends, a brand-new story of inheritance and protection is being written by a new group of guardians.

In Tencent's college marketing project of 2022 League of Legends theme skin release, League of Legends released the blue-and-white porcelain theme skin, allowing players worldwide to experience the charm of Chinese porcelain culture more abundantly. At the same time, the MV about blue and white porcelain, which called Sculpting Me, was jointly created by the League of Legends and Jingdezhen Municipal Bureau of Culture Radio Television Press Publication and Tourism, and dedicated to the heroes who have inherited thousands of years of history and firmly guarded the traditional Chinese porcelain culture.

https://video.weibo.com/show?fid=1034:4730324438155359

In the Sculpting Me, different types of kiln such as Zhongzhen Kiln and Gourd Kiln in Jingdezhen Ancient Kiln Folk Customs Expo area, as well as scenes including Gaoling Chinese Village appear in turn, showing people the ancient porcelain industry architecture and the hand-made history of Jingdezhen in Ming and Qing Dynasties. Porcelain and craftsmanship will explore the context of China's millennium ceramic culture together.

https://video.weibo.com/show?fid=1034:4729232623075356

Combined with the launch of this skin, Mr. Xie Xiaoming, a famous modern ceramic artist in China, associate professor of Jingdezhen Ceramic University, and inheritor of Jingdezhen ceramic decoration, revealed the mystery of blue and white porcelain production by interpreting the production process of blue and white porcelain. After thousands of years of development, blue and white porcelain has also presented different appearances in different historical periods. The blue and white porcelain skin of the League of Legends embodies a variety of fine brushwork techniques, porcelain shape, glaze technology and so on, containing the history of blue and white porcelain craftsmanship.

The League of Legends and Jingdezhen Municipal Bureau of Culture Radio Television Press Publication and Tourism have cooperated, aiming to interpret and promote Jingdezhen ceramic culture through the League of Legends IP digitally, promoting the creative transformation and innovative development of ceramic culture. It shows the world what the Jingdezhen heritage is by tourism and sculpture. The charm of ceramics for thousands of years conveys the beauty of the national style of blue and white porcelain and shows the appeal of "China".

The inheritance does not stop, and the culture does not stop. The League of Legends blue and white porcelain series skins combine game skins with Chinese intangible cultural heritage in the way of innovative cultural inheritance, which is a living inheritance of the traditional blue and white porcelain culture. Taking games as a carrier will also be a new way and a new platform for cultural exchange and output. To illuminate traditional culture with science and technology, to magnify the historical value, cultural value and brand value of Jingdezhen, adhering to the dissemination of excellent traditional Chinese culture and innovative ways to tell more people the beautiful story of China in the new era.

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/revitalize-the-beauty-of-chinese-national-style-301471204.html

SOURCE Tencent

