U.S. markets open in 1 hour 27 minutes

  • S&P Futures

    4,633.50
    -18.50 (-0.40%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    35,874.00
    -115.00 (-0.32%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    15,385.50
    -104.75 (-0.68%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    2,142.70
    -12.80 (-0.59%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    82.42
    +0.30 (+0.37%)
     

  • Gold

    1,821.10
    -0.30 (-0.02%)
     

  • Silver

    22.97
    -0.20 (-0.85%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1450
    -0.0010 (-0.09%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.7110
    0.0000 (0.00%)
     

  • Vix

    20.86
    +3.24 (+18.39%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3709
    -0.0001 (-0.01%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    113.7190
    -0.4610 (-0.40%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    42,121.42
    -1,663.34 (-3.80%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    1,009.35
    -34.22 (-3.28%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,541.23
    -22.62 (-0.30%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    28,124.28
    -364.85 (-1.28%)
     

Revival Gold Announces $10 Million Non-Brokered Private Placement Financing

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
Revival Gold Inc.
·7 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

NOT FOR DISTRIBUTION TO UNITED STATES NEWS WIRE SERVICES OR FOR DISSEMINATION IN THE UNITED STATES

TORONTO, Jan. 14, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Revival Gold Inc. (TSXV: RVG, OTCQB: RVLGF) (“Revival Gold” or the “Company”), announces a non-brokered private placement of 15,000,000 units (the “Units”) at $0.65 per Unit (the “Issue Price”) for gross proceeds of up to $9,750,000 (the “Financing”). Each Unit will consist of one (1) common share (each a “Common Share”) of the Company and one half of one (0.5) common share purchase warrant (each whole warrant, a “Warrant”). Each whole Warrant is exercisable into one (1) Common Share at a price of $0.90 at any time for a period of twenty-four (24) months following the closing of the Financing.

“With this Financing we are very pleased to welcome deep value institutional investor, Donald Smith Value Fund, LP, as a new cornerstone shareholder and position Revival Gold for the Company’s next phase of growth,” said Hugh Agro, President & CEO.

The Financing will include an over-allotment option (the “Over-Allotment Option”) pursuant to which the Company may offer for sale up to an additional 3,000,000 Units at the Issue Price, exercisable in whole or in part at any time up to the closing of the Financing. If the Over-Allotment Option is fully exercised, the total gross proceeds of the Financing would be approximately $11,700,000. Closing is expected on or about January 25th, 2022.

The Company may pay finders fees to eligible finders in connection with the Financing in accordance with the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange (the “Exchange”). Net proceeds of the Financing will be used for further exploration and development of the Company’s Beartrack-Arnett Gold Project located in Idaho, USA and for general corporate purposes.

The securities issuable pursuant to the Financing will be subject to a four month and one-day statutory hold period in accordance with applicable securities laws. The Financing is subject to the receipt of all necessary regulatory approvals, including the approval of the Exchange. All dollar amounts including the symbol “$”, are expressed in Canadian dollars.

The securities offered pursuant to the Financing have not been, and will not be, registered under the United States Securities Act of 1933, as amended (the “U.S. Securities Act”), or any U.S. state security laws, and may not be offered or sold in the United States without registration under the U.S. Securities Act and all applicable state securities laws or compliance with requirements of an applicable exemption therefrom. This news release shall not constitute an offer to sell or the solicitation of an offer to buy securities in the United States, nor shall there be any sale of these securities in any jurisdiction in which such offer, solicitation or sale would be unlawful.

About Revival Gold Inc.

Revival Gold Inc. is a growth-focused gold exploration and development company. The Company is advancing the Beartrack-Arnett Gold Project located in Idaho, USA.

Beartrack-Arnett is the largest past-producing gold mine in Idaho. A Preliminary Economic Assessment has been completed for a first phase restart of heap leach operations to produce 72,000 ounces of gold per year over an initial seven-year mine life at an AISC of $1,057 per ounce of gold. Meanwhile, exploration continues, focused on expanding the current Indicated Mineral Resource of 36.6 million tonnes at 1.15 g/t gold containing 1.36 million ounces of gold and Inferred Mineral Resource of 47.1 million tonnes at 1.08 g/t gold containing 1.64 million ounces of gold. The mineralized trend at Beartrack extends for over five kilometers and is open on strike and at depth. Mineralization at Arnett is open in all directions.

For further details, including key assumptions, parameters and methods used to estimate the Mineral Resources, and data verification, please see the Company’s NI 43-101 compliant technical report titled, “Preliminary Economic Assessment of the Heap Leach Operation on the Beartrack Arnett Gold Project, Lemhi County, Idaho, USA – NI 43-101 Technical Report”, dated December 17th, 2020.

Additional disclosure including the Company’s financial statements, technical reports, news releases and other information can be obtained at www.revival-gold.com or on SEDAR at www.sedar.com.

For further information, please contact:

Hugh Agro, President & CEO or Melisa Armand, Investor Relations
Telephone: (416) 366-4100 or Email: info@revival-gold.com

Cautionary Statement

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this news release. Technical information in this news release has been reviewed and approved by Steven T. Priesmeyer, C.P.G., Vice President Exploration, Revival Gold Inc., and Mr. Rodney A. Cooper, P.Eng., a consultant to the Company, Qualified Persons within the meaning of National Instrument 43-101 – Standards of Disclosure for Mineral Projects.

This News Release includes certain “forward-looking statements” which are not comprised of historical facts. Forward-looking statements include estimates and statements that describe the Company’s future plans, objectives or goals, including words to the effect that the Company, or management, expects a stated condition or result to occur. Forward-looking statements may be identified by such terms as “believes”, “anticipates”, “expects”, “estimates”, “may”, “could”, “would”, “will”, or “plan”. Since forward-looking statements are based on assumptions and address future events and conditions, by their very nature they involve inherent risks and uncertainties. Although these statements are based on information currently available to the Company, the Company provides no assurance that actual results will meet management’s expectations. Risks, uncertainties and other factors involved with forward-looking information could cause actual events, results, performance, prospects and opportunities to differ materially from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking information. Forward-looking information in this news release includes, but is not limited to, the intention to complete the Offering and the expected expenditure of the proceeds of the Offering, and the Company’s intentions regarding its objectives, goals or future plans and statements. Factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from such forward-looking information include, but are not limited to: the inability to obtain the necessary regulatory approvals from the applicable securities regulators or obtain the approval of the TSXV in connection with the Offering; the inability to complete the Offering on the terms as announced or at all and/or the occurrence of a material adverse change, disaster, change of law or other failure to satisfy the conditions to closing of the Offering; the inability of the Company to apply the use of proceeds from the Offering as anticipated;, the Company’s ability to predict or counteract the potential impact of COVID-19 coronavirus on factors relevant to the Company’s business, failure to identify additional mineral resources, failure to convert estimated mineral resources to reserves with more advanced studies, the inability to eventually complete a feasibility study which could support a production decision, the preliminary nature of metallurgical test results may not be representative of the deposit as a whole, delays in obtaining or failures to obtain required governmental, environmental or other project approvals, political risks, uncertainties relating to the availability and costs of financing needed in the future, changes in equity markets, inflation, changes in exchange rates, fluctuations in commodity prices, delays in the development of projects, capital, operating and reclamation costs varying significantly from estimates and the other risks involved in the mineral exploration and development industry, and those risks set out in the Company’s public documents filed on SEDAR. Although the Company believes that the assumptions and factors used in preparing the forward-looking information in this news release are reasonable, undue reliance should not be placed on such information, which only applies as of the date of this news release, and no assurance can be given that such events will occur in the disclosed time frames or at all. The Company disclaims any intention or obligation to update or revise any forward-looking information, whether because of new information, future events or otherwise, other than as required by law.



Recommended Stories

  • Warren Buffett says these are the best stocks to own when inflation spikes — with consumer prices at a 40-year high, it's time to follow his lead

    The Oracle of Omaha knows how to beat inflation. So ride his coattails.

  • Nasdaq near a 10% correction isn’t the sell signal you probably think it is

    There’s nothing magical about a stock index hitting the 10% decline that constitutes what Wall Street considers to be a correction. The odds that stocks will rise are no different after a 10% decline than they are before. This is important to keep in mind now that the Nasdaq Composite Index (COMP) is losing ground quickly, down 2.5% on Jan. 13 alone and off 7.8% from its closing high on Nov. 19, 2021.

  • Nio's Stock Is Sinking, but Its New Factory Is on Schedule

    Shares of Chinese electric vehicle maker Nio (NYSE: NIO) were moving lower on Thursday. As of 1:30 p.m. ET, the company's American depositary shares were down about 2.3% from Wednesday's closing price. Nio doesn't own a factory directly; its vehicles are built in a plant owned by a joint venture between it and its manufacturing partner, state-owned automaker Jianghuai Automobile Group.

  • Wells Fargo Earnings Easily Top Estimates. The Stock Is Rising.

    Fourth-quarter profits at the San Francisco-based bank were $5.75 billion, or $1.38 a share, well ahead of analysts' estimates.

  • Why Shares of Sea Limited Tanked 8% Today

    Shares of southeast Asia e-commerce and video game giant Sea Limited (NYSE: SE) were down 8% today as of 1:30 p.m. ET. It deepens the sell-off the stock has suffered since October when Sea reached its all-time high. Sea has been using its highly profitable video game segment (publisher Garena, responsible for the international hit Free Fire) to invest in its e-commerce app Shopee.

  • If You Own These 3 Growth Stocks, You Might Want to Rethink Your Position

    Analyzing and updating your portfolio periodically is one way to ensure that it stays in sync with your investment objectives. Even after a 53% fall in one year, Plug Power stock is up 1,600% over a three-year timeframe.

  • Cathie Wood Outflows Grow as Diehard Fans Face Biggest Test

    (Bloomberg) -- The loyalty of Cathie Wood’s legion of fans may be finally waning, as the new year bloodbath in speculative technology stocks hands the star money manager a miserable start to 2022.Most Read from BloombergCannabis Compounds Prevented Covid Infection in Laboratory StudyFrequent Boosters Spur Warning on Immune ResponseSay Goodbye to Self-Isolating, WFH Mandates, Mass TestingSupreme Court Blocks Biden’s Shot-or-Test Rule for WorkersShould I Be Wearing an N95 or KN95? Understanding th

  • Bank Stocks: JPMorgan, Wells Fargo Earnings Top Views; Citigroup On Tap

    JPMorgan and Wells Fargo earnings beat Q4 forecasts, with Citigroup set to report before the open. Bank stocks were mixed early Friday.

  • 3 mega-cap tech stocks that will gain big as interest rates rise: analyst

    Shopping for some tech bargains ahead of the Federal Reserve's rate hikes? Try these on for size, says one veteran tech analyst.

  • JPMorgan Falls on Trading Revenue Slump, Muted Loan Growth

    (Bloomberg) -- JPMorgan Chase & Co. posted a decline in trading revenue that was steeper than analysts expected, and both commercial and consumer loans fell from a year earlier.Most Read from BloombergCannabis Compounds Prevented Covid Infection in Laboratory StudyFrequent Boosters Spur Warning on Immune ResponseSay Goodbye to Self-Isolating, WFH Mandates, Mass TestingSupreme Court Blocks Biden’s Shot-or-Test Rule for WorkersShould I Be Wearing an N95 or KN95? Understanding the Evolving Advice o

  • Is Novavax Stock A Buy Or Sell As It Approaches A Potential U.S. Filing?

    Is Novavax stock a buy or a sell after filing additional data in the hopes of seeking a U.S. authorization? Is NVAX stock a buy or sell?

  • Why Bed Bath & Beyond Stock Jumped This Week

    Shares of Bed Bath & Beyond (NASDAQ: BBBY) were climbing this week, up 9.4% as of Thursday's close, according to data from S&P Global Market Intelligence. The catalyst was insider buying coming after last week's earnings report. CFO Gustavo Arnal bought 15,000 shares; Chief Merchandising Officer Joseph Hartsig bought 5,000 shares; Chief Customer Officer Rafeh Masood bought 7,000 shares, and director Joshua Schechter bought 6,000 shares.

  • Bank earnings preview: Analyst details ‘perfect storm’ for strong Q4 execution

    CFRA Research Director Kenneth Leon joins Yahoo Finance Live to discuss upcoming bank earnings and the outlook for the U.S. economy.

  • Stock market news live updates: Stock futures extend losses after tech sell-off

    Stock futures rose Thursday evening to steady after a tech-driven selloff during the regular trading day.

  • Here's Why CrowdStrike, Datadog, and MongoDB Were Under Pressure on Thursday

    As of about 2:30 p.m. ET, the Dow Jones Industrial Average was flat, while both the S&P 500 and Nasdaq Composite were firmly in the red. The Nasdaq was by far the worst performer of the three major indexes, down by 1.7%. Cybersecurity giant CrowdStrike Holdings (NASDAQ: CRWD) was down by nearly 5%, while database software companies Datadog (NASDAQ: DDOG) and MongoDB (NASDAQ: MDB) were down by 5% and 8%, respectively.

  • Is Coinbase a Good Buy for 2022?

    The stock is being dragged down by the dramatic sell-offs in technology stocks and cryptocurrency assets.

  • Why Nvidia Stock Dropped Today

    The Nasdaq Composite got thrown back on Thursday, and is down 1.4% as of 1:30 p.m. ET Meanwhile, one of its biggest components, semiconductor star Nvidia (NASDAQ: NVDA), is faring nearly three times worse -- down 4.1%. What's got investors upset with Nvidia?

  • ‘There’s no way the stock market goes up this year — it probably goes down pretty aggressively,’ says hedge-fund honcho Kyle Bass

    Don't expect gains in 2022 if the Federal Reserve sticks to its guns on rate hikes and tightening overall financial conditions, says Kyle Bass.

  • BlackRock Assets Hit Record $10 Trillion on ETF Surge

    (Bloomberg) -- BlackRock Inc. became the first public asset manager to hit $10 trillion in assets, propelled by a surge in fourth-quarter flows into its exchange-traded funds.Most Read from BloombergCannabis Compounds Prevented Covid Infection in Laboratory StudyFrequent Boosters Spur Warning on Immune ResponseSay Goodbye to Self-Isolating, WFH Mandates, Mass TestingSupreme Court Blocks Biden’s Shot-or-Test Rule for WorkersShould I Be Wearing an N95 or KN95? Understanding the Evolving Advice on

  • Cloudflare, Inc. (NYSE:NET) - Dominant in the Market, Falling Knife on the Charts

    While broad market corrections are inevitable, it is always interesting to see who leads the pack. Recently, Cloudflare, Inc. (NYSE: NET) has been one of the bear leaders in the Technology sector, losing as much as 50% in as little as 2 months. From a technical standpoint, high-volume sell-offs do not fare well.