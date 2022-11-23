U.S. markets closed

Revival Gold Announces AGM Results and Option Grant

Revival Gold Inc.
·5 min read
Revival Gold Inc.
Revival Gold Inc.

TORONTO, Nov. 22, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Revival Gold Inc. (TSXV: RVG, OTCQX: RVLGF) (“Revival Gold” or the “Company”), a growth-focused gold exploration and development company, announces voting results for the election of directors at its Annual General Meeting (“AGM”) of Shareholders held on November 22nd, 2022, in Toronto.

A total of 46,630,621 common shares representing 53.7% of the Company’s issued and outstanding shares were voted in connection with the AGM. Shareholders approved all items of business before the AGM including the election of Directors as follows:

Director Nominees

Votes For

% of Votes Cast

Wayne Hubert

41,640,651

99.6%

Hugh Agro

41,693,876

99.8%

Donald Birak

41,667,751

99.7%

Robert Chausse

41,662,301

99.7%

Maura Lendon

41,664,251

99.6%

Michael Mansfield

41,664,421

99.7%

Tim Warman

41,680,471

99.7%

Following the AGM, Revival Gold re-appointed Wayne Hubert as Chairman of the Board, Robert Chausse as Audit Committee Chair, Tim Warman as Compensation Committee Chair, Donald Birak as Technical, Safety, Environment and Social Responsibility Committee Chair, and Maura Lendon as Corporate Governance and Nominating Committee Chair.

Subject to regulatory approval, Revival Gold has granted 1,275,000 incentive stock options to directors, officers, and consultants of the Company as part of its annual compensation plan. Pursuant to the Company’s Stock Option Plan, the options are exercisable at a price of $0.70 per share for a period of five years and are subject to vesting provisions.

About Revival Gold Inc.

Revival Gold Inc. is a growth-focused gold exploration and development company. The Company is advancing the Beartrack-Arnett Gold Project located in Idaho, USA.

Beartrack-Arnett is the largest past-producing gold mine in Idaho. Engineering work has been initiated on a Preliminary Feasibility Study (“PFS”) for the potential restart of heap leach operations. Meanwhile, exploration continues, focused on expanding the 2022 Indicated Mineral Resource of 65.0 million tonnes at 1.01 g/t gold containing 2.11 million ounces of gold and Inferred Mineral Resource of 46.2 million tonnes at 1.31 g/t gold containing 1.94 million ounces of gold (see Revival Gold NI-43-101 Technical Report by Wood plc dated July 13th, 2022, for further details). The mineralized trend at Beartrack extends for over five kilometers and is open on strike and at depth. Mineralization at Arnett is open in all directions.

Revival Gold has approximately 86.9 million shares outstanding and an estimated cash balance of C$3.4 million as of September 30th, 2022. All figures in this news release are in metric units and in $US unless stated otherwise. Additional disclosure including the Company’s financial statements, technical reports, news releases and other information can be obtained at www.revival-gold.com or on SEDAR at www.sedar.com.

For further information, please contact:

Hugh Agro, President & CEO or Melisa Armand, Manager, Investor Relations
Telephone: (416) 366-4100 or Email: info@revival-gold.com

Cautionary Statement

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this news release.

This News Release includes certain "forward-looking statements" which are not comprised of historical facts. Forward-looking statements include estimates and statements that describe the Company’s future plans, objectives or goals, including words to the effect that the Company or management expects a stated condition or result to occur. Forward-looking statements may be identified by such terms as “believes”, “anticipates”, “expects”, “estimates”, “may”, “could”, “would”, “will”, or “plan”. Since forward-looking statements are based on assumptions and address future events and conditions, by their very nature they involve inherent risks and uncertainties. Although these statements are based on information currently available to the Company, the Company provides no assurance that actual results will meet management’s expectations. Risks, uncertainties, and other factors involved with forward-looking information could cause actual events, results, performance, prospects, and opportunities to differ materially from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking information. Forward looking information in this news release includes, but is not limited to, the Company’s objectives, goals or future plans, statements, exploration results, potential mineralization, the estimation of mineral resources, exploration and mine development plans, timing of the commencement of operations and estimates of market conditions. Factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from such forward-looking information include, but are not limited to failure to identify mineral resources, failure to convert estimated mineral resources to reserves, the inability to complete a feasibility study which recommends a production decision, the preliminary nature of metallurgical test results, delays in obtaining or failures to obtain required governmental, environmental or other project approvals, political risks, uncertainties relating to the availability and costs of financing needed in the future, changes in equity markets, inflation, changes in exchange rates, fluctuations in commodity prices, delays in the development of projects, capital, operating and reclamation costs varying significantly from estimates and the other risks involved in the mineral exploration and development industry, an inability to predict and counteract the effects of COVID-19 on the business of the Company, including but not limited to the effects of COVID-19 on the price of commodities, capital market conditions, restriction on labour and international travel and supply chains, and those risks set out in the Company’s public documents filed on SEDAR. Although the Company believes that the assumptions and factors used in preparing the forward-looking information in this news release are reasonable, undue reliance should not be placed on such information, which only applies as of the date of this news release, and no assurance can be given that such events will occur in the disclosed time frames or at all. The Company disclaims any intention or obligation to update or revise any forward-looking information, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, other than as required by law.


