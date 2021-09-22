U.S. markets open in 1 hour 40 minutes

  • S&P Futures

    4,366.75
    +23.50 (+0.54%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    33,996.00
    +198.00 (+0.59%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    15,067.00
    +43.00 (+0.29%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    2,196.70
    +15.80 (+0.72%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    71.59
    +1.10 (+1.56%)
     

  • Gold

    1,774.10
    -4.10 (-0.23%)
     

  • Silver

    22.71
    +0.10 (+0.44%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1736
    +0.0006 (+0.05%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.3240
    0.0000 (0.00%)
     

  • Vix

    22.88
    -2.83 (-11.01%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3645
    -0.0020 (-0.14%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    109.5090
    +0.2890 (+0.26%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    41,966.55
    -1,410.09 (-3.25%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    1,043.62
    -20.23 (-1.90%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,070.70
    +89.72 (+1.29%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    29,639.40
    -200.31 (-0.67%)
     

Revival Gold Completes Positive Initial Stage of 2021 Heap Leach Test Work Program

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
Revival Gold Inc.
·9 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

TORONTO, Sept. 22, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Revival Gold Inc. (TSXV: RVG, OTCQX: RVLGF) (“Revival Gold” or the “Company”), announces completion of the initial stage of the Company’s 2021 heap leach metallurgical test work program for the Beartrack-Arnett Gold Project (“Beartrack-Arnett”) located in Idaho, USA. The work is being performed by SGS Lakefield (“SGS”) under the direction of metallurgical staff from Revival Gold’s engineering consultant, Wood.

Sample material, consisting of 1.94 tonnes of material from Beartrack and 0.80 tonnes of material from Arnett, was delivered to SGS in June 2021. The first stage of the test work program included head analysis, acid base accounting and bottle roll tests. The second stage of the program consists of column tests and will commence this month.

The primary goal of the test work program is to optimize Beartrack-Arnett heap leach recoveries and build on previous test work used in Revival Gold’s 2020 phase one heap leach Preliminary Economic Assessment (“PEA”). Results will be used to establish recovery parameters for a heap leach Pre-Feasibility Study (“PFS”), which is scheduled to be completed by Wood in the second half of 2022.

Bottle roll tests were undertaken at three crush sizes (12.5 mm, 25 mm and 38 mm), with nine tests per size, for a total of 27 tests. The effect of crush size on overall gold recovery was evaluated. Test results are summarized below in Tables 1 and 2 with gold grades and recoveries reported on a fire assay basis. While these results do not represent the ultimate gold extraction levels to be used in the PFS, they are generally consistent with, or more favourable than, recovery assumptions used in the PEA.

“While continuing to drill, Revival Gold is taking steps to optimize and de-risk its first phase heap leach plans for Beartrack-Arnett. Today’s initial results from this year’s heap leach metallurgical program are encouraging and generally consistent with, or more favourable than, the recovery assumptions used in our PEA,” said Hugh Agro, President & CEO. “Final results from the current metallurgical program, including results from the column tests underway, along with results from the past two year’s exploration drilling, will establish the foundation for a mineral resource update in early 2022, a PFS by the end of 2022 and, potentially, a subsequent decision to proceed with the first phase restart of heap leach gold production at Beartrack-Arnett.”

Table 1: Beartrack Bottle Roll Test Results

Beartrack Sample1

Test No.

Crush Size

Calculate Head Grade

30 Day Gold Extraction

(mm)

(Au g/t)

(Fire Assay)

Beartrack

1

38

0.41

53%

Oxide #1

2

25

0.37

60%

Low Grade

3

12.5

0.27

70%

Beartrack

4

38

0.49

73%

Oxide #2

5

25

0.51

74%

Mid Grade

6

12.5

0.48

77%

Beartrack

7

38

0.85

73%

Oxide #3

8

25

0.62

72%

High Grade

9

12.5

0.71

74%

Beartrack

10

38

1.33

70%

Oxide #4

11

25

0.91

70%

High Grade

12

12.5

1.24

70%

Beartrack

13

38

0.61

36%

Transition #1

14

25

0.64

31%

Low Grade

15

12.5

0.66

30%

Beartrack

16

38

3.00

10%

Sulfide #1

17

25

3.61

7%

Low Grade

18

12.5

2.98

9%

1Samples classified by cyanide soluble gold grade.


Table 2: Arnett Bottle Roll Test Results

Arnett Sample1

Test No.

Crush Size

Calculate Head Grade

30 Day Gold Extraction

(mm)

(Au g/t)

(Fire Assay)

Arnett

19

38

0.27

91%

Oxide #1

20

25

0.70

81%

Low Grade

21

12.5

0.33

86%

Arnett

22

38

0.21

91%

Oxide #2

23

25

0.36

92%

Mid Grade

24

12.5

0.44

90%

Arnett

25

38

0.61

84%

Oxide #3

26

25

0.54

86%

High Grade

27

12.5

0.65

86%

1Samples classified by cyanide soluble gold grade.


The second stage of Revival Gold’s metallurgical test work program will consist of twelve standard column tests including tests on Beartrack oxide, transition and sulphide mineralization, and Arnett oxide gold mineralization. The tests will also include the evaluation of a mixed sample consisting of 50% Beartrack oxide and 50% Beartrack sulphide material.

Column tests will be undertaken over 120-day, 180-day, 240-day and 360-day periods. The total program will require one year to complete. The longer test periods are intended to capture the effect of blending transition and sulfide mineralization into the leach pads with respect to metallurgical and environmental behaviour. Based on the results from the bottle roll tests reported above, columns were set to a P80 crush size of 38 mm. This size is consistent with the standard crushing system adopted in the PEA and will allow for optimal leach kinetics.

The PEA featured Beartrack-Arnett mineralization amenable to gold recovery using standard cyanide heap leach processing. This first phase project encompasses less than one third of the available mineralized material in the overall project resource. The estimated average recovery of gold from the heap leach pad in the PEA was estimated to be 60% reflecting average recoveries of 87% for oxide material, 55% for transition material and 28% for sulfide material. Historical heap leach recoveries at the Beartrack Mine averaged approximately 70% of contained gold. Historical test-work on Arnett material indicated that the material tested is highly amenable to gold recovery by cyanide leaching. Tests were leached for 48 hours and resulted in gold extractions of 85-95%.

Qualified Person

Mr. Rodney A. Cooper, P.Eng., a QP and a consultant to the Company, is the Company’s designated Qualified Persons for this news release within the meaning of National Instrument 43-101 Standards of Disclosure for Mineral Projects and has reviewed and approved its scientific and technical content.

About Revival Gold Inc.

Revival Gold Inc. is a growth-focused gold exploration and development company. The Company is advancing the Beartrack-Arnett Gold Project located in Idaho, USA.

Beartrack-Arnett is the largest past-producing gold mine in Idaho. A Preliminary Economic Assessment has been completed for a first phase restart of heap leach operations to produce 72,000 ounces of gold per year over an initial seven-year mine life at an AISC of $1,057 per ounce of gold. Meanwhile, exploration continues, focused on expanding the current Indicated Mineral Resource of 36.6 million tonnes at 1.15 g/t gold containing 1.36 million ounces of gold and Inferred Mineral Resource of 47.1 million tonnes at 1.08 g/t gold containing 1.64 million ounces of gold. The mineralized trend at Beartrack extends for over five kilometers and is open on strike and at depth. Mineralization at Arnett is open in all directions.

For further details, including key assumptions, parameters and methods used to estimate the Mineral Resources, and data verification, please see the Company’s NI 43-101 compliant technical report titled, “Preliminary Economic Assessment of the Heap Leach Operation on the Beartrack Arnett Gold Project, Lemhi County, Idaho, USA – NI 43-101 Technical Report”, dated December 17th, 2020.

Revival Gold has approximately 71.2 million shares outstanding and had an estimated cash balance of C$6 million on June 30th, 2021. Additional disclosure including the Company’s financial statements, technical reports, news releases and other information can be obtained at www.revival-gold.com or on SEDAR at www.sedar.com.

For further information, please contact:

Hugh Agro, President & CEO or Lisa Ross, CFO
Telephone: (416) 366-4100 or Email: info@revival-gold.com

Cautionary Statement

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this news release. Technical information in this news release has been reviewed and approved by Mr. Rodney A. Cooper, P.Eng., a consultant to the Company, Qualified Persons within the meaning of National Instrument 43-101 – Standards of Disclosure for Mineral Projects.

This News Release includes certain “forward-looking statements” which are not comprised of historical facts. Forward-looking statements include estimates and statements that describe the Company’s future plans, objectives or goals, including words to the effect that the Company, or management, expects a stated condition or result to occur. Forward-looking statements may be identified by such terms as “believes”, “anticipates”, “expects”, “estimates”, “may”, “could”, “would”, “will”, or “plan”. Since forward-looking statements are based on assumptions and address future events and conditions, by their very nature they involve inherent risks and uncertainties. Although these statements are based on information currently available to the Company, the Company provides no assurance that actual results will meet management’s expectations. Risks, uncertainties and other factors involved with forward-looking information could cause actual events, results, performance, prospects and opportunities to differ materially from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking information. Forward-looking information in this news release includes, but is not limited to, the Company’s intentions regarding its objectives, goals or future plans and statements. Factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from such forward-looking information include, but are not limited to, the Company’s ability to predict or counteract the potential impact of COVID-19 coronavirus on factors relevant to the Company’s business, failure to identify additional mineral resources, failure to convert estimated mineral resources to reserves with more advanced studies, the inability to eventually complete a feasibility study which could support a production decision, the preliminary nature of metallurgical test results may not be representative of the deposit as a whole, delays in obtaining or failures to obtain required governmental, environmental or other project approvals, political risks, uncertainties relating to the availability and costs of financing needed in the future, changes in equity markets, inflation, changes in exchange rates, fluctuations in commodity prices, delays in the development of projects, capital, operating and reclamation costs varying significantly from estimates and the other risks involved in the mineral exploration and development industry, and those risks set out in the Company’s public documents filed on SEDAR. Although the Company believes that the assumptions and factors used in preparing the forward-looking information in this news release are reasonable, undue reliance should not be placed on such information, which only applies as of the date of this news release, and no assurance can be given that such events will occur in the disclosed time frames or at all. The Company disclaims any intention or obligation to update or revise any forward-looking information, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, other than as required by law.


Recommended Stories

  • Cathie Wood holds these stocks for triple-digit upside — and they're on sale

    These stocks are all about the big payoff.

  • When the stock market pulls back, keep buying — especially these five companies

    It’s time to start buying this September pullback in the stock market. Lehman Brothers blew up in 2008 because the U.S. government failed to realize it was too big to fail. Lehman had sold a lot of flawed financial products around the world, so when it blew up, it created systemic problems.

  • Warren Buffett says these are the top companies to own — you can buy them now

    Stop losing money on mediocre businesses.

  • Why FedEx's stock price fell after Q1 earnings

    Yahoo Finance's Emily McCormick provides the key points to know about FedEx's Q1 earnings.&nbsp;

  • September Sell-Off: Is DraftKings a Buy While It's Down?

    DraftKings (NASDAQ: DKNG) stock is going through a patch of misfortune in September. DraftKings stock is down 10% in September. DraftKings is an online gaming company that allows customers to wager on sporting events and classic casino games like blackjack.

  • Don’t fret over a market downturn: Here’s what the final months of 2021 could look like for your retirement investments

    The stock market is poised to keep climbing in the final months of 2021 and beyond as the economy recovers. But it could be a bumpy ride for 401(k)s.

  • Why Disney Stock Dropped Today

    Shares of entertainment conglomerate The Walt Disney Company (NYSE: DIS) closed down 4.1% in Tuesday trading after the House of Mouse disclosed a disappointing forecast for growth in its Disney+ division. Speaking at the Goldman Sachs "Communacopia" conference today, Disney CEO Bob Chapek estimated that fiscal fourth quarter paid subscribers to Disney's streaming service will rise by only "low single-digit millions". Chapek went on to explain that Disney exceeded expectations, netting 12.4 million new customers in Q3, but "hit some headwinds" in Q4 (that's this current quarter for Disney), reports Variety magazine.

  • September Sell-Off: Best Growth Stocks to Buy Now

    Most of what gets published in the financial media separates investors and companies into two camps: Value and growth. But that doesn't make any sense. It was Warren Buffett who said, "Price is what you pay.

  • Should I Avoid The Walt Disney Company (DIS)?

    Out of thousands of stocks that are currently traded on the market, it is difficult to identify those that will really generate strong returns. Hedge funds and institutional investors spend millions of dollars on analysts with MBAs and PhDs, who are industry experts and well connected to other industry and media insiders on top of that. Individual investors can piggyback […]

  • American, JetBlue partnership could face DOJ suit, Uber shares rise, QuantumScape soars

    Yahoo Finance’s Ines Ferre reports on the day's trending tickers.

  • Evergrande Filing on Yuan Bond Interest Leaves Analysts Guessing

    (Bloomberg) -- China Evergrande Group injected a fresh dose of uncertainty into financial markets on Wednesday, issuing a vaguely worded statement on a bond interest payment that left analysts grasping for details.Most Read from BloombergThe Global Housing Market Is Broken, and It’s Dividing Entire CountriesIstanbul Turns Taps on Old Fountains, Joining Global Push for Free DrinksFor Christo and Jeanne-Claude, Wrapping the Arc de Triomphe Is a Final VictoryIs There Room for E-Scooters in New York

  • BlackRock, HSBC among largest buyers of Evergrande debt: Morningstar

    Fund giant BlackRock and investment banks HSBC and UBS were among the largest buyers of the debt of embattled Chinese real estate developer Evergrande Inc, Morningstar data shows. BlackRock added 31.3 million notes of Evergrande's debt between January and August 2021, pushing its stake in the company to 1% of the assets in its $1.7 billion Asian High Yield Bond Fund, according to Morningstar.

  • Adobe’s Strong Earnings Couldn’t Boost the Stock. Here’s Why.

    Adobe reported fiscal third-quarter earnings and sales that beat Wall Street expectations, but the shares still slipped.

  • Why Bausch Health Companies Stock Zoomed 8% Higher Today

    Bausch Health Companies (NYSE: BHC) was a very healthy stock Wednesday. Analyst Chris Schott from JPMorgan Chase's J.P. Morgan pointed out in his note that a sum-of-the-parts calculation indicates to him that Bausch stock could be worth around $40 (although he's maintaining his $38 price target). The prognosticator is also maintaining his overweight (buy) recommendation on the stock.

  • Is GE Stock A Buy After Q2 Earnings Beat?

    GE's turnaround is gaining traction as key businesses improve while the industrial giant continues to shrink its debt load.

  • Why Goldman Sachs just launched this ETF that will rival FAANG stocks

    Goldman Sachs just launched a novel new tech ETF that aims to get people invested in the next great tech companies.

  • QUALCOMM, Incorporated (QCOM) Fell Out Of Favor With Hedge Funds

    In this article we will analyze whether QUALCOMM, Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) is a good investment right now by following the lead of some of the best investors in the world and piggybacking their ideas. There’s no better way to get these firms’ immense resources and analytical capabilities working for us than to follow their lead into […]

  • Canada's Aurora Cannabis to shut down a facility in Edmonton

    The company said medical distribution from the Aurora Polaris facility that is being shut down will move to an adjacent factory called Aurora Sky, while manufacturing will move to its Aurora River factory in Ontario. "We aspire to be a leaner, more agile organization that keeps pace with our competition and is on a path to profitability," a spokesperson for the company said in an email statement.

  • Dow Poised to Rise Near 200 Points, Fed Decision Looms—and What Else Is Happening in the Stock Market Today

    Central bank officials will update interest rate and inflation projections, while Fed Chair Powell's speech could give clues on tapering asset purchases.

  • Is Biogen (BIIB) A Good Stock To Buy Now?

    Miller Value Partners recently released its Q2 2021 Investor Letter, a copy of which you can download here. The Miller Opportunity Trust Class I gained 4.18%, underperforming its benchmark, the S&P 500 Index which returned 8.55% in the same quarter. You should check out Miller Value Partners’ top 5 stock picks for investors to buy […]