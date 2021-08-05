U.S. markets open in 1 hour 12 minutes

  • S&P Futures

    4,405.00
    +10.25 (+0.23%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    34,751.00
    +61.00 (+0.18%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    15,106.00
    +32.50 (+0.22%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    2,199.00
    +7.30 (+0.33%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    68.20
    +0.05 (+0.07%)
     

  • Gold

    1,813.70
    +3.20 (+0.18%)
     

  • Silver

    25.54
    +0.08 (+0.31%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1851
    +0.0008 (+0.07%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.1840
    0.0000 (0.00%)
     

  • Vix

    17.62
    -0.42 (-2.33%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3938
    +0.0053 (+0.38%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    109.5300
    +0.0620 (+0.06%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    38,009.25
    -382.99 (-1.00%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    943.45
    +16.68 (+1.80%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,116.58
    -7.28 (-0.10%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    27,728.12
    +144.04 (+0.52%)
     
COMING UP:

Another 383,000 Americans likely filed new unemployment claims for week ended July 31

Check back at 8:30 a.m. ET for the results

Revival Gold Intersects 11.8 g/t Gold Over 2.5 Meters and 5.4 g/t Gold Over 5.8 Meters Within 84.6 Meters of 2.7 g/t Gold at Beartrack-Arnett

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
Revival Gold Inc.
·9 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

Figure 1

Joss Target Area 2021 Drill Program
Joss Target Area 2021 Drill Program
Joss Target Area 2021 Drill Program

Figure 2Ha

Haidee Target Area 2021 Drill Program
Haidee Target Area 2021 Drill Program
Haidee Target Area 2021 Drill Program

Figure 3

Beartrack-Arnett Target Areas
Beartrack-Arnett Target Areas
Beartrack-Arnett Target Areas

TORONTO, Aug. 05, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Revival Gold Inc. (TSXV: RVG, OTCQX: RVLGF) (“Revival Gold” or the “Company”), is pleased to announce initial results from the Company’s 2021 drilling program and provide an update on exploration at the past-producing Beartrack-Arnett Gold Project (“Beartrack-Arnett”) located in Idaho, USA.

Highlights:

  • Two core holes have been completed to-date on the Joss high grade gold target as part of Revival Gold’s 2021 drilling program;

  • BT21-237D intersected a wide, strongly mineralized interval of 2.67 g/t gold over 84.6 meters including 11.79 g/t gold over 2.5 meters and 5.36 g/t gold over 5.8 meters1;

  • BT21-238D, along strike approximately 150 meters north of BT21-237D, intersected what appears to be a similar stockwork, also hosted by the Proterozoic Yellowjacket Formation. Assays results are pending;

  • A third hole, BT21-236D, was abandoned due to difficult drilling conditions short of the target and a fourth hole, BT21-239D, is currently in progress about 400-meters south on strike of the southern most drillhole to date at Joss. About 1,500 meters of this year’s planned 2,500-meter drilling program at Joss have been completed since the start of drilling in June;

  • A second drill rig arrived at the project this week to accelerate the pace of drilling at Beartrack-Arnett. The rig is being mobilized to the Haidee heap leach gold target area, where an additional 2,500 meters of drilling, including geotechnical, hydrological and approximately ten exploration core holes, are planned for this season.

1 Drilled widths; true widths are unknown at this time.

“High-grade gold mineralization is exactly what we were hoping to find at Joss and today’s results from BT21-237D continue to demonstrate the significant scale and high-grade potential of this area at Beartrack-Arnett. We are now underway on a large step-out drill hole and expect further assay results from Joss by early September. Work has also commenced at Haidee where we have potential to add near surface leachable resources and optimize engineering factors for our phase one mine restart plan. Last year’s drilling at Haidee revealed the extension of stacked mineralized structures up-dip to the north-east and we are excited to get back into this area to further test the potential,” said Hugh Agro, Revival Gold, President & CEO.
Details:

Detailed results for the drill hole released today are presented in the table below:

Hole Number

Area

Azimuth
(deg.)

Dip
(deg.)

From (m)

To (m)

Drilled Width1 (m)

Fire Assay Gold Grade (g/t)

BT21-237D

Joss

264.0

267.3

3.4

2.98

317.9

331.6

13.7

1.16

343.3

427.9

84.6

2.67

Incl.

354.4

356.9

2.5

11.79

Incl.

376.6

380.4

3.7

4.17

Incl.

388.4

392.6

4.2

4.14

Incl.

404.8

426.0

21.1

3.80

Incl.

420.2

426.0

5.8

5.36

1 True width estimated to be approximately equivalent to drilled width. Numbers may not add up due to rounding.

Contained within the broader mineralized intersection in BT21-237D are several intervals of higher-grade mineralization. The mineralized interval in drill hole BT21-237D is broader, with more high-grade mineralization than that encountered in drill hole BT20-220D, which is located approximately 60 meters to the south along the Panther Creek Shear Zone. BT18-220D intersected 38.8 meters averaging 1.79 g/t gold including 3.0 meters of 8.84 g/t gold (see press release dated December 4th, 2018).

Drill hole BT21-236D intersected weakly anomalous gold mineralization before being abandoned because of difficult drilling conditions short of the target zone at a depth of 223 meters. Samples from drill hole BT21-238D have been submitted to ALS Geochemistry for assay, while drilling on hole BT21-239D is underway.

Figure 1 below is a plan view of the Joss target area showing the approximate locations for the five holes to be drilled as part of the 2021 exploration program (including those for which results were released today).

Drilling at Haidee this summer will consist of 2,500 meters of engineering and exploration core drilling to augment and expand on the current Haidee Mineral Resource with the objective to increase mine life for the first phase restart of gold production from Beartrack-Arnett. Figure 2 below illustrates the location of this year’s planned engineering and exploration drill holes at Haidee.

Haidee hosts a December 2020 Indicated Mineral Resource of 2.5 million tonnes grading 0.65 g/t gold for 52,000 ounces gold and an Inferred Mineral Resource of 8.2 million tonnes grading 0.55 g/t gold for 144,000 ounces gold. The deposit remains open in all directions. A recent computer modeling and machine learning initiative (“AI”) conducted for the Company by Mira Geoscience Inc. highlighted a cluster of targets encompassed within a four-kilometer diameter around the current Mineral Resource at Haidee. Most of these targets have yet to be drill tested. Figure 3 below describes the target areas of interest based on Mira’s AI analysis.

In 2020, after initiating the December 2020 Mineral Resource estimate, Revival Gold completed 23 infill and exploration core holes at Haidee all of which intersected oxide gold mineralization close to surface. Drilling highlights included 0.93 g/t gold over 28.3 meters and 0.86 g/t gold over 48.5 meters. These results together with drilling results from this year will be incorporated into an updated Mineral Resources estimated targeted for completion in Q1 2022.

Photos accompanying this announcement are available at:

https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/f06227c8-2c24-4152-bd58-5d43cf7eaabc

https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/063b29c0-a9a4-4abc-a7e0-bc0e300d63c1

https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/22894bb5-ce2b-4f60-ba6d-24feb73a5923

Qualified Person

Steven T. Priesmeyer, C.P.G., Vice President Exploration, Revival Gold Inc., is the Company’s designated Qualified Person for this news release within the meaning of National Instrument 43-101 Standards of Disclosure for Mineral Projects and has reviewed and approved its scientific and technical content.

About Revival Gold Inc.

Revival Gold Inc. is a growth-focused gold exploration and development company. The Company is advancing the Beartrack-Arnett Gold Project located in Idaho, USA.

Beartrack-Arnett is the largest past-producing gold mine in Idaho. A Preliminary Economic Assessment has been completed for a first phase restart of heap leach operations to produce 72,000 ounces of gold per year over an initial seven-year mine life at an AISC of $1,057 per ounce of gold. Meanwhile, exploration continues, focused on expanding the current Indicated Mineral Resource of 36.6 million tonnes at 1.15 g/t gold containing 1.36 million ounces of gold and Inferred Mineral Resource of 47.1 million tonnes at 1.08 g/t gold containing 1.64 million ounces of gold. The mineralized trend at Beartrack extends for over five kilometers and is open on strike and at depth. Mineralization at Arnett is open in all directions.

For further details, including key assumptions, parameters and methods used to estimate the Mineral Resources, and data verification, please see the Company’s NI 43-101 compliant technical report titled, “Preliminary Economic Assessment of the Heap Leach Operation on the Beartrack Arnett Gold Project, Lemhi County, Idaho, USA – NI 43-101 Technical Report”, dated December 17th, 2020.

Revival Gold has approximately 71.2 million shares outstanding and had an estimated cash balance of C$6 million on June 30th, 2021. Additional disclosure including the Company’s financial statements, technical reports, news releases and other information can be obtained at www.revival-gold.com or on SEDAR at www.sedar.com.

For further information, please contact:

Hugh Agro, President & CEO or Lisa Ross, CFO
Telephone: (416) 366-4100 or Email: info@revival-gold.com

Cautionary Statement

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this news release. Technical information in this news release has been reviewed and approved by Steven T. Priesmeyer, C.P.G., Vice President Exploration, Revival Gold Inc., a Qualified Person within the meaning of National Instrument 43-101 – Standards of Disclosure for Mineral Projects.

This News Release includes certain “forward-looking statements” which are not comprised of historical facts. Forward-looking statements include estimates and statements that describe the Company’s future plans, objectives or goals, including words to the effect that the Company, or management, expects a stated condition or result to occur. Forward-looking statements may be identified by such terms as “believes”, “anticipates”, “expects”, “estimates”, “may”, “could”, “would”, “will”, or “plan”. Since forward-looking statements are based on assumptions and address future events and conditions, by their very nature they involve inherent risks and uncertainties. Although these statements are based on information currently available to the Company, the Company provides no assurance that actual results will meet management’s expectations. Risks, uncertainties and other factors involved with forward-looking information could cause actual events, results, performance, prospects and opportunities to differ materially from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking information. Forward-looking information in this news release includes, but is not limited to, the Company’s intentions regarding its objectives, goals or future plans and statements. Factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from such forward-looking information include, but are not limited to, the Company’s ability to predict or counteract the potential impact of COVID-19 coronavirus on factors relevant to the Company’s business, failure to identify additional mineral resources, failure to convert estimated mineral resources to reserves with more advanced studies, the inability to eventually complete a feasibility study which could support a production decision, the preliminary nature of metallurgical test results may not be representative of the deposit as a whole, delays in obtaining or failures to obtain required governmental, environmental or other project approvals, political risks, uncertainties relating to the availability and costs of financing needed in the future, changes in equity markets, inflation, changes in exchange rates, fluctuations in commodity prices, delays in the development of projects, capital, operating and reclamation costs varying significantly from estimates and the other risks involved in the mineral exploration and development industry, and those risks set out in the Company’s public documents filed on SEDAR. Although the Company believes that the assumptions and factors used in preparing the forward-looking information in this news release are reasonable, undue reliance should not be placed on such information, which only applies as of the date of this news release, and no assurance can be given that such events will occur in the disclosed time frames or at all. The Company disclaims any intention or obligation to update or revise any forward-looking information, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, other than as required by law.



Recommended Stories

  • 2 Big Dividend Stocks Yielding at Least 8%; Analysts Say ‘Buy’

    There’s an old saying in the markets that you should ‘sell in May and go away.’ It’s a reference to long-noticed trend of summertime swoons, when market trading slows, or even dips, especially in August. Recent statistical research by CFRA research has quantified the phenomenon. Since 1945, they say, August is the year’s third-worst month for returns on the S&P 500, on average. The trend is particularly marked in years when the index set record high levels in July. A report from LPL Financial ad

  • Roku down after hours following earnings

    Yahoo Finance's Jared Blikre joined Yahoo Finance Live to break down the key takeaways from Roku's recent earnings report.&nbsp;

  • Moderna Earnings Crush Views; Covid Vaccine Maker Guides Higher, Sets Buyback

    Moderna earnings easily beat as sales boomed. The Covid vaccine maker gave bullish guidance and announced a stock buyback.

  • Fastly Inc. (FSLY) Q2 2021 Earnings Call Transcript

    In our second quarter, we managed through a significant outage that impacted our Q2 results and saw several customers delay their launch of new products, which will delay the timing of traffic coming on to our platform. Before we further discuss our strategy, I would like to discuss the outage and customer delays. The outage resulted from an undiscovered software bug that was triggered by a valid customer configuration change.

  • Is It Time to Buy the Dow Jones' 3 Worst-Performing July Stocks?

    With that as the backdrop, any bargain hunters eyeing last month's biggest pullbacks among constituents of the Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJINDICES: ^DJI) may want to think twice before stepping in. Good investors think about a company's fiscals and scour headlines about that organization. Great investors consider context and commonalities that nobody else notices.

  • Regeneron Earnings Top Estimates. Its Stock May Be Breaking Out.

    The company credited record sales of asthma medication Dupixent and age-related macular degeneration drug Eylea, among other factors, for the beat.

  • Etsy Q2 earnings top estimates

    Yahoo Finance's Ines Ferre joined Yahoo Finance Live to break down Etsy's latest earnings report.&nbsp;

  • Why Shares of Lumen Technologies Tumbled 8.8% Today

    Shares of Lumen Technologies (NYSE: LUMN) (formerly CenturyLink) were down 8.8% at market close on Wednesday. The tumble in share price followed the company's second-quarter 2021 earnings update, which showed a 5% year-over-year decline in revenue to $4.92 billion, but a 34% increase in free cash flow to $993 million. Lumen remains highly profitable, but its sales have been stuck in stubborn decline for years as legacy telecom services slowly but steadily lose value over time.

  • Advanced Micro Devices, Inc.'s (NASDAQ:AMD) Shares Climb 25% But Its Business Is Yet to Catch Up

    Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. ( NASDAQ:AMD ) shares have continued their recent momentum with a 25% gain in the last...

  • Why AMC Entertainment Stock Lost 32% in July

    Shares of the movie theater stock fell after shareholders rejected a dilution plan and as Disney's "Black Widow" played well with the streaming audience.

  • Moderna Earnings Were Pretty Good. That’s Not Always Enough Following a 141% Rise.

    The mRNA specialist reported a larger-than-expected profit, but that wasn't enough for investors following a 141% gain over the past three months.

  • Should We Be Delighted With Cleveland-Cliffs Inc.'s (NYSE:CLF) ROE Of 22%?

    One of the best investments we can make is in our own knowledge and skill set. With that in mind, this article will...

  • 10 Best Dividend Stocks to Buy in August

    In this article, we will be looking at the 10 best dividend stocks to buy in August. If you want to skip our detailed analysis of these stocks, you can go directly to see the 5 Best Dividend Stocks to Buy in August. Dividend stocks are among the more versatile investment options available to investors […]

  • Earnings Beat: Li Auto Inc. (NASDAQ:LI) Just Beat Analyst Forecasts, And Analysts Have Been Lifting Their Forecasts

    It's been a good week for Li Auto Inc. ( NASDAQ:LI ) shareholders, because the company has just released its latest...

  • What the Heck Just Happened to Avis Budget Shares?

    After a heady rally in the first half of 2021, Avis Budget Group (NASDAQ: CAR) stock suffered one of its worst declines so far this year on Wednesday, finishing the session down 16.6%. Avis Budget reported its best quarter in history on the evening of Aug. 3. From one of its worst-ever quarters this time last year to its best-ever quarter today, Avis Budget's turnaround is nothing short of remarkable.

  • What to expect from Weber's IPO

    Brian Sozzi gives us his take on Weber Grills ahead of the company’s IPO debut in the NYSE and also breaks down the features that differentiate Weber from other grill companies.

  • Energy Transfer's Diversification Paid Dividends in Q2

    The midstream company is benefiting from strength in some businesses, offsetting weakness elsewhere.

  • Why Alteryx Stock Tumbled Today

    Shares of Alteryx (NYSE: AYX) were taking a dive today after the data analytics company once again offered up a disappointing earnings report. Alteryx beat estimates with its second-quarter earnings report.

  • BCE reports second quarter 2021 results

    BCE Inc. (TSX: BCE) (NYSE: BCE) today reported results for the second quarter (Q2).

  • Why Shares of Zoom Video Spiked Today

    Shares of Zoom Video Communications (NASDAQ: ZM) were rising today on seemingly no company-related news. The maker of the popular video-calling app, Zoom, saw its share price jump today, likely because some investors are concerned that rising COVID-19 cases caused by the delta variant are bringing more restrictions. Zoom's app became the go-to service for communicating with friends, family, and colleagues during strict lockdowns and social distancing last year, and that helped drive up Zoom's share price in 2020.