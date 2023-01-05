U.S. markets close in 6 hours 11 minutes

  • S&P 500

    3,806.40
    -46.57 (-1.21%)
     

  • Dow 30

    32,872.03
    -397.74 (-1.20%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    10,310.10
    -148.67 (-1.42%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    1,757.12
    -15.43 (-0.87%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    72.91
    +0.07 (+0.10%)
     

  • Gold

    1,840.60
    -18.40 (-0.99%)
     

  • Silver

    23.46
    -0.50 (-2.10%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0550
    -0.0060 (-0.57%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    3.7690
    +0.0600 (+1.62%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.1911
    -0.0146 (-1.21%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    133.6740
    +1.2340 (+0.93%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    16,795.79
    -43.34 (-0.26%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    391.13
    -2.03 (-0.52%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,629.55
    +44.36 (+0.58%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    25,820.80
    +103.94 (+0.40%)
     

Revive Therapeutics Announces Type C Meeting Request Granted by FDA for Amended Protocol Agreement of Phase 3 Clinical Study for Bucillamine in the Treatment of COVID-19

Revive Therapeutics Ltd.
·2 min read
Revive Therapeutics Ltd.
Revive Therapeutics Ltd.

TORONTO, Jan. 05, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Revive Therapeutics Ltd. (“Revive” or the “Company”) (OTCQB: RVVTF) (CSE: RVV) (FRANKFURT: 31R), a specialty life sciences company focused on the research and development of therapeutics for medical needs and rare disorders, announced today that the U.S. Food & Drug Administration (“FDA”) has granted the Company’s Type C meeting request to obtain agreement on the revised protocol endpoints for the Company’s Phase 3 clinical trial (the “Study”) (NCT04504734) to evaluate the safety and efficacy of Bucillamine, an oral drug with anti-inflammatory and antiviral properties, in patients with mild to moderate COVID-19. The goal date for the FDA to provide its written responses is March 7, 2023.

The Company is not making any express or implied claims that its product has the ability to eliminate or cure COVID-19 (SARS-2 Coronavirus) at this time.        

About Revive Therapeutics Ltd.

Revive is a life sciences company focused on the research and development of therapeutics for infectious diseases and rare disorders, and it is prioritizing drug development efforts to take advantage of several regulatory incentives awarded by the FDA such as Orphan Drug, Fast Track, Breakthrough Therapy and Rare Pediatric Disease designations. Currently, the Company is exploring the use of Bucillamine for the potential treatment of infectious diseases, with an initial focus on severe influenza and COVID-19. With its acquisition of Psilocin Pharma Corp., Revive is advancing the development of Psilocybin-based therapeutics in various diseases and disorders. Revive’s cannabinoid pharmaceutical portfolio focuses on rare inflammatory diseases and the company was granted FDA orphan drug status designation for the use of Cannabidiol (CBD) to treat autoimmune hepatitis (liver disease) and to treat ischemia and reperfusion injury from organ transplantation. For more information, visit www.ReviveThera.com.

For more information, please contact:

Michael Frank
Chief Executive Officer
Revive Therapeutics Ltd.
Tel: 1 888 901 0036
Email: mfrank@revivethera.com
Website: www.revivethera.com

Neither the Canadian Securities Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider has reviewed or accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

Cautionary Statement

This press release contains ‘forward-looking information’ within the meaning of applicable Canadian securities legislation. These statements relate to future events or future performance. The use of any of the words “could”, “intend”, “expect”, “believe”, “will”, “projected”, “estimated” and similar expressions and statements relating to matters that are not historical facts are intended to identify forward-looking information and are based on Revive’s current belief or assumptions as to the outcome and timing of such future events. Forward looking information in this press release includes information with respect to the Company’s cannabinoids, psychedelics and infectious diseases programs. Forward-looking information is based on reasonable assumptions that have been made by Revive at the date of the information and is subject to known and unknown risks, uncertainties, and other factors that may cause actual results or events to differ materially from those anticipated in the forward-looking information. Given these risks, uncertainties and assumptions, you should not unduly rely on these forward-looking statements. The forward-looking information contained in this press release is made as of the date hereof, and Revive is not obligated to update or revise any forward-looking information, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as required by applicable securities laws. The foregoing statements expressly qualify any forward-looking information contained herein. Reference is made to the risk factors disclosed under the heading “Risk Factors” in the Company’s annual MD&A for the fiscal year ended June 30, 2022, which has been filed on SEDAR and is available under the Company’s profile at www.sedar.com.


Recommended Stories

  • Bank of America Sees at Least 60% Gains in These 2 Stocks — Here’s Why They Could Soar

    As 2023 starts gearing up for the long haul, Wall Street is still taking a bearish view of the markets. We’re still dealing with the same headwinds, a combination of stubbornly high inflation, rapidly rising interest rates, gloomy economic indicators, the continuing war in Ukraine, uncertainty over China’s lockdown policies, a supply chain that is only slowly unsnarling itself… the list can go on. But despite the grim outlook right now, there are still some signals that give reasons for longer-t

  • Why Vera Stock Crashed 60% On Its 'Positive' Kidney Drug Update — And Chinook Popped

    A kidney disease treatment from Vera lagged rivals from Chinook and Otsuka, analysts said Wednesday as the biotech stock plummeted.

  • Longtime Bay Area biotech follows up late-stage trial data with planned $175M stock sale

    After releasing topline late-stage clinical trial data on its drugs effect on a set of precancerous conditions, a longtime Bay Area biotech said it plans to raise $175 million through a stock sale. Geron Corp. (NASDAQ: GERN) said early Wednesday that its drug, called imetelstat, met the primary efficacy goal in a Phase III study in certain patients with myelodysplastic syndromes, or MDS. The company said it will submit the data to the Food and Drug Administration as it asks the agency this year to approve the drug.

  • The Petri Dish: Fulcrum CEO steps down; Moderna cools on mpox vaccine

    ModernaCEO Stephane Bancel doesn't see much of a market for the company's mRNA-based vaccine for mpox (formerly called "monkeypox") despite "fantastic" preclinical data.

  • Novocure, Zai shares rally after lung-cancer treatment meets primary endpoint in study

    Shares of Novocure Ltd. (NVCR) soared 71.5% in premarket trading on Thursday after the company said the experimental non-small cell lung cancer treatment it’s developing with Zai Lab Ltd. (ZLAB) met the primary endpoint in an open-label clinical trial, which assesses tumor treating fields in combination with other cancer therapies. U.S.-listed shares of Zai gained 31.4%. Novocure’s stock is down 2.4% over the past year, while Zai’s shares have declined 37.3%.

  • Is Pfizer Stock A Buy Or A Sell With Covid Uncertainty Building?

    Is Pfizer stock a buy or a sell after getting a downgrade on its falling Covid-tied sales? Is PFE stock a buy or a sell right now?

  • Novavax (NVAX) Starts A New Study on COVID-Flu Combo Jab

    Novavax (NVAX) initiates a mid-stage study evaluating its COVID-19-Influenza combination and standalone influenza vaccines in adults aged 50 through 80 years.

  • These 2 Nasdaq Biotechs Are Making Big Moves Wednesday

    The Nasdaq Composite (NASDAQINDEX: ^IXIC) tried to bounce back on Wednesday morning, seeking to recover losses from the first trading day of 2023. As of shortly after the opening bell, the Nasdaq had moved up by more than half a percent. Individual stocks within the Nasdaq have seen huge swings, and even the largest companies haven't been immune from big ups and downs.

  • GE HealthCare Jumps in Trading Debut After Spinoff

    (Bloomberg) -- General Electric Co.’s former medical-equipment business surged in its trading debut as investors got their first chance to bet on the now-independent company.Most Read from BloombergIf You Have Student Loans, Mark These Dates on Your CalendarWhy Conservatives Are Blocking McCarthy as Speaker — and Throwing Congress Into ChaosAmazon to Slash More Than 18,000 Jobs in Escalation of CutsFed Affirms Inflation Resolve, Pushes Back Against Rate-Cut BetsShopify Tells Employees to Just Sa

  • Geron Stock Surges After Encouraging Data From Rare Blood Cancer Trial

    Geron Corporation (NASDAQ: GERN) announced topline results from its IMerge Phase 3 trial of imetelstat, in lower-risk myelodysplastic syndromes (MDS) patients who are relapsed, refractory, or ineligible for erythropoiesis-stimulating agents (ESAs). The trial met the primary 8-week transfusion independence (TI) endpoint and key secondary 24-week TI endpoint with statistically significant and clinically meaningful improvements. 47 vs. nine patients at eight weeks and 33 vs. two patients at 24 week

  • Deciphera (DCPH) Issues Strategic & Corporate Outlook for 2023

    Deciphera (DCPH) provides a strategic outlook and planned corporate milestones for 2023. The company also posts preliminary fourth-quarter and 2022 revenues.

  • VERA Dips Despite Positive Data From IgA Nephropathy Study

    VERA posts positive top-line data from the phase IIb ORIGIN study evaluating atacicept for the treatment of IgA nephropathy.

  • Gilead's (GILD) Application for Trodelvy Gets EMA Validation

    Gilead Sciences (GILD) gets EMA validation for its application for breast cancer drug Trodelvy in the European Union.

  • Universal Studios Theme Park Closer to Banning Popular Activity (Disney Already Has)

    Walt Disney would probably approve as he was never a fan of any vices at his company's theme parks.

  • What's in Store for Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (REGN) in 2023?

    Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (REGN) had a good run in 2022 and the momentum should continue in 2023 on the back of growth in Eylea and Dupixent.

  • Cingulate Kickstarts First Phase 3 Trial For ADHD Candidate, Data Expected In First Half 2023

    Cingulate Inc (NASDAQ: CING) has initiated the first Phase 3 clinical trial of its lead candidate CTx-1301, an extended-release tablet formulation of dexmethylphenidate, a compound approved by the FDA for attention-deficit/hyperactivity disorder (ADHD). What Happened: The Phase 3 trial is an adult dose-optimization study to assess the onset and duration of efficacy and the safety of CTx-1301 in adults with ADHD compared to a placebo. The trial is expected to take three months to complete, and in

  • The FDA’s Next Call on an Alzheimer’s Drug Is Due This Week

    Biogen and Eisai are jointly developing lecanemab. A decision on accelerated approval is expected by Friday.

  • New Zealand won't require Chinese arrivals to show COVID-19 test

    The New Zealand government said on Wednesday it would not require travellers from China to produce a negative COVID-19 test, bucking a trend that has seen a number of nations implement such measures as cases surge in China. New Zealand's COVID-19 minister, Ayesha Verrall, said in a statement that a public health risk assessment had concluded visitors from China would not contribute significantly to the number of cases in the country. "There is minimal public health risk to New Zealand," she said.

  • Mark Cuban's Plans Pose Major Threat to CVS and Walgreens

    In an interview with TheStreet, the entrepreneur said he wanted to lower drug prices even further and expand his online pharmacy's customer base.

  • Virus Experts Issue New Guidance as RSV, COVID, and Flu Cases Rise

    We're in the middle of a possible "tripledemic," as RSV, the flu and COVID cases are rising sharply in America. "COVID-19 may have lost its daily news headline status, but the disease rages on with 2700 weekly deaths in the U.S. and millions of Americans chronically disabled from long-COVID, 4 million of which are being kept from work. This winter time, a terrible year for RSV as well as a potentially worse flu season could add insult to injury especially when one considers the fact that COVID-1