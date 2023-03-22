U.S. markets close in 4 hours 37 minutes

Revive Wins Two ADDY Awards for Its Innovative Real Estate Mobile App and Website

Revive Real Estate
·2 min read
Revive Real Estate
Revive Real Estate

Dalip Jaggi, Cofounder, Revive

Dalip Jaggi, Cofounder, Revive
Dalip Jaggi, Cofounder, Revive

Mansoor Bahramand, Head of Engineering, Revive

Mansoor Bahramand, Head of Engineering, Revive
Mansoor Bahramand, Head of Engineering, Revive

IRVINE, Calif., March 22, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Revive, the most complete presale home renovation solution for sellers, is the winner of two prestigious ADDY Awards, the largest and most prestigious honor in the advertising industry. The company received a Silver ADDY for its Revive Real Estate Mobile App and a Bronze ADDY for its website from the American Advertising Federation of Orange County, an awards program known as the "toughest competition in advertising."

The Revive mobile app will advance to the District awards competition and potentially, the national competition for the ADDY Awards. According to Chris Degenaars, AAF OC President, “The competition is unlike anything in the industry, representing all aspects of advertising.”

This year's ADDY winners included global brands such as Hyundai, Experian, Mazda, Yamaha, and Dell.

Revive co-founder Dalip Jaggi said, "It's humbling to be in the winning category among some of the most well-known brands in the world and even more rewarding when you consider we are in one of the most creative communities in the world and most winning submissions were from top Ad Agencies."

Jaggi was one of the lead developers on the Mobile App and website, working closely with Mansoor Bahramand, Head of Engineering at Revive.

Bahramand said, "It's incredibly gratifying when you put your heart and soul into these efforts over the last year and a half and then being rewarded for being among the best of the best. Bringing new ideas to life and pushing the boundaries forward while keeping our relentless pursuit of making these easy and fun, something anyone can use, is a reward in and of itself. But being recognized by ad industry experts for our work? That's another level – my team is ecstatic."

Jaggi added, "At Revive, we want to be known as a company that is recognized for harboring great talent, great products, and making raving fans out of our customers. That requires a certain degree of putting your head down and being diligent. This award is very affirming of those efforts."

This year marks the 55th anniversary of the American Advertising Federation's establishment in Orange County.

About Revive
Revive Real Estate's mission is to guide home sellers through presale renovations without upfront costs. By providing access to Revive's network of top contractors, home sellers gain an average of $186,000 in additional profit when selling their homes. Revive homes sell for more and help sellers move ahead by maximizing their sales value. Revive is last year’s iOi Summit Pitch Battle winner. Learn more at www.revive.realestate.

Media Contacts:
Candice Mooring | Revive Real Estate
(949) 989-5399 - candice@revive.realestate

Kevin Hawkins for Revive
(206) 866-1220 - kevin@wavgroup.com

Photos accompanying this announcement are available at

https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/d565a692-92b7-470d-bb17-fd8afd3038e9

https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/5077ab20-c531-4cad-9597-3ff2887b42ad


