Revived family business offers engine, electronics repairs in Sault

The entrance to Repairs on Ashmun is shown.

SAULT STE. MARIE — After many years, a family business is returning to Chippewa County with a new generation of workers.

Steve Zambron once worked alongside his father, first in Detroit and then in Pickford. For 10 years, Steve and his father ran The Small Engine Clinic in Pickford. That's where he developed his skills in fixing all kinds of machines.

What started off as a career fixing lawn mowers grew into an engine repair shop to support Zambron's income as a truck driver. It eventually grew big enough to become his entire career.

After his father got sick and eventually passed away, Zambron was forced to sell the shop as he no longer had the equipment or time to run it on his own. After spending some time moving around with his family, Zambron eventually returned to the EUP, where he said he wanted to raise his kids.

Zambron went to work in Kincheloe for a manufacturing company, where he stayed for close to another decade, before the chance to revive his father's business arrived.

"I worked at Superior Fabrication about 10 years, and eventually I had this moment where the stars aligned," said Zambron. "I found myself in a place where I had the time and money and skills to open up my own shop and we had found the perfect place on Ashmun."

In June, Zambron began setting up his new location on Ashmun Street, connected to Pat's Food, and in November was able to open the doors for the first time.

Despite not having a lot of space out front to advertise, Zambron said business has already started picking up due to word of mouth and referrals.

They have only been open a few weeks, but Zambron said he enjoys his new job.

"I enjoy doing the work, and I was tired of working for other people. I'd rather serve customers and work for them," said Zambron.

At the new shop, Zambron gets to include his family in his work the same way his father included him. Both his son and daughter work part time at the shop with him, as they are the only employees.

The main focus of the shop is engine repair, from cars to leaf blowers to snowmobiles and more, but also includes repairs for other electronic items.

"I taught myself electronics repair working on appliances and broken computers and that kind of thing. In the past, it's been a side gig but now I can include it in the shop," said Zambron.

The shop, located at 905 Ashmun St., also has an online presence at the shop's Facebook page.

— Contact Brendan Wiesner: BWiesner@Sooeveningnews.com

This article originally appeared on The Sault News: Small engine and electronics repair shop open on Ashmun