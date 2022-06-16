U.S. markets open in 7 hours 16 minutes

  • S&P Futures

    3,778.25
    -11.00 (-0.29%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    30,594.00
    -67.00 (-0.22%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    11,548.75
    -45.00 (-0.39%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    1,729.30
    -3.10 (-0.18%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    115.94
    +0.63 (+0.55%)
     

  • Gold

    1,833.60
    +14.00 (+0.77%)
     

  • Silver

    21.64
    +0.22 (+1.00%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0434
    -0.0013 (-0.13%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    3.3950
    0.0000 (0.00%)
     

  • Vix

    29.62
    -3.07 (-9.39%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.2147
    -0.0024 (-0.20%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    134.2070
    +0.3880 (+0.29%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    21,961.24
    +686.48 (+3.23%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    467.59
    +19.34 (+4.32%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,273.41
    +85.95 (+1.20%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    26,443.91
    +117.75 (+0.45%)
     

Revlon files for bankruptcy protection

·1 min read
FILE PHOTO: A Public Safety officer keeps watch as people stand in front of a billboard owned by Revlon that takes their pictures and displays them in Times Square in the Manhattan borough of New York
In this article:
  • REV
    Watchlist

(Reuters) -Cosmetics maker Revlon Inc filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy protection on Wednesday after struggling to compete with online-focused upstart brands in recent years.

The nail polish and lipstick maker listed assets and liabilities between $1 billion and $10 billion, according to a filing with the U.S. Bankruptcy Court for the Southern District of New York.

The bankruptcy filing comes days after the Wall Street Journal reported Revlon had begun talks with lenders ahead of looming maturities of debt to avoid bankruptcy.

Revlon's sales have struggled amid supply bottlenecks and a failure to swiftly switch to in-demand skincare, losing shelf space in U.S. stores to startups backed by celebrities such as Kylie Jenner's Kylie Cosmetics and Fenty Beauty by Rihanna.

(Reporting by Maria Ponnezhath and Praveen Paramasivam in Bengaluru; Editing by Shounak Dasgupta)

Recommended Stories

  • Credit Suisse, UBS well-placed despite diverging profits -SNB

    The Swiss National Bank (SNB) said on Thursday that while profitability and market assessment for Switzerland's two big banks Credit Suisse and UBS have diverged, they are well-placed to face the more challenging current environment thanks to improved capital. "The capital position of both banks has improved further," the central bank said in its 2022 financial stability report. "In the case of Credit Suisse, the improved capital position is attributable to a capital increase and a reduction in exposure, while at UBS it is due to retained earnings."

  • Analysis-Investors brace for recession, more market turmoil after Fed's supersized hike

    Investors' faith in a soft landing for the U.S. economy is being heavily tested, as a jumbo-sized interest rate hike from the Federal Reserve stirs worries over recession and more volatile trading ahead. Analysts and investors said they believe a recession is more likely after the Fed at the close of its policy meeting on Wednesday hiked rates by 75 basis points – its biggest raise in nearly three decades – and committed to delivering more big moves to fight surging inflation. While stocks rallied on hopes that the Fed is willing to go all out in fighting the worst inflation in more than 40 years, few believe that deep selloffs in equities will be near a turning point until there are clear signs inflation is ebbing.

  • ‘Load Up,’ Says Jim Cramer About These 2 High-Yield Dividend Stocks

    The biggest news of the week is coming from the Federal Reserve. The central bank’s open market committee (FOMC), tasked with setting interest rates to match the current environment, closed its meeting with the announcement of a 75-basis point increase in the benchmark interest rate. The hike, which was the Fed’s largest single move since 1994, brings the rate to the range of 1.5% to 1.75%, and shows that the central bank is committed to fighting inflation. What will happen now is anyone’s guess

  • Ethereum maximalist Mark Cuban says the crypto crash reminds him of Warren Buffett’s advice: ‘When the tide goes out, you get to see who is swimming naked’

    According to billionaire investor Mark Cuban, companies sustained by “cheap money” without “valid business prospects” will disappear during this crypto market downturn. The real game-changing innovation will show through, he says.

  • Why Nio Stock Is on Fire Today

    Nio (NYSE: NIO) stock popped again today, and was trading up 5.5% as of noon ET Wednesday. Suffice to say, Nio managed to impressed investors -- it didn't just launch a new EV, but also announced upgrades to existing ones along with a price hike. Meanwhile, at least two analysts reiterated their bullish views on Nio today as they see much stronger days ahead for the EV maker.

  • ‘The economy is going to collapse,’ says Wall Street veteran Novogratz. ‘We are going to go into a really fast recession.’

    Veteran investor and bitcoin bull Michael Novogratz doesn't have a rosy outlook on the economy, as the Fed delivered an unusually aggressive rate increase.

  • Don't be duped by doomsayers, JPMorgan says — the S&P 500 will rebound to 4,900. Here are 3 stocks it's using to bet on a bounce

    Anyone positioning their portfolio for a recession could be making a big mistake.

  • Your Taxes Could Skyrocket Under This New Social Security Bill

    One of the most popular and enduring government programs in U.S. history, Social Security has funded the lives of senior citizens for more than 80 years. As a result, today the senior poverty rate clocks in at a mere 9%. … Continue reading → The post Your Taxes Could Skyrocket Under This New Social Security Bill appeared first on SmartAsset Blog.

  • Why stocks and bonds went into relief-rally mode after Fed’s jumbo rate hike

    Investors were 'fearing the worst' heading into Federal Reserve policy meeting, says one hedge-fund manager.

  • Robinhood’s Stock Is Now Worth Less Than Its Cash on Hand

    (Bloomberg) -- Robinhood Markets Inc. shares slumped to a fresh low on Wednesday, giving the beleaguered brokerage a market value that’s less than the cash on its balance sheet.Most Read from BloombergChina Says It May Have Detected Signals From Alien CivilizationsStocks Jump as Powell Soothes Wall Street’s Nerves: Markets WrapFed Hikes 75 Basis Points; Powell Says 75 or 50 Likely in JulyWorld’s Central Banks Got It Wrong, and Economies Pay the PriceAmericans Are Building Vacation-Home Empires W

  • Financial advisor on the market: 'Don't think twice here if you're a long-term investor'

    The S&P 500 plunged into a bear market earlier this week for the first time since March 2020, sending many investors into a tizzy. This could present a buying opportunity, however.

  • Super-Rich People Own Just One Asset That's Not Falling Apart

    The number of multimillionaires around the world continues to grow. But this year's raging bear market may put a halt to that.

  • Good News for Retirees: RMD Formula Changing for First Time in Decades

    Here’s a good bit of news for retirees in 2022: you can keep more money in your tax-deferred retirement accounts.

  • Jim Cramer Says ‘Boring’ Stocks Will Outperform Over the Long Term; Here Are 3 Names to Consider

    It’s official: after this past Monday’s trading, the S&P 500 has joined the NASDAQ in a bear market. The index has fallen more than 21% year-to-date, not as deep a loss as the NASDAQ’s 31% but still enough to give investors indigestion. It also brings up a vital question: how to maintain the portfolio in a difficult stock environment? Enter Jim Cramer. The well-known host of CNBC’s ‘Mad Money’ program has never been at a loss for advice to give, and he’s come through once again. His word for sto

  • U.S. mortgage interest rates jump to highest level since 2008

    Still, more homebuyers sought properties compared to a week earlier, perhaps signalling a flurry of activity before aggressive tightening by the Federal Reserve further impacts the sector. Fed policymakers later on Wednesday are expected to raise interest rates by 75 basis points in order to quell inflation running at a more than 40-year high.

  • Vanguard vs. Fidelity vs. Schwab: Which is Best for Your Finances?

    SmartAsset compares three of the largest investment companies based on usability, trade experience, offerings and cost. Learn more here.

  • Goldman Buyback Desk Was Flooded With Orders During Stock Rout

    (Bloomberg) -- While hedge funds were busy bailing from stocks at a record pace as the S&P 500 plunged into a bear market, Corporate America was furiously buying.Most Read from BloombergChina Says It May Have Detected Signals From Alien CivilizationsStocks Jump as Powell Soothes Wall Street’s Nerves: Markets WrapFed Hikes 75 Basis Points; Powell Says 75 or 50 Likely in JulyWorld’s Central Banks Got It Wrong, and Economies Pay the PriceAmericans Are Building Vacation-Home Empires With Easy-Money

  • Ford’s Mustang Mach-E Profit Wiped Out by Commodity Costs

    (Bloomberg) -- Ford Motor Co.’s hot-selling Mustang Mach-E electric SUV and other plug-in models are being rendered unprofitable by rising raw material costs. Most Read from BloombergAmericans Are Building Vacation-Home Empires With Easy-Money LoansChina Alarms US With Private Warnings to Avoid Taiwan StraitVolatility Grips Stocks as Treasury Yields Surge: Markets WrapBiden’s ‘Never Been More Optimistic’ Despite Troubled US EconomyStocks’ Pandemic Bull Run Ends With Recession Fear: Markets Wrap“

  • Tesla’s Probably Going to Miss Earnings in Q2 — And So What if It Does?

    Just a little over a week ago, Tesla (TSLA) CEO Elon Musk issued a stark warning to the company's investors -- and to investors in general. Musk said he had a "super bad feeling" about the state of the global economy, and where it's heading. His feeling was bad enough, in fact, that according to some reports, Tesla might be preparing to lay off 10% of its workforce (or at least 10% of its salaried workforce) to right-size the company to meet diminished demand for electric vehicles. Just a little

  • The investor who spotted Madoff’s fraud early has a whole new worry

    Edward Thorp is an investing and mathematical legend — from spotting Bernie Madoff’s fraud as well as identifying Warren Buffett’s investing acumen early, to coming up with blackjack game theory. It was a sobering if measured reply — the inductee to the Blackjack Hall of Fame said he was reading about what’s going on with American society. “You could have the choices I just described — a devolution, evolution or revolution,” Thorp said.