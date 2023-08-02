This Revlon One-Step hair dryer deal lets you say goodbye to frizzy hair for 43% off

Get salon-quality hair styles at home with this Revlon hair dryer brush, on sale now at Amazon.

If the summer heat has your hair looking frizzy or flat, it's time to revamp your hair care routine. For that, you'll want the Revlon One-Step Volumizer Plus 2.0 hair dryer brush. The Reviewed-approved hair care tool can give you salon-quality blowouts at home and it's 43% off today thanks to this limited-time Amazon deal.

Revlon One-Step Volumizer Plus 2.0

Get this do-it-all hair dryer brush for 43% off today.

$39.99 at Amazon (Save $30)

To help you tame your hair during heat waves and high-humidity days, this Revlon hair tool allows you to create salon-quality styles from the comfort and convenience of your own home. Marked down by $30 at Amazon, the Revlon One-Step Volumizer Plus 2.0 hair dryer and hot air brush is one of our favorite hair devices all the time, but a good deal makes the device even better.

When put to the test, the original cult-favorite hair dryer and volumizer was easily one of the best hairstyling tools we've ever used, sitting alongside top-tier hair dryers, straighteners and curling wands. The original version is also ranked as the best hair dryer brush we've tested, beating out other highly rated brands. The One-Step left our testers' locks looking smooth and shiny and cut their respective styling routines in half. Compared to the original Revlon One-Step, the Plus is designed to have a slimmer handle, an additional heat setting and a longer-lasting motor.

"While I had zero complaints about how smooth my hair looked after using the original Revlon, I saw even smoother, shinier results with the new model," our tester said. "Either way, if you love the look and feel of a salon-quality blowout, you need a Revlon One-Step in your life, Plus or original."

For sleek and shiny locks that will turn heads this Labor Day and beyond, the Revlon One-Step Volumizer Plus 2.0 is a no brainer. Grab the hair care essential today before this bargain gets brushed away.

$39.99 at Amazon (Save $30)

