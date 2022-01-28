Revo Introduces Brand Ambassador, Golfing Legend Annika Sorenstam, at Exclusive PGA Show Cocktail Event

<span class="legendSpanClass">Golfing Pros, Business Partners, and Fans Enjoyed a Chance to Mingle with One of the Greatest Golfers of All Time</span>

NEW YORK, Jan. 28, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Revo, the global leader in high-quality performance sunglasses, hosted an exclusive cocktail party on the first night of The PGA Show, golfing's most prestigious networking event, to introduce attendees to their new celebrity ambassador, Hall-of-Fame golfer, Annika Sorenstam.

Regarded by many as one of the greatest golfers the game has ever known, Annika recently signed on with Revo to collaborate in the design of two new custom sunglass styles. The sunglasses, which will launch in Spring 2022, were created especially with the needs of golfers in mind.

"As one of the sport's greatest, Annika knows firsthand the visual challenges golfers encounter out on the course," said Revo CEO Cliff Robinson. "That's why we're happy to be working with her on a new pair of sunglasses that will combine Revo's legendary NASA-based lens technology with Annika's keen sense of style on the fairway."

To celebrate the partnership, Revo hosted a cocktail party as part of The PGA Show in Orlando, FL. Fans, business partners, and golfing professionals got to chat with the guest of honor, Annika Sorenstam, about her stellar career in which she tallied over 90 worldwide victories including 10 major championships. They also got to learn about the work of the ANNIKA Foundation, which uses the power of golf to support young women all around the world.

"Golf has always been a unique blend of function and fashion," said Annika Sorenstam. "It's what I find so intriguing about my partnership with Revo. We have a genuine opportunity to join the superior lenses golfers need with the sharp looks they want."

In addition to the cocktail event, Revo also hosted a booth on the PGA Show exhibit floor to show off its line of active lifestyle sunglasses. The PGA Show is golfing's biggest networking event where attendees can test the newest products, learn about new programs, and kick around ideas to inspire innovation, create solutions, and build business and passion for the game. The event was held at the Orange County Convention Center in Orlando, FL.

Revo's signature NASA-based Light Management System has been protecting consumers from harmful bandwidths of sunlight for decades with a collection of lenses that protect, enhance, and improve the way we see the world. Every Revo lens protects from 100% of UVA, UVB, and UVC light to help prevent vision problems.

About Revo

Founded in 1985, Revo quickly became a global performance eyewear brand known as the leader in polarized lens technology. Revo sunglasses were first created by utilizing lens technology developed by NASA as solar protection for satellites. Now, more than 35 years later, Revo continues to build on its rich tradition of technology and innovation by offering the clearest and most advanced high-contrast polarized eyewear in the world.

