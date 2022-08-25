Revolut appoints Raymond Ng as Singapore CEO to strengthen business growth further

Revolut appoints Raymond Ng as new Singapore CEO as it looks to accelerate in Singapore

Raymond will bring in his in-depth experience of more than 20 years in the mobile, payment and travel tech sectors to focus on leading and building the next chapter of business in Singapore

Raymond joins from Liquid Group Pte. Ltd., where he was a Chief Commercial Officer in the APAC region and has previously held senior executive roles at large global corporations as well as at tech startups.

SINGAPORE, ⁠Aug. 25, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Revolut, the global financial superapp with over 20 million customers, has appointed Raymond Ng as Singapore CEO as it continues to grow in Singapore.

The new appointment follows Revolut recently announcing the launch of its crypto products in Singapore. Revolut's customer base in Singapore has grown 6-fold since the onset of the COVID-19 pandemic, and its revenue run rate has more than doubled in the past 12 months.

Prior to joining Revolut, Raymond was the Chief Commercial Officer at Liquid Group Pte. Ltd., a leading payment network company, overseeing the product and business development and global expansion. He also previously held senior executive roles with large global corporations such as Microsoft, Visa and MasterCard as well as with tech startups.

Raymond will focus on leading and building the next chapter of Revolut's expansion in Singapore, developing and implementing the local business strategy.

Revolut is committed to establishing Singapore as one of the cornerstones of its global business and plans to establish several global product hubs.

On the appointment, Nik Storonsky, CEO and Founder at Revolut, said: "With a wealth of experience in the mobile, payment and travel tech sectors and an outstanding track record in scaling the business across new markets in the APAC region, Raymond is an excellent fit for the role and his appointment is a major achievement in our continued mission to become the world's first truly global financial superapp."

Raymond Ng, Revolut Singapore CEO, said:

"I'm thrilled to lead the exceptionally talented team and bring Revolut's super app offering to Singapore as we continue to develop the best financial solutions for millions in Singapore, especially those who are looking for hassle-free digital alternatives to get more from their money."

ABOUT REVOLUT

Revolut is building the world's first truly global financial superapp to help people get more from their money. In 2015, Revolut launched in the UK offering money transfer and exchange. Today, over 20 million customers around the world use dozens of Revolut's innovative products to make more than 250 million transactions a month.

Through our app, we help customers gain access to more financial products, give them more control, and connect people seamlessly across the world.

In Singapore, Revolut Technologies Singapore Pte. Ltd. ("RTS") is regulated as a Major Payment Institution (licence no. PS20200326) since October 2020. For more details, you can refer to the MAS website here . RTS also offers a precious metals product which is not regulated under the Payment Services Act.

Revolut Securities Singapore Pte. Ltd. ("RSS") is regulated as a Capital Markets Services licensee by the Monetary Authority of Singapore ("MAS") since November 2021. For more details, you can refer to the MAS website here .

www.revolut.com

