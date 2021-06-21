U.S. markets open in 1 hour 54 minutes

  • S&P Futures

    4,166.25
    +12.75 (+0.31%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    33,292.00
    +137.00 (+0.41%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    14,077.50
    +42.50 (+0.30%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    2,237.40
    +6.80 (+0.30%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    71.76
    +0.12 (+0.17%)
     

  • Gold

    1,784.10
    +15.10 (+0.85%)
     

  • Silver

    26.06
    +0.09 (+0.35%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1896
    +0.0031 (+0.26%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.4500
    0.0000 (0.00%)
     

  • Vix

    20.44
    +2.69 (+15.15%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3884
    +0.0075 (+0.54%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    110.1110
    -0.0390 (-0.04%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    32,129.26
    -1,689.54 (-5.00%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    783.79
    -156.15 (-16.61%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,012.76
    -4.71 (-0.07%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    28,010.93
    -953.15 (-3.29%)
     

Revolut revenue grew by 57% in 2020

Romain Dillet
·3 min read

Fintech startup Revolut has filed some financial results and is sharing details with the press. In 2020, the company reported $361 million in revenue (£261 million) — that’s a 57% increase compared to 2019 revenue of $229 million (£166 million).

Interestingly, those revenue figures have been adjusted to include fair value gains on cryptocurrency assets — it means that Revolut holds some crypto assets on its balance sheet. Revolut made $54 million (£39 million) in fair value gains on cryptocurrency assets.

Gross profit reached $170 million (£123 million) last year. At the same time, the company still reports operating losses. In particular, Q1 2020 was a particularly bad quarter with $76 million (£55 million) in adjusted operating loss.

In 2020, total non-adjusted operating loss reached $277 million (£200.6 million). Like many tech companies, administrative expenses are responsible for this loss. With a staff of 2,200 people, the company spent $367 million (£266 million) on administrative costs alone. But things seem to be improving as you can see:

Image Credits: Revolut

These trends aren’t that surprising as I reported that fintech startups spent most of 2020 focusing on profitability and improving their margins. At the end 2020, Revolut had 14.5 million personal customers and 500,000 companies using Revolut Business.

Fintech startups are increasingly focusing on profitability

“As the extraordinary circumstances of 2020 drove the trend towards digital financial management we continued to innovate for customers to make their financial lives easier and accelerate daily use. We launched 24 new retail and business products, expanded into the US, Japan and Australia and launched banking services in Lithuania, all while significantly improving our profitability,” founder and CEO Nikolay Storonsky said in a statement. “We began 2021 with a more resilient and productive business that will enhance our trajectory towards rapid growth.”

When you compare Q1 2020 to Q1 2021, things are radically different for the fintech company. Revenue increased by 130% year-over-year and gross profit grew by 300% between Q1 2020 and Q1 2021.

Revolut has been launching a ton of products to diversify its sources of revenue. It is increasingly becoming a financial super app with current accounts, debit cards, trading services, insurance products, premium subscriptions, cryptocurrency trading and more.

Interestingly, interchange revenue from card transactions represents a good chunk of the company’s revenue. In 2020, cards and interchange generated $131 million (£95 million) in revenue. Every time a Revolut customer makes a card purchase, the card scheme (Visa or Mastercard) gives back some fees to Revolut. It’s an incredibly small percentage-based fee, but it can add up when you generate millions of purchases.

Foreign exchange and wealth generated $111 million (£80 million) in revenue. That’s another big one. And finally, subscriptions, such as Revolut Plus, Revolut Premium and Revolut Metal, accounted for $104 million (£75 million) in revenue.

Those are three strong pillars that all contribute to the company’s bottom line. They all represent a bit less or a bit more than a third of the company’s overall revenue.

Image Credits: Revolut

While the company has expanded aggressively over the years, the U.K. is still by far its biggest market. In 2020, 88.4% of the company’s (non-adjusted) revenue was related to its activities in the U.K. The European Economic Area without the U.K. represented 10.2% of revenue. The U.S., Japan, Australia and other markets were nearly negligible.

Revolut has also raised a mega round of funding in 2020 — a $500 million Series D round that was extended to $580 million in total. I wouldn’t be surprised if the company launches an initial public offering within the next 12 months.

Revolut extends Series D round to $580 million with $80 million in new funding

Recommended Stories

  • Gates’s Divorce Casts Harsh Glare on $170 Billion Money Manager

    (Bloomberg) -- For almost three decades, Michael Larson has quietly shuffled around one of the world’s biggest fortunes with a chief priority: Keep his fabulously wealthy bosses out of the headlines.The conservative bets, the nondescript office, the investment firm’s generic-sounding name; they were all carefully designed to shield Bill Gates and Melinda French Gates from criticism and produce steady, if seemingly unimpressive, returns.The couple’s divorce announcement last month cracked the cur

  • 2 “Strong Buy” Stocks Trading at Rock-Bottom Prices

    We’re halfway through the year, and while the markets have been volatile, investors are having a good time so far. The S&P 500 has gained 11% year-to-date, and the tech-heavy NASDAQ has gained 9%. With the Fed keeping interest rates at historic lows, stocks are offering better rates of return – and they are keeping ahead of inflation, as well. But while the overall markets are up, individual stock performance can and will vary. Which means that in the midst of a general rising trend, it’s still

  • Crypto: Bitcoin crashes to $32,000 as sell off continues

    An ongoing crackdown in China and an unexpectedly hawkish stance from the US Federal Reserve have sparked a sell-off in recent days.

  • Retail investor stock buying boom of 2021 is just getting started: Goldman Sachs

    Retail investors have a lot more financial firepower to unleash on the stock market this year, reasons Goldman Sachs.

  • What Changed in Crypto Markets While You Were Sleeping — June 21

    BeInCrypto presents our daily morning roundup of crypto news and market changes that you might have missed while you were asleep.

  • We have $1.6 million but most is locked in our 401(k) plans — how can we retire early without paying so much in taxes?

    You bring up an interesting dilemma some retirement savers may not think of, which is having your retirement assets locked away in investment portfolios intended to be used at an older age. Employer-sponsored retirement accounts, such as 401(k) plans, are a great tool for investing for retirement because they are tax-deferred, which means more money is growing until it’s time to withdraw. The first task is to double check on your company’s policy for the age 55 rule (for readers unfamiliar with this rule, it allows people age 55 or older who were separated from their jobs — either because they were fired or voluntarily left — to tap into the 401(k) from their current employer before the required age 59 ½).

  • Meme Stocks Giving Rise to Morality Questions

    In what has simultaneously been one of Wall Street’s most bizarre and yet transformative phenomena, the rise of meme stocks -- loosely defined as publicly traded securities with incredibly strong social media followings -- quickly captured the world’s attention. Reportedly, at the heart of this movement’s ethos is the universal desire to restore equity from injustice. But its latest venture could undo whatever good it initially sparked. Kicking off the meme stock spectacle was of course GameStop

  • Ether Drops Below $2K, Bitcoin Wilts as Agricultural Bank of China Reiterates Crypto Ban

    A now-deleted announcement by the Agricultural Bank of China puts the focus back on regulatory hurdles.

  • U.S. Futures Rise With Stocks as Fed Jitters Ease: Markets Wrap

    (Bloomberg) -- U.S. equity futures climbed with European stocks on Monday as markets found their footing again following volatility spurred by the Federal Reserve’s surprise hawkishness.Contracts on the S&P 500 advanced after the benchmark suffered its worst week since February on concerns over monetary policy. The Stoxx 600 Index also rebounded from an earlier loss, with U.K. grocer Wm Morrison Supermarkets Plc surging 32% after rejecting an unsolicited takeover bid, sending shares of peers Tes

  • 10 Best Growth Stocks to Buy Right Now

    In this article, we discuss the 10 best growth stocks to buy right now based on billionaire growth investor Philippe Laffont’s Q1 portfolio. If you want to skip our detailed analysis of these stocks, go directly to the 5 Best Growth Stocks to Buy Right Now. Philippe Laffont, the billionaire who runs New York-based hedge […]

  • Cryptos crash as China steps up crackdown on bitcoin mining industry

    The crypto world was knocked by several announcements in recent days as the reality of regulation spooked investors.

  • Chip Companies Have Big Spending Plans. Here Is Another Cost Investors Should Watch.

    We screened the PHLX Semiconductor index for companies paying out the most to employees. The amounts are hefty.

  • How to Pick Lidar Stocks

    Lidar companies, and stocks, are relatively new. So is the tech, leaving investors in a tough spot. But there are a few ways to build a position in the technology that will enable self-driving cars.

  • Bitcoin (BTC) Has Roller Coaster Weekend, Revisits Crucial Support

    Bitcoin (BTC) decreased considerably last week, approaching the May lows near $30,000. It is likely in a corrective wave four.

  • Nike, FedEx, Johnson & Johnson, Darden, and Other Stocks for Investors to Watch This Week

    Companies speaking with investors this week include Nike, FedEx, Johnson & Johnson, GlaxoSmithKline, and Darden Restaurants. Plus, PMIs, durable goods orders, and personal income and consumption.

  • Luminar Technologies Scanning for a Promising Road Ahead

    Many companies and even societies are betting on a future filled with autonomous vehicles. This future comes closer every time another test is completed or a product is unveiled, but the complex reality of urban environments poses a significant barrier to an autonomous lifestyle in the city. Hands-free highway driving is a much more achievable goal, not to mention a lucrative market, and Luminar Technologies Inc. (LAZR) says it has the lidar system to make that happen. (See LAZR stock chart on T

  • Bitcoin Drops as Hashrate Declines With China Mining Crackdown

    (Bloomberg) -- Bitcoin dropped over the weekend amid a focus on Chinese mine closures and potential regulatory scrutiny.The largest cryptocurrency fell 5.5% to $34,142 as of 10:50 a.m. Sunday in New York, dropping for a fourth time in the past five sessions. Ether, the second-biggest, declined 5.9% to $2,095.The hashrate in China is dropping significantly as Bitcoin mines are being closed, Jonathan Cheesman, head of over-the-counter and institutional sales at crypto-derivatives exchange FTX wrot

  • A new round of surprise tax refunds is coming this week. Will you get one?

    If you qualify, you won't have to do anything to get your payment.

  • Tesla's Ex-President Jerome Guillen Offloaded Stock Worth $274M Since June 10

    One of Tesla Inc’s (NASDAQ: TSLA) top four executives and ex-president Jerome Guillen, who left the company in the first week of June, has sold an estimated $274 million worth of Tesla shares after exercising stock options, Reuters reported. According to the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) filing, Guillen expected to sell 215,718 shares for $129 million on Tuesday. He offloaded another 145,289 stocks worth $89.6 million on June 14 and 90,111 shares worth $55 million on June 10. Guillen,

  • These money and investing tips are timed for a bull market that looks short on time

    MUTUAL FUNDS WEEKLY Don’t miss these top money and investing features: Odds favor the Dow being higher at the end of 2021 and 125 years of history supports this Why a crash in meme stocks AMC and ...