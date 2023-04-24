Revolut’s Valuation Cut by Schroders as Fintech Funding Wanes

(Bloomberg) -- A shareholder in Revolut Ltd. has cut the value of its stake in the UK financial technology firm by 46%, the latest indicator of how investor caution is impacting the fintech sector.

An investment trust managed by Schroders Plc disclosed a £4.7 million ($5.8 million) writedown in its 2022 results published April 17. That brought the valuation of the stake held by Schroders Capital Global Innovation Trust to £5.4 million as of Dec. 31, from £10.1 million a year earlier.

The writedown comes after the Telegraph reported last month that TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC Corp. had lowered the value of its stake in Revolut by 15%. While Revolut’s delayed accounts showed the fintech firm made its first annual profit in 2021, its auditor said it was unable to satisfy itself on the “completeness and occurrence” of almost three-quarters of its revenue in 2021.

“We do not engage in speculation on our valuation,” Revolut said in an emailed statement to Bloomberg. “Since our last funding round, in which we were valued at $33 billion, Revolut has continued to perform strongly in all its markets, has continued to hire and expand, and reported its first full year of profitability.”

But a broader gloom has enveloped the startup world since Revolut raised $800 million at the $33 billion valution in 2021. The UK’s fintech sector saw investment drop $22 billion to $17 billion in 2022, as higher interest rates, inflation, and declines in valuations hit investor appetite.

Revolut Chief Executive Officer Nikolay Storonsky said in July 2022, that Revolut was profitable and had enough funding for two years, allowing it to sidestep a gruelling period for fintech fundraising that’s seen rivals such as Klarna cut billions of dollars from their market value.

London-based Revolut applied for a UK banking license in 2021 and is still waiting for a decision from the Prudential Regulation Authority. The company is “nearly there” with gaining the license, Chief Financial Officer Mikko Salovaara said last month.

A spokesperson for Schroders — which invested $13.7 million in Revolut in 2021 along with investors including SoftBank Vision Fund 2, according to earlier filings — declined to comment. The Times reported on the Schroders’ writedown earlier.

