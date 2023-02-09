U.S. markets close in 1 hour 38 minutes

Revolution Brands International LLC Launches Crowdfunding Campaign on StartEngine

Revolution Brands
·3 min read

Revolution Brands is looking to capitalize on the growing demand for micro-mobility through a crowdfunding campaign on StartEngine

Featured Image for Revolution Brands

Featured Image for Revolution Brands
Featured Image for Revolution Brands

MIAMI, Feb. 09, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --  Revolution Brands, a leading global designer, manufacturer, retailer and distributor of two-wheeled electric vehicles, lifestyle products and accessories, announced yesterday the launch of its crowdfunding campaign on StartEngine's platform.

Headquartered in Miami, Florida, the organization operates as the parent company for a diverse portfolio of well-recognized brands. These brands spread across its core segments that include SimplyEV, Kimoa, MiniMotors USA, SMASH Technologies, and Superior Logistics Solutions - providing consumers with a wide range of high-quality and future-forward products through customer service-focused e-commerce and an expanding network of retail locations.

"When we first started looking at the micro-mobility space, the market was valued around $230B. Since then, we've seen a yearly CAGR of over 20%, with a market that continues to show no signs of slowing down. We believe this crowd-funding campaign will open new doors for Revolution Brands to pursue its goal of becoming the biggest one-stop shop for micro-mobility across the USA," states Federico Urdaneta, Vice President of Revolution Brands.

He continues to explain, "We are growing at a very fast pace and this crowdfunding campaign will maintain our positive momentum into the future of the company while giving people a chance to get involved early into the industry."

About Revolution Brands

Revolution Brands is a leading global designer, manufacturer, retailer and distributor of recreational electric vehicles, lifestyle products and accessories. Headquartered in Miami, Florida, the organization operates as the parent company for a diverse portfolio of well-recognized brands across its core segments that include SimplyEV, Kimoa, MiniMotors USA, SMASH Technologies, and Superior Logistics Solutions- providing consumers with a wide range of high-quality and future-forward products through customer service-focused e-commerce and an expanding network of retail locations.

About SIMPLYEV

SimplyEV is a micro-mobility and lifestyle retailer offering country-wide coverage via its e-commerce platform, as well as strategically placed physical retail stores. SimplyEV seeks to provide every user with a reason to ride through its wide offering of high-quality and performance vehicles, as well as accessories to suit those riders' needs. Ranging from electric scooters, bikes, mopeds and recreational vehicles, consumers are bound to find the right electric vehicle to match their personality.

About KIMOA

Founded by two-time Formula 1 world champion, Fernando Alonso, Kimoa is inspired by the thrill of life- while kindling a "never surrender" spirit that pushes its followers to live life to the fullest. With a wide, fashionable selection of sustainable eyewear, sportswear, streetwear and accessories, the Madrid-based brand is bringing an authentically eco-friendly lifestyle to the globe - while reflecting the racing, skateboarding, watersports, skiing worlds and more. From organic and recycled materials used in garments to eco-packaging and superior technology in eyewear, Kimoa is taking the world by storm.

About MiniMotors USA

MiniMotors USA is the distributor of some of the highest-rated electric scooter brands in the market, featuring Dualtron, Speedway, Futecher, and Bluetran brands. MiniMotors USA scooters are highly regarded for their innovative designs, cutting-edge technology, and reliability. With performance being the focus, Revolution Brands is hoping to leverage this relationship through its right to distribute across the USA and Central America.

About Superior Logistics Solutions

Superior Logistics Solutions is a full-service logistics company providing first-class shipping services for clients around the world. Leveraging SLS's third-party logistics, Revolution Brands is able to distribute throughout the entire United States in a cost-efficient manner.

For more information on their crowdfunding campaign, visit: https://www.startengine.com/offering/revolutionbrands

Contact Information:
Investors Revolution Brands
investors@revolutionbrands.us

Jeremy Norman
Marketing Coordinator
jeremy@simplyev.com
269-366-9420

