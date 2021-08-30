U.S. markets open in 1 hour 10 minutes

Revolution Continues Expansion with Five Points Films Acquisition

·4 min read

Sustainable solutions provider continues growth and targets the stretch film market with latest merger.

LITTLE ROCK, Ark., Aug. 30, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Revolution, a leading manufacturer of sustainable materials and solutions, today announced that it has acquired Five Points Films ("Five Points"). This acquisition will expand Revolution's fast-growing national footprint and broaden its sustainable-loop manufacturing capabilities and environmentally-friendly product offering. The terms of the transaction are not disclosed.

Five Points began in 2014 in Shelbyville, TN and is a regional manufacturer of cast hand and machine stretch film for commercial customers. The company has demonstrated rapid growth since its inception and just recently completed a multi-million dollar investment in new production equipment that is projected to add an additional 35% capacity to its operations by the end of 2021. In addition to high-quality, innovative stretch film products, Five Points prides itself on a strong company culture focused on integrity, customer service, and a personalized experience for its customers.

Headquartered in Little Rock, Arkansas, Revolution has been setting the standard in sustainable-loop, high-performance plastic solutions for over 25 years. Through its unique, circular approach to recycling and manufacturing, Revolution diverts over 150 million pounds of plastic waste from landfills every year, processing it into recycled resin and then putting it back into sustainable products like trash can liners, carryout bags, and construction films. With the Five Points acquisition, Revolution plans to work toward applying its circular approach and recycled content capabilities to the stretch film market, a category that has long been in need of more sustainable solutions.

"Five Points is a truly impressive business grounded in a strong company culture and commitment to serving its customers. The success and growth that the company has demonstrated in the short time since its founding is a testament to its best-in-class operation, and we are very excited to welcome the Five Points team to the Revolution family," said Sean Whiteley, Revolution's CEO. "We look forward to collaborating with and learning from the Five Points team in the coming months, working together to continue Five Points' track record of producing quality products, while also bringing new innovations and sustainable solutions to the stretch film market, including the use of post-consumer material in stretch film products."

"We set out to develop a stretch film company that customers would genuinely enjoy working with, delivering high quality, innovative products, personalized, friendly service and integrity at our foundation," said Gregg Smith, President of Five Points. "By joining Revolution, we are confident that the success we have built will only continue thanks to our shared values of innovation and a commitment to taking care of the customer. We look forward to seeing what the future brings for stretch film."

About Revolution
Headquartered in Little Rock, Arkansas, Revolution believes in better plastics that help preserve our environment for future generations. Spanning nearly every industry, the company's family of brands deliver sustainable, high-quality products and solutions to both consumers and companies alike. Its brands include Delta Plastics, Revolution Bag, Revolution Ag, Rodeo Plastics, Command Packaging, Polar Plastics and Jadcore. The focus in all areas is to create sustainable circular solutions and use as much post-consumer resin as possible in all products manufactured. For more information, visit www.revolutioncompany.com.

About Five Points Films
Located in Shelbyville, Tennessee, Five Points was founded in 2014 and manufactures cast hand and machine stretch film with a focus on service and innovation and a commitment to quality and integrity. For more information, visit www.fivepointsfilm.com

About Arsenal Capital Partners
Arsenal is a specialized private equity firm with market-leading franchises in the industrials and healthcare sectors. Since its inception in 2000, Arsenal has raised institutional equity investment funds of $5.3 billion, completed more than 200 platform and add-on investments and achieved more than 30 realizations. The firm works with management teams to build strategically important companies with leading market positions, high growth, and high value–add. For more information, please visit www.arsenalcapital.com.

Media Contact:
Dana Dowdy
Director of Marketing, Revolution
Phone: 214.677.5204
Email: ddowdy@revolutioncompany.com

Cision
Cision

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/revolution-continues-expansion-with-five-points-films-acquisition-301364889.html

SOURCE Revolution

